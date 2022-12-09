Read full article on original website
Lovesick bulls are neat to see — from inside of a car...
There’s a lovesick bull that often stands at a fence on my route to and from town. I finally stopped and took a picture of him. He never even noticed me. The bull obviously has girlfriends living in the pasture across the road. He’s a healthy guy, but I don’t know when he ever eats because he’s always in the same spot staring intently and longingly across the way. As...
The Berrics Canteen
Queen of MACBA 2 Semifinals: Zwetsloot Vs. Bertran
The fifth series of MACBA Life‘s annual competition, ‘King Of MACBA,’ is sharing the plaza with the ladies in the latest ‘Queen of MACBA 2’ match—now it’s time for the women to shine. And the same rules apply: use the whole plaza (and, in this case, street) and come out swinging. Today, Roos Zwetsloot faces off against Aldana Bertran—watch the game, above!
TV Fanatic
Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10 Review: Reginald Andres Beyond Thunderdome
Everything comes down to this, and Reginald got put to the test. The vampire assessment took center stage on Reginald the Vampire Season 1 Episode 10. The biggest question of the episode: did Reginald pass the vampire assessment?. The vampire assessment took most of the hour, and Reginald exceeded expectations.
The Berrics Canteen
Must Watch: Drake Johnson’s ‘See You Later’ Part
Filmer Jack Eddy has released a new part featuring longtime collaborator Drake Johnson. ‘See You Later’ highlights Johnson’s silky smooth style and monster pop (the ender will make you do a double take). He even ollies over a long-ass street grate that would turn any other mortal man to Swiss cheese. We hope we’ll be seeing much more of this dude later!
The Berrics Canteen
Krux Releases Adrianne Sloboh’s ‘Queen of Balance’ Part
Krux team rider—and Women’s Battle At The Berrics 1 pioneer—Adrianne Sloboh has released her first official part for the brand. Watch the video, titled ‘Queen of Balance,’ above!. We’ve worked on several projects with Sloboh over the years—watch a few of them, below:
IGN
For Honor - Official Year 6 Season 4: Shattered Fates Launch Trailer
The final season of For Honor's Year 6, Shattered Foes, kicks off on December 15, 2022. Watch the launch trailer for the upcoming Shattered Foes season, inspired by Arabian legends. The forthcoming season will bring a new map realization, new Hero Skin for the Black Prior, new battle pass and battle bundled, the Frost Wind Nights events, and will feature the return of the Testing Grounds on December 22 focusing on the Jormungandr Hero.
Transgender Japanese Gangster Tale ‘Chameleon’ Set by Brillante Mendoza (EXCLUSIVE)
Acclaimed and controversial Filipino director Brillante Mendoza has set “Chameleon,” the fact-based tale of a transgender woman who joins the Japanese underworld, as his next movie to direct. “Chameleon” is inspired by the true story of a Filipino transgender woman, Marie, who is drawn into the Yakuza gangster life after befriending Ai, the rebellious daughter of a powerful Yakuza boss. Set against the pulsating background of the 1990s nightlife in Sapporo, Hokkaido, the film charts the almost impossible decisions Marie faced and her tumultuous journey to discovering family, love and ultimately her true identity. The film is now in pre-production ahead of...
Engadget
'Hades II' promises witchy vibes and a new immortal protagonist
Supergiant Games is sticking with what works. Hades II is on its way, slinging more Greek god-ness and a new protagonist, the Princess of the Underworld. The game is heading to early access on PC first, with more details coming in 2023. The reveal trailer for Hades II shows the...
Forspoken demo accidentally revealed by PlayStation
The demo will apparently be announced on December 10
ComicBook
Transformers: The Rise of Beasts Gives Fans First Look at Fan Favorites
Transformers: Rise of the Beasts is set to land next year and won't just be bringing back the live-action iteration of Cybertron's finest, but will also introduce the Maximals and Predacons to the silver screen for the first time. With Optimus Primal set to be voiced by Ron Perlman, the leader of the Maximals won't be alone as the new trailer has plenty of fan-favorite Transformers tucked away in the footage who might come as a surprise to those who have been following the live-action adventure.
