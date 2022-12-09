There is a new team atop the Associated Press Top 25 after Alabama went into Houston and rallied in the second half to stun the then-No. 1-ranked Cougars. It is the sixth AP Top 25 poll of the season, and Purdue becomes the third team to earn the crown. Matt Painter's Boilermakers will hope to avoid the lulls that have quickly hit the No. 1 teams in the country.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 15 HOURS AGO