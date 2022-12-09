ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

HuskyMaven

Huskies Offer Mississippi State RB Who Had Parting Dig for Leach

Dillon Johnson, a Mississippi State running back who memorably took a parting shot this week at coach Mike Leach while entering the transfer portal, on Friday received offers from a handful of schools including the University of Washington. The 6-foot, 215-pound junior tailback apparently heard a recording leaked publicly of...
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Major Quarterback Commitment Flip

One of the most-exciting quarterback recruits in the 2023 class has flipped his commitment. William "Pop" Watson, a three-star quarterback recruit out of Massachusetts, had been committed to Nebraska for a long time. However, he flipped his commitment on Sunday night. The dual-threat quarterback is now committed to Virginia Tech.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Look: Complete Heisman Trophy Voting Results Revealed

Just moments ago, the legendary Coach Steve Spurrier announced Caleb Williams as the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. Williams beat out TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. It was a blowout, too. The complete Heisman Trophy voting results have been revealed. Williams received 544 of the...
GEORGIA STATE
247Sports

BREAKING: Jonas Duclona commits to Wisconsin

Head coach Luke Fickell has his first commitment since accepting Wisconsin's head coaching position. Coming off an official visit over the weekend, Naples (Fla.) cornerback Jonas Duclona, an All-American Bowl attendee, announced his commitment to the Badgers Monday evening. The three-star cornerback was committed to Cincinnati, but re-opened his recruitment...
MADISON, WI
HuskyMaven

Letuligasenoa Regrets Departure of Fellow UW D-Lineman Peihopa

For all the good things that have happened around University of Washington football this season, Kuao Peihopa's suspension and subsequent exit through the transfer portal wasn't one of them. The redshirt freshman defensive tackle from Makakilo, Hawaii, was a promising player, someone sent onto the field on game day right...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Arkansas drops slightly in latest AP Top 25

The latest update to the AP Top 25 poll has been released, and the Arkansas Razorbacks dropped one spot to No. 10 with a total of 1,029 points from the voters. Other SEC schools included in Monday's rankings were No. 4 Alabama, No. 6 Tennessee, No. 13 Kentucky, No. 17 Mississippi State and No. 19 Auburn.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
247Sports

College basketball rankings: Purdue earns AP Top 25's No. 1 spot after Houston falls to Alabama

There is a new team atop the Associated Press Top 25 after Alabama went into Houston and rallied in the second half to stun the then-No. 1-ranked Cougars. It is the sixth AP Top 25 poll of the season, and Purdue becomes the third team to earn the crown. Matt Painter's Boilermakers will hope to avoid the lulls that have quickly hit the No. 1 teams in the country.
HOUSTON, TX
247Sports

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm visits with Cardinal Authority

Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm sat down with Cardinal Authority to discuss a number of topics, including building a coaching staff, the immediate demands with recruiting, the expanding College Football Playoff, as well as his aggressive approach to offense and defense. In discussing his staff of assistant coaches, Brohm confirmed...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams highlights other finalists in acceptance speech

USC star quarterback Caleb Williams found humor Saturday during his acceptance speech just moments after he won the Heisman Trophy. Standing in front of other Heisman finalists in Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett IV, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and TCU quarterback Max Duggan, Williams joked about his Trojans not making the College Football Playoff. TCU, Ohio State and Georgia are in the midst of competing for a national championship.
LOS ANGELES, CA

