Carrollton, TX

Christmas in The Colony: Holiday events happening in The Colony to finish out the year

Holiday season in The Colony is in full swing and what better way to celebrate than to take advantage of the many events and lights that the city has to offer. The city itself has planned and executed many exciting events already this season and some are ongoing such as the The Colony Christmas Spectacular or Lights on The Lake in the neighboring town of Little Elm.
THE COLONY, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

East Dallas Neighborhood Ready to Hire Gardener-in-Residence

The East Dallas neighborhood of Dolphin Heights took a big step forward in doing something good for the people who call the area home. A ribbon-cutting ceremony celebrated the grand opening of the garden cottage. The cottage was built in the neighborhood's community garden which has been helping to feed families since 2005.
DALLAS, TX
CandysDirt.com

A Lake Highlands Home Completely Reimagined

Among Dallas’s most iconic neighborhoods, Lake Highlands stands out for a number of reasons. Just north of White Rock Lake, this sought-after community offers a ton of culture and activities. Here, residents enjoy access to the White Rock Creek Greenbelt as well as diverse dining and exciting entertainment options. A lot of these traditional midcentury homes have undergone complete renovations so modern aesthetics blend seamlessly against classic mid-century designs. In this week’s Inwood Home of the Week sponsored by Inwood National Bank, we’re excited to show you a home that features the absolute best of both worlds.
DALLAS, TX
KTSA

3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
WFAA

City staff help to make the holiday season special for grandparents in Dallas

DALLAS — Organizers are working hard to make sure some grandparents in Dallas have a special holiday season. The Community Court office in South Dallas has also become a toy and gift collection location for the Adopt-A-Grandparent Holiday Event. “We have 50 families we have already pre-screened,” said Dianne...
DALLAS, TX
The Weather Channel

Damaging Tornadoes Strike Texas, Oklahoma; Injuries In Texas

Damage has been reported in the town of Wayne, Oklahoma. A tornado also touched down near Decatur, Texas. The town of Grapevine, Texas, also reports damage. T​his page is no longer being updated. For Wednesday's live updates page, click here. Severe weather in the South has spawned severe thunderstorms...
GRAPEVINE, TX
LoneStar 92

TX ROAD TRIP: How About an Adults Only Christmas Wine Train

This one is for all you fans of Christmas, oh yeah, and wine! Check out this great idea for a road trip to Grapevine, Texas. According to KLAQ, the experience takes place on the railroad’s authentic 1920s-era trains which are decorated with a holiday theme. The train passes through some of the most gorgeous parts of the area, all while you are sipping some Texas wine and enjoying entertainment onboard and yes, Santa makes an appearance. The last one is scheduled for Thursday, December 15th.
GRAPEVINE, TX
KXII.com

Severe storms cause major damages in Leonard

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - Just hours after being hit by severe weather, Leonard residents came together to pick up the damages left by Tuesday’s storm. Fannin County’s Emergency Management Coordinator, Troy Hudson said, “It started in the Blue Ridge area in Collin County and moved to the Northeast, to Fannin County...”
LEONARD, TX

