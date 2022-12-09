20 of the Coziest Holiday Gifts for Anyone on Your List

Finding the perfect gift for that someone special in your life can undoubtedly be a puzzle, but as the weather gets chillier and we spend more time indoors, there’s something that’s almost universally loved--keeping cozy. With the holiday season comes embracing your inner homebody, snuggling up with blankets and a warm beverage, and getting creative with your at-home entertainment.

When in doubt, why not give a gift that’ll make someone's winter a bit more warm and cheerful? From luxurious sleepwear to the perfect everyday kettle and festive candle sets, these thoughtful gifts are sure to bring a whole lot of coziness to just about anyone’s holiday season.

Brooklinen Super-Plush Robe

I’ve gifted nearly everyone in my life a Brooklinen robe at this point. Not only is it perfect for people of all ages, genders, style preferences, and hobbies, the balance of practicality and luxury makes it an ideal gift for even the pickiest of people. It’s plush, absorbent, and available in tons of different colors.

Ember Mug²

Whether you’re a tea, coffee, or hot chocolate person, we can all agree that lukewarm beverages are the worst. Keep your bev of choice from getting cold with this smart mug, which allows you to set an exact drinking temperature and maintain it for up to an hour and a half.

Nest Holiday Classic Candle & Diffuser Set

For those who can’t resist a holiday candle, this classic candle and diffuser scent is a gift that’s sure to blow them away. The brand’s “quintessential aroma of the season” is a blend of classic notes like pine, cinnamon, and cloves alongside brighter scents like pomegranate and mandarin orange. It’s bright yet warm, festive, and perfect for setting a merry mood.

Naadam Kilo Cashmere Blanket

Use it as a blanket, a throw, or an oversized shawl. No matter how you wear (or display) this cashmere blanket, we can guarantee you or your giftee will enjoy every moment spent wrapped up in over two pounds of 100% sustainable cashmere.

Lunya Washable Silk High Rise Pant Set

With Lunya’s washable silk products, you get all the benefits of high-quality silk with the convenience of everyday pajamas. This set, which includes a chic short-sleeve button down top and high-waisted pants, is simultaneously cozy, sexy, and luxurious.

Saatva Herringbone Knit Blanket

You can never have enough knit blankets, and this gorgeous green option is our latest favorite. It’s warm yet breathable, and the 100% long staple cotton material is soft, elegant, and OEKO-TEX® Standard 100 certified.

UGG Classic Mini II Boot

A classic for a reason, this super soft and cozy boot is the perfect shoe for everyday cold weather. The mini cut is even easier to slip on and pair with just about any bottoms, and is also a convenient go-to for many stylish celebs.

Sabon Signature Holiday Body Ritual

Not only does Sabon create some of our favorite bath and body products, they also put together the most irresistible holiday gift set. This body care box of goodies includes a luxurious shower oil, delectable body scrub, and luxurious body lotion all in your preferred scent.

Stagg EKG Electric Kettle

The kettle that always garners compliments, this electric option is one of the most-used products in my kitchen and everyone is absolutely obsessed with it. It makes a perfect gift for the pour-over lover in your life, or even for tea experts who insist on precise temperatures.

Cuyana Single-Origin Cashmere Beanie

A beanie is a must-have for the winter months, and this Mongolian cashmere option from Cuyana is one of our favorites. Not only is it incredibly soft and sustainably made, the jersey stitch and rolled hem give it a luxurious, feminine feel that speaks to the product’s thoughtful design and stellar craftsmanship.

Everywhere Belt Bag 1L Fleece

One of my all-time favorite gifts I’ve ever received, this Lululemon belt bag has it all -- and I do truly wear it just about everywhere. It has just the right amount of pockets, a great construction, and is easy to adjust for different styling. The newer Sherpa material is incredibly soft, adorable, and makes for a perfect gift.

Laneige x Canopy Ultimate Hydration Bundle

Canopy humidifiers are one of our all-time favorites. This bundle, which includes the brand’s chic humidifier (a must-have for the drier winter months), comes with limited-edition goodies created in partnership with luxe skincare brand Laneige. You’ll receive limited-edition aroma oils, an overnight sleeping mask sample, two replacement filters, and a limited edition tote bag.

Cozy Earth ​​Bamboo Sheet Set

One of Oprah’s (and our) favorite things, this sheet set -- which is made from 100% premium viscose from bamboo -- is incredibly soft, and just gets better as you wash it. It’s a great option for hot sleepers as we’re consistently impressed with how the sheets regulate different sleeping temperatures, and it has a luxurious weight to it while still being gentle and unbelievably comfortable.

L.L.Bean Men's Wicked Good Moccasins

One of my husband’s all-time favorite gifts, these high-quality moccs are incredibly comfortable and durable enough for outside wear. We can guarantee that any guy who gets these shoes will be living in them all winter long.

Caraway Bakeware Set

For those that equate a cozy night in with ample baking and baked goods, Caraway’s ceramic-coated, non-toxic bakeware is everything you could ever ask for. It works brilliantly, it’s better for you, and it looks absolutely stunning in any kitchen.

Bearaby Cuddler

For those looking to up their bedtime setup, this ergonomic body pillow is a dream for the side sleepers among us, anyone in need of a pregnancy pillow, or those on the hunt for a quiet cuddle buddy. An all-natural Melofoam material gives the pillow its weight and shape, while the 100% organic cotton cover is super soft and comfortable.

Alo Yoga Oversized Sherpa Trench

For those who prefer their coats to feel more like blankets, this Sherpa trench is one of the coziest pieces of clothing I’ve ever worn. The oversized look is effortless yet incredibly chic, and it’s versatile enough to wear over just about any casual or dressy outfit.

W&P The Personal Popper

For those cozy nights in, nothing pairs better than a movie or television marathon than some popcorn. This personal popper is a fun and easy way to easily make popcorn without any waste -- in a collapsible, reusable, and dishwasher-safe bowl.

Gravity Cooling Weighted Blanket

Weighted blankets are great, but many of them can be a nightmare for hot sleepers. As the wife of a super hot sleeper, this cooling option is a total game changer. Not only is it great at regulating temperature, the 100% premium cooling lyocell material is silky soft and breathable.

Fresh Sugar Collection Lip Care Set

A lip care kit that combines self-care and natural beauty products, this set of five products include a nourishing therapy treatment, a refreshing mint balm, and three of the brand’s tinted lip treatments.

