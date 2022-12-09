ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atchison County, MO

mycouriertribune.com

Another large equipment move to cause traffic disruption in Liberty

LIBERTY — A final large-scale transport of equipment through Liberty is tentatively scheduled for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Dec.14, and will follow the same route as the previous two to its final destination outside of Liberty city limits on U.S. Highway 169. This move will again involve temporary closures of...
LIBERTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Case of Bird Flu Identified in Harrison County

FILE - In this Oct. 21, 2015, file photo, cage-free chickens walk in a fenced pasture at an organic farm near Waukon, Iowa. The confirmation of bird flu at another Iowa egg-laying farm will force the killing of more than 5 million chickens, officials said Friday, March 18, 2022. Spread of the disease is largely blamed on the droppings or nasal discharge of infected wild birds, such as ducks and geese, which can contaminate dust and soil. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
HARRISON COUNTY, MO
FireRescue1

‘I wasn’t 100% convinced I was not dead’: Mo. battalion chief finds meaning in Amtrak crash

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — All but buried alive, Todd Covington — his body enveloped in dirt, rock and blackness — was unsure if he was living or dead. A Navy veteran and Kansas City firefighter for 26 years, Covington had only moments before made his way to the restroom in the cafe, downstairs from his seat in the observation car of Amtrak’s Southwest Chief, when he heard the train’s engineer blare his horn.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic 1884 Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri may have been destroyed, but memories grew from the red brick building

The historic Walnut Inn, Tarkio, Missouri.Photo byAmmodramus, CC0, via Wikimedia Commons. The historic Walnut Inn in Tarkio, Missouri has also been referenced by other names such as Hanna, Hunter & Co., Hanna Travis & Co., and Williamson & Travis. This venue was a commercial building and hotel. In 1884, it was constructed as a store. In 1911, it was converted into a hotel. In 1982, the building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
TARKIO, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Three Atchison, KS Residents Arrested For THC Wax And Weed In Platte County

A trio of 20-somethings from Atchison, Kansas were arrested late Monday in Platte County for possession of THC wax and felony levels of marijuana. According to the arrest report from Troop A of the Highway Patrol, the arrests happened at 10:32 Tuesday night in Platte County. Arrested were 21-year-old Jonnathan Giles, 23-year-old Stephanie A, McBride, and 23-year-old Cheyenne T. McCloskey, all three from Atchison, Kansas.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
kchi.com

Weekend Arrests By The Highway Patrol

Four arrests in the area counties are reported by the Missouri Highway Patrol. 23-year-old Dylan M Weber of Kansas City was arrested in Caldwell County at about 12:41 pm for alleged failure to display valid plates and on a Ray county warrant for alleged failure to display valid plates. He was held at the Caldwell County Detention Center pending the posting of bond.
CALDWELL COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Darryl Nighthart

Darryl Nighthart, Jr., 82, Pattonsburg, MO passed away Saturday, December 10, 2022, at a Bethany, MO hospital. Darryl was born on September 27, 1940, the son of Darryl Nighthart, Sr. and Avness (Carter) Nighthart. He graduated from South-West High School, Bethany, MO and on February 8, 1964, he was united in marriage to Stacia Ward from Coffey, MO. She survives of the home.
PATTONSBURG, MO
WIBW

One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Northbound I-635 closed briefly Sunday morning following crashes

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Heavy fog and slick roads in the Kansas City area made for tougher driving conditions and multiple wrecks throughout the metro area Sunday morning. After several non-injury crashes occurred on northbound I-635 in the area of I-70, emergency personnel closed the road briefly Sunday morning.
KANSAS CITY, KS

