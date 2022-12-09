Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40 & Too $hort Come Together To Release Their New Studio Album, Snoop Cube, 40, $hort

Read full article on original website
Snoop Dogg’s Classic Snoop DeVille Car Is Up For Sale
The car from 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix” video is up for grabs. A piece of hip-hop history is up for sale. In the 2004 music video for 50 Cent’s “P.I.M.P. Remix,” Snoop Dogg proudly flexes his customized Cadillac – the Snoop DeVille whip.
Snoop Dogg and Master P Are Big Mad They Are Being Forced to Rename ‘Snoop Loopz’ Cereal
Rise and grind is a great morning mantra for Snoop Dogg and Master P, whose breakfast cereal Snoop Loopz has been stripped of its name following interference from an unnamed competitor cereal company. Distributed through the pair’s food label Broadus Foods, the marshmallow-filled cereal was supposed to be the first step towards Snoop and Master P’s breakfast industry takeover. “So they don’t want us to use Snoop Loopz on our cereal box even though that’s my name,” Snoop shared in the caption of an Instagram video that showed himself and Master P showing off boxes of the gluten-free cereal they...
Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort Are A Super Group For Graying Rap Fans
The album title consists of four names that need no introduction: Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort. These rap icons justly claim themselves as architects of West Coast hip-hop. As Mount Westmore, they’re a supergroup whose presence is etched in the California landscape. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort also represent a wave of old-school rappers sustaining recording careers well into their 50s, long after the hits have subsided, and fans have moved on to fresher trends. (Tellingly, they snark about “IG” and TikTok.) New work by first-wave golden-age heroes tends to be throwback affairs that hearken to the past...
Ice Cube Explains Declining “Verzuz” With LL Cool J & Scarface
The L.A. native has his own concept for the face-off. Ice Cube has undoubtedly made his fair share of hits throughout his decorated career. However, he declined to participate in a Verzuz battle with both LL Cool J and Scarface. His reason? Because it’s all love on his side.
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs & King Combs Make History as First Father-Son Duo to Reach No.1 on US Airplay Charts
Sean “Diddy” Combs and his son, Christian “King” Combs, each soared to the top of the charts with their new hit songs “Gotta Move On” featuring Bryson Tiller and “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” featuring Kodak Black, respectively. Diddy topped both...
WATCH | Snoop Dogg's Daughter Cori Broadus Gets Engaged
Snoop Dogg says he is a proud parent after his daughter, Cori Broadus, said yes to her longtime boyfriend Wayne Duece. In several Instagram posts, the couple is shown smiling ear to ear in matching pink pajamas.
Reggae Artist Sizzla Burns DJ Khaled Platinum Plaques, Says Khaled Insulted His Name
Reggae artist Sizzla has a bone to pick with DJ Khaled. On Thursday (Dec. 8), the dancehall legend and frequent DJ Khaled collaborator shared video on Instagram of himself and a couple of buddies dismantling and setting ablaze to multiple plaques Sizzla received for his work on the Khaled albums Father of Asahd and Grateful. In the video, Sizzla can be heard saying he was insulted by Khaled. However, he doesn't provide further details. The men then break apart the framed commemorative plaques, making sure to cut out and set aside the photos of Khaled's son Asahd out of respect.
Snoop Dogg’s Latest Collab With Stevenson Ranch Speaks To The Cowboy in All of Us
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. Stevenson Ranch, the Nashville-based lifestyle brand is celebrating its 2-year anniversary with a slew of collaborations with the likes of JBL Audio, Johnny Manziel and now Snoop Dogg and his recently-acquired label Death Row Records. The limited-edition capsule collection pays homage to the brand’s cowboy roots with a social media campaign featuring the LA-based equestrian group The Compton Cowboys wearing the t-shirt, hat and crewneck. All pieces will be available starting Sunday, December 18th at 10:00 am Pacific Time on the Stevenson...
Boosie Badazz Says Jay-Z and Nas Aren’t Relevant in Today’s Landscape
Boosie Badazz has thoughts on Jay-Z and Nas’ status in the game. The Baton Rouge artist caused a stir this week when he addressed 21 Savage’s controversial comments about Nas. The drama began when 21 participated in a Clubhouse chat that questioned whether Nasir was the greatest rapper of all time. Though he acknowledged the Queens native as a legendary MC, the Savage Mode rapper wasn’t convinced he’s relevant among the younger generation.
Mount Westmore Drops Highly Anticipated Album ‘Snoop, Cube, 40, $hort’
Calling all hip-hop fans! Supergroup Mount Westmore is dropping a new album — and it’s one for the ages. The group consists of West Coast rappers Ice Cube, Too $hort, Snoop Dogg and E-40, and celebrates their iconic careers. Combined, they have sold over 100 million records. During the pandemic, the four masterminds joined together […]
Alicia Keys and Jay-Z Fear They Can't Top 'Empire State of Mind'
Alicia Keys helped Jay-Z earn his first No. 1 song back in 2009 with "Empire State of Mind” -- an accomplishment she now calls a gift and a curse, because they both fear they can't repeat it. Alicia told E! ... she and Jay consider doing new songs together...
‘Hip Hop Homicides’ Exclusive: Master P Opens Up About Late Rapper Soulja Slim, “He Was Our Tupac”
The legacy of Soulja Slim continues, thanks in part to his music and other artists mentioning him in their lyrics, but the newest episode of Hip Hop Homicides delves deeper into what cost him his life. Master P Discusses His Relationship With Soulja Slim. We’ve got a sneak peek exclusive...
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Shares ‘Me vs. Myself’ Album f/ Roddy Ricch, Kodak Black, Lil Durk, and More
A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie has delivered his fourth studio album Me vs. Myself. The Highbridge rapper has been teasing the effort since early 2020, shortly after the release of his Artist 2.0 project. Back in September, A Boogie told fans the album would arrive on Nov. 4. He decided to scrap those plans weeks later, as he didn’t want Me vs. Myself to compete with Drake and 21 Savage’s joint album Her Loss.
Ab-Soul’s ‘Herbert’ Album to Feature Big Sean, SiR, Jhene Aiko, Joey Bada$$ & More
Ab-Soul has released the tracklist for his first album in six years, Herbert. Hitting social media, Soulo dropped off the tracklist for the album, which is set to drop on Dec. 16. Across 19 songs, Ab-Soul will collaborate with Big Sean, Russ, Joey Bada$$, Jhené Aiko, SiR, Punch, Zacari, Fre$h,...
Ice Cube Wants To Regain Full Control Of ‘Friday’ Film Franchise Because DUH
Ice Cube wants his baby back. He is now making one of his goals to regain control of his 'Friday' film franchise. The post Ice Cube Wants To Regain Full Control Of ‘Friday’ Film Franchise Because DUH appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
Kool G Rap Drops “Last Of A Dying Breed” Album Featuring Big Daddy Kane & More
Kool G Rap has returned to deliver the seventh solo studio album of his career, Last Of A Dying Breed. The 54-year-old legendary rapper promptly delivered his newest 11-track effort on December 9. The Godfather of mafiaso raps is here to emphasize his long-lasting influence on hip-hop. The album chiefly...
Best New Tracks: SZA, Gorillaz, YG x Lil Wayne and More
SZA - SOS. SZA’s highly-anticipated sophomore album SOS is finally here. The extensive 23-track record features guest appearances from Don Toliver on “Used,” Phoebe Bridgers on “Ghost in the Machine,” previous collaborator Travis Scott on “Open Arms” and the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard on “Forgiveless,” as well as production and contribution credits from the likes of Chad Hugo and Pharrell Williams of the Neptunes, Jay Versace, DJ Dahi and more.
Roddy Ricch & Producer 30 Roc Sued Over 'The Box'
Roddy Ricch's megahit "The Box" is celebrating its 3rd anniversary Tuesday ... but now the Compton rapper is dealing with a new copyright lawsuit over it. According to court documents, obtained by TMZ Hip Hop, Roddy, his producer 30 Roc, Atlantic Records, and others are being sued by artist Greg Perry ... who claims Roddy and co. took certain key elements of his 1975 song "Come On Down (Get Your Head Out Of The Clouds)" and dropped 'em in "The Box" without permission.
