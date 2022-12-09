On 12/14/22, Spirit Realty Capital Inc's 6.000% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Symbol: SRC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 12/30/22. As a percentage of SRC.PRA's recent share price of $23.40, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of SRC.PRA to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when SRC.PRA shares open for trading on 12/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.38%, which compares to an average yield of 7.93% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SRC.PRA shares, versus SRC:

16 HOURS AGO