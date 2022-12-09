The two top leaders of Bangladesh's main opposition party were taken from their homes by police in the early hours on Friday, a day before a planned rally to call for the prime minister's resignation. BNP general secretary Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Mirza Abbas, a former minister and member of the party's top decision-making body, were taken from their homes at about 3 am on Friday (1900 GMT Thursday), Zahiruddin Swapan, head of the BNP's media wing, told AFP. "They were plainclothes policemen.

5 DAYS AGO