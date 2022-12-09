Read full article on original website
Memphis 311 issues? Here’s how the system is changing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you’ve ever had an issue with your trash pickup, a pothole, or overgrown weeds, you are probably familiar with Memphis 311. Standing outside her Cordova home with ivy growing up the front facade, Jessica Gaston looked over to the walkway leading down the left side toward the backyard. She pointed toward […]
actionnews5.com
Board-up block party at the Klondike Smokey City neighborhood
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis organizations are working together to clean up local neighborhoods. “When people can live in a nice environment it definitely does something to the mental state of mind,” said Reginald Randolph, Blight Director Klondike Smokey City CDC. It’s just one reason organizers from the Klondike...
DeSoto Times Today
Matthew Barton announces campaign for DeSoto County District Attorney
Hernando attorney Matthew Barton announced his decision to run for DeSoto County District Attorney at a press conference on Tuesday. Barton, a criminal defense attorney with Little & Barton PLLC, said he plans to crack down on crime and become the first republican to hold the office. He pointed to...
MLGW: Employee killed by ‘electrical contact’
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Light, Gas & Water has released new details about the death of an employee. MLGW says troubleshooter Michael Stewart was killed after an “electrical contact” Friday morning. Stewart was killed while working in the area of Lamar Avenue and Tuggle Road. Memphis Police responded to the scene at around 10:30 a.m. […]
DeSoto Times Today
Hernando man awarded $3.4 million injury claim verdict in truck loading incident
A DeSoto County jury awarded a Hernando man a $3,440,064 verdict on Wednesday for the severe injuries he suffered in a 2018 truck-loading incident. Steven Barksdale was working as a stock loader at a wholesale drug distribution center in Olive Branch where he loaded and unloaded prescription drug shipments from trucks six days a week. During his shift on January 6, 2018, a truck driver for Ballentine Express Corp. ignored the facility’s safety warning systems and pulled away from the building as Mr. Barksdale was stepping onto the truck bed. Barksdale fell five feet to the pavement below, breaking his shoulder, sustaining compound fractures of his tibia and fibula, and shattering his heel and ankle.
MLGW identifies worker who was killed on the job
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – – A Memphis Light Gas & Water utility worker was killed on the job when he fell from his vehicle Friday morning in Southeast Memphis, police said. MLGW identified the victim as Michael Stewart, a troubleshooter who had worked with the utility since 2001. “Our collective thoughts are with his family and […]
localmemphis.com
What are the odds of a White Christmas in Memphis?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Christmas is just around the corner, stores are full of shoppers, and presents are under the tree. It's about the time of year that people start to wonder if a white Christmas is possible. In Memphis, the odds of a white Christmas are statistically pretty low....
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec. 6-12
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Chang’s House (Food Service) […]
Over 1,000 people arrested as surge in Memphis car thefts continues
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — More than 1,000 people have been arrested in Memphis this year for stealing cars. That’s according to Mayor Jim Strickland, who talked about it Monday on Good Morning Memphis. These car thefts are mainly committed by juveniles. “On Thanksgiving Day, I woke up to start...
Suspects cashed forged checks totaling over $31K at Marshall County banks, officials say
MARSHALL COUNTY, Miss. — Authorities in Marshall County, Miss., are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects wanted in a scheme involving multiple forged checks. On Dec. 5, an investigator took a report of check forgery. During the investigation, seven fraudulent checks totaling $31,077 were...
Friends remember MLGW worker killed in the line of duty
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We’re learning more about the MLGW employee who tragically died on December 9. MLGW officials identified him as Michael Stewart, a longtime employee with the company. He was on assignment in southeast Memphis. Stewart spent more than 20 years working with MLGW. Friends and family say his legacy far exceeds his resume. The […]
hottytoddy.com
Heavy Rain is Expected in Lafayette County Tuesday/Wednesday
While it’s a cloudy Monday thus far, no rain is expected today; however, that will change Tuesday evening. Heavy rain showers are expected to move into the area on Tuesday afternoon which is associated with an incoming cold front. The rain will continue into Wednesday, possibly dumping another 3...
Memphis Police have no duty to investigate crimes, says attorney for city
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The City of Memphis is asking a lawsuit filed against it by Alicia Franklin over the handling of her rape case to be dismissed, calling the allegations in that lawsuit “immaterial, impertinent and scandalous.”. Cleotha Henderson has been charged with both the rape of Alicia...
wtva.com
Benton County sheriff credited with preventing gunfire inside New Albany Walmart
NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in New Albany say Benton County Sheriff Robby Goolsby was in the right place at the right time Sunday when two men were arguing inside Walmart. Chief Chris Robertson says it was around 4:30 p.m. when Goolsby saw Roger Struble of Hickory Flat...
Thieves use truck to rip compressor out the ground, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police is asking the public’s help for information on thieves that stole a compressor. On Dec. 12 at approximately 1 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a theft on Isabelle Street, off Bowen Avenue. Surveillance footage captured a man wrapping a chain around a compressor...
luxury-houses.net
The Real Beauty of this $3.1M House in Germantown, TN is that in Spite of Its Size and Extensive Amenities, It Truly Feels Like Home
The House in Germantown offers resort style pool, screened porches, indoor basketball court, indoor kids playhouse, media room, play room, now available for sale. This home located at 2326 Johnson Rd, Germantown, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 3.28 Acres of lot spaces. Call Shannan Mcwaters – The Firm – (Phone: (901) 413-7318) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the House in Germantown.
2 Memphis business owners indicted in PPP loan scheme
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A pair of Memphis business owners each face up to 60 years in jail and $2 million in fines after being indicted Friday for a pandemic relief fraud. The case involves a shipping company that, according to the US Attorney’s Office, partnered with a tax company to get a bigger Paycheck Protection Program loan.
West Memphis man killed in wreck, 3 injured
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. — A West Memphis man was killed and three men from Memphis injured in a wreck Saturday morning in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say three men from Memphis were driving in a Dodge Challenger on Southland Drive around 10 a.m. It was raining at the time, and the Challenger crossed the […]
Fatal crash shuts down stretch of I-40 overnight
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after an overnight crash at I-40 near Germantown Parkway. The accident shut down the interstate for a while. Memphis Fire officials confirmed they responded to the crash at 12:15 a.m. Monday morning. Memphis Police said they responded to the one-vehicle accident just...
Missing UofM student that vanished found dead, car burned, sources confirm
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Barshay Wilson, the University of Memphis student who vanished the night before his graduation, was found dead, according to multiple sources. Wilson was found shot dead near the Arlington Water Treatment Plant on Monday night under leaves and tree limbs, independent sources close to the case told FOX13.
