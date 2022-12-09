Read full article on original website
Lake County Hot Spot, Dec. 13, 2022
It's the LCE Hot Spot for Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022 — The Examiner's weekly video providing a recap and news teasers prior to the upcoming edition of the Lake County Examiner. Check out this week’s Hot Spot for info about Alger Theater Receives $100K Grant, North Lake Basketball Teams Win Tournament, and Lake Health District Offers Safe Sitter Course.
Lakeview, Oregon bowling results
1. Lake County Examiner — W 30 L 14; 2. McCully’s Liners and More — W 26 L 18; 3. Team 4 — W 23 1/2 L 20 1/2; 4. Anderson Engineering — W 20 L 24; 5. Team 5 — W 15 1/2 L 28 1/2; 6. Team 6 — W 14 L 30; High Team Game Scratch — Team 5 610; High Team Series Scratch — Anderson Engineering 1707; High Team Game Handicap — Team 6 865; High Team Series Handicap — Team 6 2508; High Men’s Game Scratch — Tyler McConnell 195; High Men’s Series Scratch — John Harms 489; High Men’s Game Handicap — Dave McGhee 251; High Men’s Series Handicap — Paul Hauser 674; High Women’s Game Scratch — Ashleigh Champagne 158; High Women’s Series Scratch — Karah Witzel 425; High Women’s Game Handicap — Blair Street 240; High Women’s Series Handicap — Karah Witzel.
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had nine admissions and 64 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Dec. 6 – Monday, Dec. 12. There were six outpatients in OB and surgery, and no births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
Lake County Christmas Chorus to perform this Sunday
The Lake County Community Christmas Chorus will perform this Sunday, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. in the Sanctuary of the LDS Church located on Hwy 395 North. The concert is open to the public free of charge. The audience will be invited to join with the choir in singing familiar...
North Lake boys basketball beats visitors
The North Lake Cowboys won the North Lake Holiday Tournament against visiting McKenzie and Yoncalla, besting the teams 68-23 and 48-27, respectively. North Lake first faced McKenzie on Friday, Dec. 9. “McKenzie was a scrappy and hard working team but we just had too many weapons for them,” North Lake Head Coach Brian Baker described.
Obituary: Michael "Murf" Warren Murphy
Michael “Murf” Murphy, 75, passed away Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 in Lakeview. He was born Nov. 24, 1947 in Myrtle Creek to Arleigh “Murf” Murphy and Margaret “Peggy” Murphy.
Lady Honkers on a roll, boys look to build momentum
Lakeview High School (LHS) basketball teams were on the road again this past week, where the girls’ team squared off against the Modoc Braves on Monday, Dec. 5 and the Bonanza Antlers on Tuesday, Dec. 6, while the boys played their third game of the season against Modoc on Monday, Dec. 5.
