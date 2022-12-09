Read full article on original website
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
mgoblue
Wolverines Rally for 2-1 Maize Out Victory over Rival Spartans
» T.J. Hughes scored for the second consecutive night and now has 19 points through 18 games played this season. » Erik Portillo made 37 saves on 38 shots faced to earn his 11th win of the season. » Michigan's power play finished 1-for-5 to snap a six-game...
mgoblue
U-M Sweeps Event Titles to Claim Exhibition Victory
» Michigan earned the win in the exhibition quad meet with a 196.400. » Senior Sierra Brooks took home four event titles. » Graduate student Natalie Wojcik earned the title on the beam. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center) Score: #4 Michigan 196.400, Central Michigan 195.875, Western...
Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8
Whenever a team goes 13-0, dominates its rival, wins a conference championship and makes it to the college football playoff, recruits pay attention. When blue chip freshmen make huge impact plays in some of the biggest games of the year, players at that position pay even closer attention. That appears to be what's happening with Las Vegas Desert Pines four-star cornerback Isaiah Rubin.
Late Kick: OL LaDarius Henderson is transferring to Michigan
In this clip from Late Kick, Josh Pate gives his thoughts on LaDarius Henderson, the No. 4 player in the transfer portal, and his decision to take his talents to Michigan.
mgoblue
Maize Tops Blue in Annual Intrasquad Meet
» Maize won four events on the afternoon, with Blue taking two. » Paul Juda won three event titles and the all-around competition to help lead the Maize team to victory. » Michigan opens up the regular season on Saturday (January 7), hosting Simpson and Greenville in a tri-meet at Cliff Keen Arena.
Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class
Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
Maize n Brew
What College Football Playoff returners and rematches say about Michigan’s chances this postseason
The upcoming College Football Playoff will be the ninth iteration of the current postseason structure, and the penultimate bracket of just four teams. Though filled with minor controversy and major debate, the CFP has ultimately done its job in moving away from the BCS and opening up the playing field a little more fairly.
One Michigan City Named Among 'Worst Cities To Drive In' Across America
24/7 Wall St. listed the worst cities to drive in across the country.
