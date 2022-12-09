ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

mgoblue

U-M Sweeps Event Titles to Claim Exhibition Victory

» Michigan earned the win in the exhibition quad meet with a 196.400. » Senior Sierra Brooks took home four event titles. » Graduate student Natalie Wojcik earned the title on the beam. Site: Ann Arbor, Mich. (Crisler Center) Score: #4 Michigan 196.400, Central Michigan 195.875, Western...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Long Cornerback Includes Michigan In Top 8

Whenever a team goes 13-0, dominates its rival, wins a conference championship and makes it to the college football playoff, recruits pay attention. When blue chip freshmen make huge impact plays in some of the biggest games of the year, players at that position pay even closer attention. That appears to be what's happening with Las Vegas Desert Pines four-star cornerback Isaiah Rubin.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Maize Tops Blue in Annual Intrasquad Meet

» Maize won four events on the afternoon, with Blue taking two. » Paul Juda won three event titles and the all-around competition to help lead the Maize team to victory. » Michigan opens up the regular season on Saturday (January 7), hosting Simpson and Greenville in a tri-meet at Cliff Keen Arena.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Four Targets Who Could Save Michigan's 2023 Recruiting Class

Michigan killed it on the field in 2021 and is now following that up with an even better 2022 season. Yet the Wolverines are striking out a bit on the recruiting trail when it comes to its top targets, which is obviously a bit puzzling considering the team and individual success across the board. As things currently stand, Michigan has the No. 20 ranked class in the 2023 cycle according to 247 Sports. That's not horrible, but it is behind Ohio State (No. 5) and Penn State (No. 13) in the Big Ten, which doesn't add up given the fact that U-M beat the Buckeyes and Nittany Lions by a combined 46 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI

