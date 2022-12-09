ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, WA

kpq.com

Police Seeking Suspect in Vandalism of Old Osborne Elementary School

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is asking for assistance from the public to identify a male suspect who is wanted for burglary and vandalism. "He entered the old Osborne Elementary School and was caught on camera tagging graffiti," says Sheriff's Chief Chris Foreman. "It's also been noted that the same style and names used in the graffiti have been located in other areas around Leavenworth."
LEAVENWORTH, WA
ifiberone.com

bigcountrynewsconnection.com

K9 Trooper Linda Allen Retires After 34.5 Years with WSP

After serving an astounding 34.5 years with the Washington State Patrol, WSP K9 Trooper Linda Allen officially retired earlier this month. "We will always be grateful for her contribution to our agency," read a social media post from the WSP. "We wish her, and her self-trained therapy dog Happy, well as they go forth into the next chapter."
WASHINGTON STATE
FOX 11 and 41

Washington State Patrol activates missing indigenous person alert for Yakima man

Yakima, Wash. – Washington State Patrol has activated a missing indigenous person alert for 33-year-old Jason Sijohn, who has been missing for more than a month. WSP and Yakima Police Department say Sijohn was last known to near the 600 block of S. 10th Ave in Yakima back on November 9th, 2022. Police say they dont know what he was last seen wearing and that there is no car associated with Sijohn at this time. If you have any information about Sijohn call 911.
YAKIMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Gross: Attack nearly claims life of WA social worker

A social worker was beaten within inches of her life, yet she wants to return to work, despite a system that put her in a horrible position and left her both physically and mentally rattled. The social worker requested AM 770 KTTH not to use her name. The victim and...
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

2 Killed in Grant County Crash Near Moses Lake Early Tuesday

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a crash between a car and truck early Tuesday morning has left two dead. Car, truck collide about ten miles west of Moses Lake. Early Tuesday morning, the GCSO responded to a report of a crash between a passenger car and a larger pickup. The crash scene was near the intersection of Adams Road South and Baseline Road West, about ten miles from Moses Lake.
MOSES LAKE, WA
koze.com

Othello, WA Man Arrested With 1/2 Pound of Meth

LEWISTON, ID – A 40-year-old Othello, Washington man was arrested after Lewiston Police reportedly discovered a half pound of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Wednesday night in North Lewiston. According to a press release from the Nez Perce County Prosecutor’s Office, officers stopped a 2007 Toyota Camry for failing to stop at a stop sign.
LEWISTON, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Hawaii search ends for Washington state snorkeler missing after shark spotted

The search for a 60-year-old Washington state woman whose husband couldn’t find her after spotting a shark while they were snorkeling in Hawaii was called off Friday. The woman’s husband and others reported spotting a large shark about 50 yards (45 meters) from shore at at Keawakapu Point in south Maui on Thursday, according to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources.
HAWAII STATE
kpq.com

City of Leavenworth Hold Public Hearing for Permanent Closure of Front Street

The City of Leavenworth is holding a public hearing on the proposed permanent closure of Front Street on Tuesday. In 2020, the city closed off vehicle access to portions of Front Street and 8th Street. The city extended the closure to last until Dec. 31, while they worked with MxM...

