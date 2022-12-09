Read full article on original website
Klein ISD
Klein Residents and Businesses Encouraged to Update Mailing Addresses
When you brag about your Klein community and its wonderful amenities, be sure to call it Klein, Texas. While you’re at it, use Klein, TX as your address as well. In 1977, the Texas State Legislature passed, and the then Governor of Texas signed into law Senate Bill 1283, which designates the portion of Harris County that comprises Klein ISD as the community of Klein, Texas.
Klein ISD
Klein Cain FFA Students Decorate Doors for Memory Care Residents
FFA students at Klein Cain are spreading holiday cheer. These wonderful students spent an evening with memory care residents at Harvest Home & Inwood Crossing, helping them prepare for the holiday season. They went door to door, wrapping them for Christmas. Every year the members of FFA head over to...
Hassler Elementary Awarded $5,500 KEF Grant for ‘Klein-da-Cool Classroom’
Hassler Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide lessons that excite, engage, and memorably educate students. Learning will occur in a “transformed” classroom through a rigorous and personalized curriculum. During a surprise visit by the Klein ISD Education Foundation Celebration Express, the school was...
Kaiser Elementary Awarded $20,362 KEF Lead the Spark Grant
Kaiser Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) Lead the Spark grant for their initiative ‘Paletero de Libros’ to provide a mobile library for the community. The Paletero de Libros is a cargo tricycle that unfolds into a tiny library kiosk, complete with books, a check-out station,...
$76,107 in Educator Grants Awarded by Klein ISD Education Foundation
Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. McGown, made surprise visits aboard the KEF Celebration Express, delivering $76,107 in innovative classroom grants. School staff across the district were stunned and overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters poured out of a school bus to deliver oversized...
KEF Awards Klein Cain $2,000 for ‘Models and Medicine’ Grant
Klein Cain High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to purchase pathology models and charts for Pharmacology and Pharmacy Technician Practicum courses. These two Health Science courses allow students to earn their certification as a Pharmacy Technician upon high school graduation. During a surprise visit by...
KEF Awards $7,500 Grant to Support Teacher Mentoring Program
The Klein ISD Professional Learning & Development Department received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today that will be a part of the district’s New Teacher Mentor Program (NTM), which supports teachers entering their first or second year of teaching. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration...
KEF Awards Nitsch Elementary $7,500 ‘Nitsch Needs Notes’ Grant
Nitsch Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide much-needed instruments for a school Orff ensemble. In addition, all grade levels will use instruments purchased from the grant during regular music classes. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant...
Klein ISD
Klein Collins Awarded $7,500 KEF Grant to ‘Find Comfort in a Four-Legged Friend’
Klein Collins High School received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to obtain a counseling comfort dog for the counseling office. Research shows that having a therapy dog in schools increases attendance, promotes a sense of belonging, reduces stress and anxiety, and can facilitate learning. During a surprise visit...
Klein ISD
Benfer Elementary Awarded $6,498 from KEF for Special Education Grant
Benfer Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide Early Childhood Special Education (ECSE) students with the opportunity to experience a traditional general education classroom environment within the sheltered environment of a special education classroom. In addition, the grant allows the purchase of quality and ergonomically correct...
Wunderlich Awarded $7,500 KEF Grant to ‘BOOST’ School Spirit
Wunderlich Intermediate received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to fund the school spirit store and coffee cart managed by students to boost school spirit and morale. These additions will allow students to apply skills they are learning in their core content classes and electives, reinforce school values...
Klein ISD
KEF Awards Bernshausen Elementary $7,000 for ‘Mirror Mirror on the Wall’ Grant
Bernshausen Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant today to transform a regular classroom into an observation classroom. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff were overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
$3,650 ‘Uke Can Do It!’ Grant Awarded to Benignus Elementary by KEF
Benignus Elementary received a Klein ISD Education Foundation (KEF) grant to provide a ukulele program for 5th-grade students in their music class. During a surprise visit by the KEF Celebration Express, the school was awarded the grant by Foundation directors, community members, and our Superintendent, Dr. Jenny McGown. School staff was overjoyed as dozens of Foundation supporters climbed out of their school bus and delivered extensive checks to grant recipients.
Epps Island Elementary Students, Teacher Honored at November Board Meeting
The Klein ISD Board of Trustees recognized a phenomenal Epps Island Elementary staff member and two exceptional students at the November Board meeting for their dedication to success in the classroom. Fourth-grade teacher Ms. Libby Jackson is a prime example for her students. There is no task that is too...
Klein ISD Hosts Winter Job Fair on December 3
Join us on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9 AM to noon at the Klein Multipurpose Center, 7500 FM 2920, for the Klein ISD Winter Job Fair!. From 9 AM to noon, meet with campus and district administrators. Letters of intent to join the Klein Family will be awarded at the job fair to selected applicants!
Klein ISD
Klein ISD Saves 90 Percent on Lighting Costs Through Energy-Conservation Grant
The State Energy Conservation Office awarded Klein ISD’s Energy Management Department a $50,000 grant to modernize exterior lighting at Klein High School and Klein Memorial Stadium. The project allowed Klein ISD to replace 42,000 watts of overhead lighting with high-efficiency LEDs totaling 4,087 watts. A more than 90 percent...
Klein ISD
Klein ISD Earns ‘Superior’ Financial Integrity Rating 20 Years in a Row
For the 20th straight year, Klein ISD earned the top-level Superior Achievement rating from the Financial Integrity Rating System of Texas (FIRST). FIRST awards have been awarded for the past 20 years. Klein ISD has always received a Superior Achievement rating, the highest ranking available from FIRST. “We are so...
Klein ISD 2023-2024 Academic Calendar Approved
Thank you to all those who provided feedback on calendar options for the 2023-2024 school year. After reviewing the feedback, Option 2 was selected as the approved calendar. You can access a PDF copy of the approved 2023-2024 calendar here. Best Public Schools in Texas. Klein ISD has an established...
Klein ISD
