Who is Lionel Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo? Argentine model and former dental student
LIONEL MESSI lives a quiet life for a football icon, in contrast to that of his great rival Cristiano Ronaldo. He will be looking to win his first World Cup with Argentina, but the nation must get a positive result when they face Mexico this week to stand a chance of doing so.
Portugal Coach Fernando Santos Says He Doesn't Regret Benching Cristiano Ronaldo
Following Morocco’s upset defeat of Portugal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Portugal’s Head Coach Fernando Santos shares that he has “no regrets” about not starting Cristiano Ronaldo. The soccer star only made his way on the field during the 51st minute as his team was trailing 1-0.
Croatia manager believes beating Argentina in World Cup semi-final will make it the nation's greatest ever victory
"If we win tomorrow that would make it the greatest historical game for Croatia of all time," he said in the pre-match press conference
Lionel Messi Becomes First Player To Win 10 World Cup Player Of The Match Awards
Messi was named as the official Player of the Match following Argentina's win over Croatia on Tuesday.
World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi is on a mean streak, and it's no coincidence he and Argentina are thriving
Sometimes we get a little crazy with the takes on the Golazo Starting XI. There's nothing we like more than a counterintuitive argument to spark a soccer debate. Today is not one of those days. I'm Mike Goodman, and as the semifinals of the World Cup kick off, I'm here to tell you that Lionel Messi is very good at soccer. Let's get to it.
