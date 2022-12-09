Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Omaha woman accused of attempting to rob Council Bluffs bank
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- An Omaha woman is arrested in Council Bluffs, accused of attempting to rob a bank through the drive-thru window. Council Bluffs Police say just after 12:00 Tuesday afternoon, officers were called to the First National Bank near 25th and West Broadway for a possible robbery in progress. Investigators say while on the way to the bank, officers received information that a female suspect had pulled into the bank's drive thru lane and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. Police say as officers arrived on scene, the suspect, 51 year old Lisa Stenberg of Omaha, attempted to leave the area.
cbs2iowa.com
Thieves pose as sheriff's deputies in new phone scam in Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Sheriff’s Office has a warning about a phone scam being attempted right now in the state. The latest phone scam is telling people they have missed jury duty and if they don’t pay a certain amount of money, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.
proclaimerscv.com
62-Year-Old Omaha Man Cruelly Beaten to Death by Four Teens
OMAHA, Neb. (TCD) — Four alleged teenagers were arrested this week for their involvement in assaulting and having cruelly beaten to death, a 62-year-old man from Omaha on Halloween. A statement that was reported, Monday, Oct. 31, at 4:06 p.m., according to the Police officers of Omaha went to 3824 Hamilton St. about a person who is our victim who was found suffering from an injury to the head according to a publish post by True Crime Daily.
KETV.com
Omaha police respond to disturbance, possible gunfire early Monday
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha police said someone may have fired a gun during a disturbance early Monday morning. Officers responded to the scene near 34th and Martha streets around 5 a.m. They said someone reported a firearm going off, and police took several people into custody. Police said weapons were not fired at officers, and they were working to confirm if a shot had been fired.
Villisca Man arrested on Warrant
(Villisca) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested Braden Gray in the 100 block of 3rd Street in Villisca on an active warrant for failure to appear for driving while revoked. Deputies transported Gray to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $1,000 bond.
KETV.com
Waterloo Police: Daycare worker admitted to drugging children, may not face charges
WATERLOO, Neb. — A daycare worker in Waterloo, Nebraska may not face charges, even though she admitted to putting Benadryl in children’s bottles, police said. Waterloo’s police chief said the worker dosed children without asking parents. Despite that, he said they can't actually arrest the woman for...
ourquadcities.com
Plea deal reached in Iowa high school wrestler’s assault case
STORY COUNTY, Iowa — An Iowa high school wrestling champion originally charged with a felony as an adult for allegedly violating a victim with an object has reached a plea deal in the case. Seventeen-year-old Kade Blume was charged with Assault-Penetration on November 5. A news release from the...
iheart.com
Great. More ways for bad people to steal.
This is an article from outside Omaha, but this can happen any where. Just recently, a woman at a West Omaha Walmart was the victim of theft. due to distraction from a team working together. Working. um... Be aware of your surroundings. Maybe get in the habit of keeping your...
kmaland.com
Page County suspect booked on narcotics warrant
(Clarinda) -- Page County authorities report several arrests over the past two weeks--including at least one drug related arrest. The Page County Sheriff's Office says 48-year-old Michael Leo Pickens was arrested Thursday on an active federal warrant for narcotics. Pickens was later released from custody. Other arrests are listed here:
WOWT
Iowa woman arrested after pickup truck stolen, totaled
FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - Authorities say a woman is behind bars after a pickup truck was stolen and found totaled the next day. According to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, officers got a report on Dec. 5 that a 2021 Dodge Ram Rebel was stolen from a farm building near Bartlett, Iowa.
klkntv.com
Employee at Hickman day care sprayed child in face with soap, sheriff’s office says
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – An employee at a Hickman day care was arrested after spraying a child in the face with soap several times, the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said. On Saturday, deputies were sent to The Tree House, a child care center in Hickman. When deputies arrived,...
proclaimerscv.com
Police Continues Search for 70 Bodies in Fremont, County After a Woman Claims Her Father Was A Serial Killer
Police authorities from Fremont County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation continue to search for 70 buried bodies. A woman recently claimed that her father was a serial killer and killed between 50 to 70 women in three decades. Lucy Studey McKiddy, 53 years old accused her father Donald Studey, who died in 2013, that he would regularly force them to throw dead bodies in a well.
kmaland.com
Des Moines man booked on Adair County warrant
(Shenandoah) -- A Des Moines man was arrested on a warrant in Page County early Monday morning. The Shenandoah Police Department says 60-year-old Nicholas Dave Allen was arrested around 12:30 a.m. on an active Adair County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of violation of probation. Allen was...
Chronic wasting disease detected in deer along Missouri River in Union Co., SD
South Dakota wildlife officials have detected chronic wasting disease (CWD) out of Union County.
News Channel Nebraska
West Omaha man found dead in Cass County
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says a missing man has been found dead. Mark Clardy was last seen in the area of 192nd and F streets last Tuesday. His phone pinged near Interstate 80 near Mahoney State Park around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say he...
1011now.com
Kearney nurse loses license
LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The State of Nebraska has suspended the medical license of a registered nurse for being belligerent and disrespectful with colleagues and overly aggressive with patients. The Nebraska Examiner reported that in one instance, cited by the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office, nurse Scott Shoff left a...
No evidence found in excavation at Iowa site after woman claimed father was a serial killer
A three-day search in southwestern Iowa that followed a woman’s claims that her late father was a serial killer has turned up no evidence, state officials said Thursday. The excavation was at a property in Thurman, in Fremont County, where the woman claimed the bodies were buried, said Mitch Mortvedt, an assistant director of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
FBI Reaches Conclusion On Alleged Iowa Serial Killer
A major development has been made in the case of a possible serial killer. What We Heard About Donald Dean Studey "America's Most Prolific Serial Killer" A deceased Iowa man was accused of being one of America's most prolific serial killers. His own daughter made allegations against him, claiming that he had murdered anywhere between 50 to 70 people over the span of his life.
1011now.com
Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reports inmate death
MCCOOK, Neb. (KOLN) -The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services reported the death of a 47-year-old inmate on Sunday. According to officials, 47-year-old Robert Weindorff died on Saturday at the Community Hospital in McCook. He was incarcerated at the Work Ethic Camp. Weindorff started his sentence Feb. 2, 2022. He was...
Iowa’s Digital Traffic Signs Are Golden But Not Everyone Is Laughing
The state of Iowa has some pretty clever digital traffic signs though the Federal Highway Administration isn't laughing. We've all been on road trips and in multiple states, including Iowa, we'll encounter some funny signs reminding us to slow down, use our blinkers, don't text, don't drive drunk, or otherwise do some sort of commonly-known road safety thing.
