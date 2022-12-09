ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies

Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Deadline

Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches

Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
DoYouRemember?

‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach’s Daughters Are All Grown Up

Catherine Bach hit the limelight when she starred as Daisy Duke in the comedy series, The Dukes of Hazzard. The 68-year-old became a subject of interest in the 1980s TV hit for her cheeky smile, sexy body, and nice curves. On top of that, Catherine is famously known for insuring her legs for one million dollars, and she became one of the most admired women in the entertainment industry as of then.
DoYouRemember?

Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s

During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Robb Report

Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup, Dresses and Other Personal Items Are Heading to Auction in December

Fans of the late Marilyn Monroe now have a chance to own some of her treasured possessions.  Julien’s Auctions is teaming up with vintage movie network TCM for the ‘Icons & Idols Hollywood’ auction starting next month. The sale will include 175 lots, including some of Monroe’s personal belongings. One of the top lots is a handwritten letter from a man named Charles Stanley Gifford, who DNA testing later proved to be Monroe’s estranged father. It was written to the actress while she was in the hospital. The Hollywood icon—whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson—reportedly did not have a relationship...
HollywoodLife

John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’

John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
RadarOnline

'We Would Have Devoured Each Other': Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death

Kirstie Alley revealed her unwavering love for John Travolta in the years before her death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing how she resisted the urge to act on her romantic feelings. The longtime friends, who worked together on the three Look Who's Talking films, shared a special bond that both of them have raved over.Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 while Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991, keeping the pair's connection strictly platonic. "John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley said, admitting during an...
Prevention

Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons

Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
Looper

Why That '70s Show Takes Place In Wisconsin

The Fox sitcom "That '70s Show" — which was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Mark Brazill — ran from 1998 to 2006, giving fans eight seasons of hilarious antics, taking place mostly from the basement of teen Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) parents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith). The series follows the everyday lives of Eric and his friends: smart girl-next-door and Eric's love interest Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon); spoiled Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis); dim-witted Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher); anti-establishment rebel Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson); and foreign exchange student Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
extratv

Kirstie Alley Dead at 71: Stars React

Kirstie Alley died suddenly Monday at 71 following a private battle with cancer. Her children True and Lillie announced the news on Instagram, writing in part, “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”

