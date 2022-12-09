Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Kirstie Alley Had a Huge Net Worth: Find Out Her Massive Fortune
Hollywood legend Kirstie Alley left behind a huge net worth following her death at 71 years old. The late actress, who died on Monday, December 5, 2022, was known for her role in Cheers and It Takes Two, among other successful projects. “We are sad to inform you that our...
Jennifer Lawrence Learns But Doesn’t Believe ‘Yellowstone’ Creator Taylor Sheridan Was One Of Her Early Acting Coaches
Long before Jennifer Lawrence became an Oscar winner, she was an aspiring actress beginning to lay the groundwork for a Hollywood career. At one point, Lawrence went to see an acting coach who ultimately returned her money because, he said, she already had it all and there really was nothing he could teach her. She didn’t recall who that teacher was until Deadline’s Mike Fleming Jr. told her Saturday during a panel for her Apple/A24 film Causeway at Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles event. Related Story Jennifer Lawrence, Brian Tyree Henry & ‘Causeway’ Filmmakers On Overcoming The Elements And The Pandemic During Production...
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
EW.com
Sally Field reveals that Burt Reynolds was her worst onscreen kiss: 'Just a lot of drooling'
Turns out, Sally Field didn't exactly have a field day when it came time to kiss her Smokey and the Bandit costar Burt Reynolds. The Spoiler Alert star revealed that Reynolds, who died in 2018, gave her the worst onscreen kiss of her entire career while answering a fan question on Thursday's episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live.
KTVB
Jim Parsons Says 'Big Bang Theory' Co-Star Kaley Cuoco Is 'Going to be Incredible' as a Mom (Exclusive)
Lots of love for the mom-to-be. Jim Parsons has no doubt just how great of a mom Kaley Cuoco is going to be. The actor spoke with ET's Rachel Smith at the New York premiere of his new film, Spoiler Alert, on Tuesday, and opened up about his former Big Bang Theory co-star's exciting pregnancy news.
‘Dukes Of Hazzard’ Star Catherine Bach’s Daughters Are All Grown Up
Catherine Bach hit the limelight when she starred as Daisy Duke in the comedy series, The Dukes of Hazzard. The 68-year-old became a subject of interest in the 1980s TV hit for her cheeky smile, sexy body, and nice curves. On top of that, Catherine is famously known for insuring her legs for one million dollars, and she became one of the most admired women in the entertainment industry as of then.
‘Dukes of Hazzard’ star Tom Wopat said he ‘never really aspired to do' TV before hit sitcom: 'A blessing'
"Dukes of Hazzard" is a '70s sitcom that starred Tom Wopat, as well as John Schneider and Catherine Bach. It premiered in 1979 and has developed a cult following over the years
Cher Says Jennifer Aniston Used To Raid Her Pantry In The ’70s
During an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, Kelly Clarkson asked singer Cher about her friendship with actress Jennifer Aniston. Kelly had heard that Jennifer and Cher have known each other for a very long time and she asked, “Is it true that Jennifer Aniston would come over to play at your house as a little girl in the ’70s?”
Marilyn Monroe’s Makeup, Dresses and Other Personal Items Are Heading to Auction in December
Fans of the late Marilyn Monroe now have a chance to own some of her treasured possessions. Julien’s Auctions is teaming up with vintage movie network TCM for the ‘Icons & Idols Hollywood’ auction starting next month. The sale will include 175 lots, including some of Monroe’s personal belongings. One of the top lots is a handwritten letter from a man named Charles Stanley Gifford, who DNA testing later proved to be Monroe’s estranged father. It was written to the actress while she was in the hospital. The Hollywood icon—whose real name is Norma Jeane Mortenson—reportedly did not have a relationship...
John Travolta Mourns Kirstie Alley After Her Heartbreaking Death: ‘We Will See Each Other Again’
John Travolta has paid tribute to close friend and former co-star Kirstie Alley after her death at the age of 71. “Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” the actor, 68, posted via Instagram on Monday, Dec. 5. The Grease icon captioned several throwback photos of Kirstie, including a stunning glamour shot and candid of the pair together. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again,” he also said in the emotional post.
'We Would Have Devoured Each Other': Kirstie Alley Revealed Love For Longtime Friend John Travolta In Years Before Her Death
Kirstie Alley revealed her unwavering love for John Travolta in the years before her death, RadarOnline.com can confirm, revealing how she resisted the urge to act on her romantic feelings. The longtime friends, who worked together on the three Look Who's Talking films, shared a special bond that both of them have raved over.Alley was married to Parker Stevenson from 1983 to 1997 while Travolta tied the knot with Kelly Preston in 1991, keeping the pair's connection strictly platonic. "John would agree it was mutual that we sort of fell in love with each other," Alley said, admitting during an...
John Travolta, Tim Allen, More Stars React to Kirstie Alley's Death at 71
"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I've ever had," Travolta wrote in a heartfelt tribute following news of his co-star's death.
Steve Guttenberg Remembers ‘It Takes Two’ Costar Kirstie Alley After Her Death: ‘The World Is a Bit Empty’
Eric Charbonneau/Shutterstock Paying tribute. Steve Guttenberg is remembering his late It Takes Two costar Kirstie Alley after her death at age 71. “Kirstie met me at her house with a tuna sandwich on my favorite bread,” the Three Men and a Baby star, 64, recalled via Instagram on Monday, December 5, reminiscing about filming the […]
Prevention
Inside the Major ‘Big Bang Theory’ Behind-the-Scenes Rift Between Kaley Cuoco and Jim Parsons
Fans of The Big Bang Theory weren't the only ones crushed when the beloved sitcom came to an end in 2019, a choice that was made in light of Jim Parsons's decision to leave after starring as Sheldon Cooper for 12 seasons. Not only did People reveal back in early October that Johnny Galecki felt like the announcement could've been handled better, but now we're learning that Kaley Cuoco may have also been very upset over the news.
‘Elvis’: Austin Butler’s Full Elvis Presley Concerts Will Be Shown In a New 4-Hour Version of the Movie
'Elvis' director Baz Luhrmann has talked about the 4-hour cut of 'Elvis' that includes full concerts of Austin Butler performing as Elvis Presley.
Why That '70s Show Takes Place In Wisconsin
The Fox sitcom "That '70s Show" — which was created by Bonnie Turner, Terry Turner and Mark Brazill — ran from 1998 to 2006, giving fans eight seasons of hilarious antics, taking place mostly from the basement of teen Eric Forman's (Topher Grace) parents, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp) and Red (Kurtwood Smith). The series follows the everyday lives of Eric and his friends: smart girl-next-door and Eric's love interest Donna Pinciotti (Laura Prepon); spoiled Jackie Burkhart (Mila Kunis); dim-witted Michael Kelso (Ashton Kutcher); anti-establishment rebel Steven Hyde (Danny Masterson); and foreign exchange student Fez (Wilmer Valderrama).
‘Lost in Space’ star Bill Mumy explains why he cried after hit ‘60s series was canceled: 'It was awful'
Bill Mumy played Will Robinson in the sci-fi series "Lost in Space" from 1965 until 1968. He has written a memoir titled "Danger, Will Robinson: The Full Mumy.”
Kirstie Alley Dead at 71: Stars React
Kirstie Alley died suddenly Monday at 71 following a private battle with cancer. Her children True and Lillie announced the news on Instagram, writing in part, “To all our friends, far and wide around the world… We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered.”
SheKnows
Nia Long Snagged Peaceful Hollywood Hills Oasis for $3.6 Million Following Split From Fiancé Ime Udoka — See Photos!
Nia Long is starting anew! After ending her engagement to fiancé, and suspended Boston Celtics coach, Ime Udoka, The Best Man franchise star has found a stunning Hollywood Hills home to call her own. The $3.6 million split-level residence is newly renovated and offers Long a gorgeous space to start fresh.
