CSUN Wins Shootout at Seattle U 97-90

SEATTLE—Four CSUN players scored in double figures as the Matadors posted the second most points in school Division I history in CSUN's 97-90 victory over Seattle University in women's basketball action Saturday afternoon at the Redhawk Center. The Matadors' Division I record is 99, set on Nov. 11, 2016, against Portland State.
