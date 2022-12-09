Marjorie Ann Renfro, 78, of Gurdon, Arkansas passed away at home surrounded by family on Thursday, December 8,2022. Marjorie was born on September 8, 1944, to Jack Glen and Margaret Virginia Davidson Corn in Gurdon. Following her father’s death in World War II, she was raised by her mother and Lyman John Masey, who loved her as his own. Throughout her 32-year marriage to Jimmy Lee Renfro, they had two wonderful sons, Greg and Brett Renfro. She was a longtime member of the First United Methodist Church of Gurdon. She retired from the Clark County Sheriff’s and Judge’s office.

GURDON, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO