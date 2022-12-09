Read full article on original website
Pure Weekend Madness: Will Bangor Get 3 inches of snow, or 10?
It's the question we ask... Every. Single. Storm. It's never just easy here in Bangor. At least when it comes to weather. Especially snow. Now rain, who cares. When it rains, it rains. No big deal. But snow has a tendency to collect on the ground, which significantly changes our outlook on snow. As folks who live in the Bangor area, there's one thing that nails us every time.
A Reddit User Asks “What’s The Best Pizza in Maine?”
There are literally hundreds of answers to this question, but it never gets old hearing everyone's opinion!. This is definitely a subjective thing, because everyone has their own personal preferences when it comes to the perfect pie. With all due respect to all the businesses around here, for me, here...
This Tourist Town Named the Most Family-Friendly in Maine, but Would Mainers Agree?
One very iconic Maine town made an exclusive list in regard to its family-friendly community and attractions. Popular website Travel Pulse released its list of the most family friendly cities in each state. The venerable Bar Harbor got the nod for Maine. This is a little of what Travel Pulse...
Do You Want Ames To Come Back To Bangor?
A blast from the past could be returning to the area in 2023...do you want it back?. In a post that was shared many times on social media, The Molyneux Group announced that the iconic Ames Department store chain will return after 21 years, with new stores coming to the United States in the spring of next year.
Rebecca’s in Bangor’s Tree is Right Side Up and Has a Sweet Story
Rebecca's in Bangor doesn't have their upside-down tree this year but has replaced it with one that has a very sweet story about a local businesswoman. For the past several years, it's been a sight that brought people to Downtown Bangor. Ever since Rebecca's moved from Central Street to Main Street, the owners would hang their Christmas tree from the ceiling, upside-down. The fullest part of the tree would be against the ceiling while the star at the 'top' would actually be closest to the floor. The sheer physics of getting ornaments to stay on the tree and look beautiful (which they always did) was mind-boggling. It was such a unique sight, people would stop by just to see it.
Beware Bangor…Holiday Porch Pirate Season Is Here
Rest assured, BPD is working hard to make sure no one rips off your holiday deliveries!. This is the time of the year when the USPS, UPS, and Fed-Ex, are busting their butts to make sure you get your packages. Unfortunately, that also means an uptick in the dreaded phenomenon of "porch pirates".
Thomas Hill Standpipe Winter Open House Today
Here is your chance to see the views from this iconic landmark. Take a look at where the snow usually is. Where it will be, but the question is when. Bangor Water District only opens the Thomas Hill Standpipe to the public four times a year. Maybe that is why it is so special.
Take A Trip To Central Maine & Check Out This Winter Wonderland
While there seems to be no shortage of amazing spots to check out holiday light shows across the state this year, there's one in the Central Maine area you may not have heard of yet, but you'll definitely want to visit soon. Winter Wonderland at Augusta West, according to their...
Bangor Parks & Rec Program That You Might Need More Than The Kids
Parents Drop and Shop. Kids stay and play. You have me with the name of the program. Looking for an evening without the kids? Have some last minute Christmas shopping to do?. Or Want to just go out to dinner with friends, but no kiddos? Tell the kids you are going Christmas shopping to buy gifts for them, and go find a restaurant to enjoy yourself for a few hours.
Curious New Mainer Wants to Know Why It’s So Dark, Gets Roasted Instead.
Ok, to be fair, this person complained about a lot more than the dark. When you move to a new state, you likely expect a few things to be different. Heck, the amount of culture shock I felt moving from Portland to Bangor almost ten years ago, took some time to get over and adjust to. But this person who recently moved to Bath from California seems a bit confused as to our way of life.
Sweet Random Act of Kindness by Maine City Worker Brings a Smile
A Lisbon city worker was just doing a good deed, but the resulting picture is so sweet it will warm your heart. I always feel for people who work outside, this time of year in Maine. While I love all the beautiful holiday decorations put up by Maine's city and town workers, I try to remember that there were some people who stood outside in the freezing cold for hours, hanging lights and Christmas displays. That's what Johnny Westleigh was doing on Thursday. Westleigh works for Lisbon Public Works, so I'm sure he's used to being outside a lot in the winter. But that doesn't mean it isn't cold. So it would be easy to ignore the passing pedestrians and just focus on getting done, so he could get back inside. Still, when he noticed a potentially dangerous situation, he sprang into action.
Will the Bangor Area Need to Bust Out the Snowblower This Weekend?
This really has been an odd fall-into-winter transition... In years past, I can definitely remember snow flurries on my birthday in the middle of October. To be fair, I also remember a few years back hiking the Beehive in Acadia National Park because the temps were in the 70s that day. But this year, it was in the 70s on Halloween. And certainly an unexpected amount of 50+ degree days this fall.
Hampden Academy Music Assoc. to Raise Big Bucks with Ozzy Tribute Show
I've often talked about H.A. fundraising in the 80s/90s. Lame isn't the word that springs to mind right away. Bad stocking stuffers and cheese spreads... That's how we raised money for our band trips. I have to admit though, I do kinda miss Mr. Z's Cheese. It was actually pretty good. I'd destroy a sleeve of Ritz Crackers eating that stuff on a Saturday afternoon.
15 Hilarious Reactions to the Walmart Pole in Auburn, Maine
Throughout the years, one pole in Maine has taken over. No, it is nothing like the North Pole, instead, it is an actual yellow pole that resides in the parking lot of Walmart in Auburn, Maine. You know, the type of pole that is supposed to help keep a parking lot safe. Well, this pole has done really nothing to keep some drivers safe.
New Vintage Shop In Bangor Will Have You Reliving Your Glory Days
There's a new shop in downtown Bangor that aims to help you relive your glory days...or at the very least take you back a minute. White Lobster is the brainchild of Bangor resident Chris Bryant. Bryant grew up in Waldo County but moved to Bangor more than a decade ago. He says both his parents and grandparents were antique dealers, so nostalgia is in his blood.
ROAD TRIP IDEA: LL Bean’s Northern Lights Holiday Display
You have until the end of the month to enjoy this fantastic holiday display!. From now through December 31, LL Bean in Freeport is doing something very cool. They are converting the store and surrounding area into the perfect Christmas, which is all headlined by their Northern Lights Holiday display. And rest assured, it is awesome.
Is ‘Christmas Tree Shops’ in Bangor Going to Change Its Iconic Name?
Rebranding can be a challenge. Every now and then, a company needs to re-position itself to either get with the times, or to grow larger, or any other number of reasons. But you can bet when you have a nationally established brand, when the talk of a re-brand comes up, the decision is likely pretty thorough and not taken lightly at all.
A ‘Box Of Maine’ Is The Perfect Holiday Gift Idea
Do you have friends or family who are from Maine, but have moved away, and miss some of the comfort of home? Let’s face it, there are some things that are so unique to this state, that sometimes you have to come here to enjoy them...This is why Box of Maine the perfect idea for a gift, for Christmas, or any time of the year.
The Snuggie Ripped Off The Invention of a University of Maine Student
It was a cold night at the University of Maine back in 1998 and freshman student Gary Clegg was trying to stay warm in the old, not always well-heated dorm rooms on the Orono campus. That's when he had an idea that would take the world by storm until another company stole that thunder.
Local Musician Plays ’12 Gigs Of Riffmas’ For Charity
Get out of the house, support live and local music, and support a great cause!. After raising over thousands of dollars for families over the last few years, our old friend Riff Johnson is embarking on his annual “12 Gigs of Riffmas” tour, where he plays a series of local shows at various spots, to collect money for people in need right here in our area!
