Rare Bird Not Seen for 140 Years Caught on Camera for First Time
The black-naped pheasant-pigeon, a large, ground-dwelling pigeon that only lives on one island, has been documented by scientists for the first time since its 1882 discovery and has been captured on camera for the first time ever. The bird only lives on Fergusson Island, a rugged island in the D’Entrecasteaux...
Good News Network
Man Finding an American Lion Tooth Fossil in Shallow Mississippi is ‘the Biggest of Deals‘ to Scientists
Locals are discovering all kinds of weird things preserved in the mud of a drought-stricken Mississippi River, but the mandible and canine of an extinct American lion may be the most astonishing. In October, Wiley Prewitt found something black sticking out of a sandbar on a stretch of the mighty...
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
a-z-animals.com
Discover 12 Modern-Day Animals That Look Like Dinosaurs!
Nowadays, dinosaurs are widely used as animated, fictional characters in books and movies! In reality, these reptiles appeared on Earth between 243 and 233.23 million years ago. After the Triassic-Jurassic extinction event, dinosaurs became the dominant terrestrial vertebrates. If you’re wondering whether there’s a modern-day animal that looks like a...
WATCH: Sneaky Wolf Tries to Snatch Carcass From Sleeping Bear
It was an unusual standoff in the woods as a sneaky wolf tries its best to swipe a meal from under the nose of a sleeping bear. Only, this snoozing bear had a keen eye on what was happening around it, despite taking a nap in the middle of the woods. And it sensed the wolf coming just in time to shoo it away from the carcass it was storing for later.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Fastest Animals in Kansas
Kansas is a landlocked state in the midwest best known for twisters, rolling tall grass prairies, and miles upon miles of natural beauty. Its extensive prairies are home to many animals who love roaming these wide open spaces. Two of the speediest animals on earth call Kansas their home: the peregrine falcon (240 mph) and the pronghorn (60 mph). However, many states contain these species. So for the sake of redundancy, we have left them out. This list includes fast animals unique to the state’s ecosystem; discover the fastest animals in Kansas.
Unique Renovated Mines in Texas Let Guests Stay in Luxury Caves
You don't need to be a prospecter to dig this goldmine of a property!
