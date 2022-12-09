ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harvey, LA

southarkansassun.com

Passenger Fatally Stabs a 59-Year-Old Uber Driver in Louisiana

Brandon Jacob, a 29-year-old Louisianan passenger, was detained for fatally stabbing a 59-year-old Uber driver and posted the said attack on social media. According to the report posted by the Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office via Facebook post, on the afternoon of Thursday, December 8, deputies responded to a stabbing report in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the West bank Expressway. Deputies arrived on the scene and discovered the victim, Yolanda Dillion, a 54-year old was suffering from multiple stab wounds inside a vehicle.
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

After Ponchatoula man killed in Gretna shooting, suspect booked with murder

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives investigating the West Bank slaying of a Ponchatoula man have arrested a suspect in the case. Larry Junior, 22, of Marrero, was booked Nov. 30 with second-degree murder and obstruction of justice in the death of 22-year-old Shanon Young Jr., according to authorities. Young was...
GRETNA, LA
WAFB

Person riding bike killed in Livingston Parish crash

SPRINGFIELD, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are investigating a deadly crash involving a person riding a bike. According to LSP, it happened on Tuesday, Dec. 13 just after 9 p.m. on LA 42 near Giles Road in Springfield. Perry Winder, 59, of Springfield died in the crash,...
SPRINGFIELD, LA
cenlanow.com

Man wounded following second New Orleans East shooting on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WGNO) — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the West Lake Forest area that left a man wounded. It happened on Sunday evening in the 6700 block of Tara Lane. According to the NOPD, the shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. When officers...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

57-year-old woman identified as pedestrian killed in Metairie crash

The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the pedestrian who died after she was struck by a vehicle on Power Boulevard in Metairie on Friday night as Dierdre Thomas, 57. Thomas was walking in the left, southbound lane of Power Boulevard near the intersection of 33rd Street (map) about 9...
METAIRIE, LA
NOLA.com

Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana

A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
KENNER, LA
WAFB

WAFB

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

