Read full article on original website
Related
IGN
Forspoken: The Final Preview
Across my roughly three hours of time spent hands-on with Forspoken, I arrived in a fantastical new world, battled a dragon, and took part in a prison break. This all sounds like it should be very exciting, but in truth, so far Forspoken feels like a game getting in its own way. The latest action RPG from Square Enix definitely does display some potential thanks to a promising combat system that could become excitingly nuanced over time, but its opening sections sadly often feel uninspired.
Polygon
Immortals of Aveum is a magic shooter from the minds behind Dead Space and Call of Duty
The Game Awards is full of world premieres but it’s rare that one of them looks quite so different as Immortals of Aveum does right off the bat. The game’s first trailer appeared during the show on Thursday night and revealed a sprawling fantasy battlefield with enough explosions, effects, and combat to make a Call of Duty game blush. But none of that necessarily answered what exactly this new game really is.
TechRadar
GTA Online update adds major graphics feature to PS5 and Xbox Series X
The December update for GTA Online will add ray tracing on Xbox Series X and PS5, as well as other quality-of-life improvements to the long-running multiplayer mode. More specifically, the GTA Online Winter Update 2022, which is slated to go live later this month according to the Rockstar Newswire post (opens in new tab), is adding ray-traced reflections which will be available from the Fidelity Mode graphics setting on both the PS5 and Xbox Series X. This means that your custom cars and motorcycles will look even more impressive cutting through the streets of Los Santos.
CNET
Video Game Deals: Get Your PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch Games for Less
Every holiday season new consoles will be bought as gifts, and they all need awesome games to play on them. While the latest releases may be full price, a lot of other games are heavily discounted at this time of year. We've pulled together a list of the best savings...
IGN
Hogwarts Legacy: Here is How and When to Watch the New Gameplay Showcase Live; PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch Ports Delayed
We were informed earlier about a new Hogwarts Legacy Gameplay Showcase that would focus on the Broom flight and traversal system, advanced combat and a deeper look into the Room of Requirement. The showcase is set to arrive on December 14 at 11:30 PM IST, and players can check out the scheduled livestream embedded below:
IGN
High on Life Gameplay Walkthrough - Bounty: Krubis
IGN’s High on Life gameplay walkthrough shows you how to get the Dodge Unit, clear G3 outposts in Zephyr Jungle, and beat the Krubis boss fight. For more High on Life, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://www.ign.com/wikis/high-on-life.
game-news24.com
Need for Speed Unbound canceled on PS4 and Xbox One so that customers get the best experience possible
It’s been two years since the present generation of consoles started, but even now, PS4 and Xbox One are still receiving significant support from both their own and third-party developers, with most major (and not only) games that have been released for different generations. Some developers, of course, decide to launch exclusively on new generation hardware. A few of them was released just a few days ago, Need for Speed Unbound.
PS5 will have at least seven-year shelf life as PS6 won't appear before 2027, says report
According to a document, Sony doesn't expect to launch a PS5 successor until 2027 at the earliest.
Should I wait for a PS5 Pro or just buy a PlayStation 5 now?
T3 analyses the pros and cons of waiting for the PS5 Pro before buying a next-gen Sony console
TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Xbox will join PlayStation in raising the price of games in 2023
MICROSOFT has announced it will raise the price of first-party Xbox games to the same price as those for Sony’s PlayStation. PlayStation kicked off the trend of selling games for £70 ($70) compared to £60 ($60) in 2020 with the Final Fantasy 7 Remake. While Sony can...
CNET
Xbox Game Pass Subscribers Get Access to Riot Games' Biggest Titles Soon
Xbox Game Pass subscribers will be able to play Riot Games' biggest titles, like League of Legends and Valorant, on PC and mobile starting at 1 p.m. PT inn Monday, Dec. 12, Microsoft and Riot Games announced Thursday. Subscribers will gain access to each game's full roster of current and...
The Verge
Microsoft to raise Xbox first-party game prices from $60 to $70 in 2023
Microsoft is increasing the prices of its upcoming first-party Xbox games next month. From 2023 onward, new full-priced games from Xbox Game Studios like Redfall, Starfield, and Forza Motorsport will be priced at $69.99 instead of the usual $59.99. It’s a price increase that matches the pricing that competitors like Sony, Ubisoft, and Take-Two all offer their own games at.
IGN
Broken Lines - Official Launch Trailer
Broken Lines is a narrative-driven tactical RPG set in the darkest hours of WWII. After crash landing behind enemy lines, a rag-tag group of soldiers must navigate through the war-torn lands of eastern Europe in an alternate version of World War II. Broken Lines is available now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, and PC.
dotesports.com
How to play hardcore in Modern Warfare 2
The newest installment of the iconic Call of Duty series arrived via Modern Warfare 2 on Oct. 28, with millions and millions of players jumping in to experience the new maps, weapons, and modes. Infinity Ward has introduced a couple of new game modes to the standard six-vs-six core playlist...
IGN
Hunt: Showdown - Official Devil's Moon Event Trailer
Hunt: Showdown is a first-person shooter video game. The Devil's Moon Event is bringing brand-new features, a gripping story, and over 50 rewards to unlock, including two new Legendary Hunters, Blood Bonds, weapons, and more. The Devil's Moon Event starts today and runs through February 15, 2023. Hunt: Showdown is out now for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.
IGN
Brawlhalla - Official Tezca Launch Trailer
Brawlhalla is an epic free-to-play platform fighting game. Tezca the Luchador joins the fight with his Battle Boots: a brand-new high mobility Weapon for stringing together multiple attacks. Tezca is available to use now in Brawlhalla available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, Nintendo Switch, Mobile, Mac, and PC.
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
IGN
Rethink What a Gaming Laptop Can Be With the Innovative Asus ROG Flow X16
Disclaimer: The following content has been created by the IGN ME Editors in partnership with Asus Middle East. The Asus ROG Flow X16 is by far the most unique gaming laptop you can get your hands on. Not only is it a powerful gaming laptop in the traditional sense, but it has the ability to quickly transform into other modes to best suit your needs. Whether you’re playing games with a controller or just watching some videos while relaxing, the ROG Flow X16 can swiftly adapt to whatever your needs may be.
IGN
Super Nintendo World - Official Opening Date Teaser Trailer
Super Nintendo World officially opens at Universal Studios Hollywood in California on February 17, 2023. Watch the trailer for a peek at this new, themed, dynamic land featuring the Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge ride, Toadstool Cafe, and more.
Comments / 0