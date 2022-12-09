Read full article on original website
BPCT members talk “Rudolph” and share their love of performing
Dozens of local kids take part in the Bigfork Playhouse Children’s Theater’s annual Christmas show each year. This year, they are taking on “Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer,” based on the animated classic. Company members chatted with the Bigfork Eagle ahead of their opening weekend to answer questions about why they love the BPCT and what they enjoy about being on stage (or behind it!) 15-year-old Payton Kallenberger has been with the BPCT for five years. In “Rudolph” she’s playing “Dasher.” She said she loves the environment of the children’s theater, adding that it’s very welcoming and a great place...
Holiday fun continues this weekend
A myriad of holiday events are continuing this weekend in Bigfork, including the annual Parade of Lights and Santa’s arrival. On Saturday Dec. 3, kids are invited to join in on free cookie decorating at the Bigfork Art and Cultural Center from 10 a.m. to noon. There are multiple Christmas markets happening on Saturday, with the 13th annual Country Christmas Bazaar starting at 10 a.m. in Creston at the Eastside Grange. The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market takes place at the Swan River Community Hall from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m., featuring more than 20 local artisans and several local...
Swan Lake standoff ends in arrest
Flathead County Sheriff's deputies arrested a man near Swan Lake after a two hour standoff on Wednesday. According to a release, Flathead County Sheriff's Office received information on the whereabouts of Anthony Trebas, who had felony warrants for violation of release conditions and intimidation. Working in coordination with the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Flathead deputies attempted to stop the vehicle at approximately 9 a.m., but it continued onto a driveway off MT 83 in Lake County near Swan Lake. The subject refused to exit his vehicle and there was information that a handgun was in the vehicle. The Northwest Regional SWAT team was paged, and after approximately two hours of negotiations, Trebas along with the passenger in the vehicle, Kadence Trebas, were taken into custody without incident. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino said in the release he has "great respect and appreciation for the staff and leadership of cooperating agencies involved in this incident to provide the best safety for the citizens in our communities." The incident is still under investigation by the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office.
MDT and alpine coaster developers seek traffic mitigation options for approach permit
Amid strident opposition from nearby residents, the Montana Department of Transportation is working with developers of an alpine coaster in the Lakeside area to find traffic mitigation solutions in anticipation of constructing the project on a busy U.S. 93. Already a priority in the Lakeside area, traffic safety has emerged as one of the major concerns shared by residents opposed to the alpine coaster. The Upper West Shore Alliance has advocated for increased highway safety and its members have previously spoken out against the project. Executive Director Janie Lewer said the group has fielded complaints and concerns about the coaster...
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy
Joan Corrine Galland Bruce Lundy, 91, died peacefully on November 6, 2022 in Kalispell, Montana. She was born in Lubbock, Texas on March 10, 1931 to Joseph and Zenobia Galland, who moved to Cave Junction, Oregon when Joan was in elementary school. In 1950, Joan married Gerald (Jerry) Bruce while attending Southern Oregon State College in Ashland, Oregon. After Jerry graduated from dental school in Portland, Oregon, they moved to Caldwell, Idaho to open a dental practice. Joan continued her education and graduated with a teaching degree from Boise State University. In Caldwell, Jerry and Joan settled into career and family...
Bigfork Elves 'deck the halls' in downtown
The Bigfork Elves have once again transformed Bigfork into "Montana's Christmas Village." The Elves' are a nonprofit organization with the sole purpose of decorating downtown for Christmas each year. The group is comprised of many familiar local faces, but people also fly in from around the country to help decorate the town. ...
Passing the torch at the Pocketstone Cafe
Dave Vale took a chance on opening a restaurant in downtown Bigfork in 2010, in partnership with his wife Carolyn and their friend Karie Stidham. More than a decade later, Vale said it’s time to pass the torch to another couple who carry the same excitement and enthusiasm for the cafe that they had when they first opened it. Back then, they didn’t know much about how to run a restaurant. “Our experience in restaurants at that point had been mostly eating and so we basically put together a restaurant that was a place we wanted to eat at, and...
Bigfork Elementary sees high scores for fall assessment
Bigfork Elementary School recently completed their fall assessment and results show that most students are doing well in math and reading, not requiring any intervention assistance from staff. Principal Brenda Clarke said the school recently adopted a new assessment platform called Fast Bridge, which they use three times a year to determine if students are falling behind and need extra support. The assessment tests reading and math for kindergarten through fourth grade, and identifies students as “high risk, some risk or low risk” for needing intervention. District wide results show 78% of students testing as low risk in math and...
"Read Between the Wines" raises funds for a new Bigfork library
The ImagineIF Foundation held "Read Between the Wines" last week, a fundraising event to benefit the Bigfork Library Project, which aims to transform the Bethany Lutheran Church Ark Building into a new branch of the ImagineIF library system. The ImagineIF Foundation has raised more than $821,000, getting close to reaching the $1.2 million needed to begin construction on the new Bigfork library. ...
Bigfork Outdoor Recreation Alliance gathers public input for action plan
The Bigfork Outdoor Recreation Alliance has been reaching out for public input during the month of November to ask community members what they would like to see when it comes to the future of recreation opportunities in and around Bigfork. Established earlier this year, BORA was formed in an attempt to get everyone on the same page when it comes to recreation in and around Bigfork. Now, they are formally beginning their planning process for their “Recreation Connection Action Plan,” or RCAP, intended to guide safe, connected and sustainable high-quality access to nearby rivers, mountains, parks, and Flathead Lake. BORA is composed...
Next Bigfork blood drive scheduled for Dec. 6
The Red Cross is taking sign ups for their next blood drive in Bigfork. Montana's blood reserve continues to be below average, and they are looking to find as many local donors as possible. For this blood drive, volunteers obtained a Double Red machine, which allows someone to donate more red blood cells than they usually can, which helps more patients in need. The drive is Tuesday, December 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church/Fellowship Hall (downstairs) on Hwy 35 in Bigfork. Walk-ins are welcome, but having an appointment avoids waiting and saves time. You can sign up directly at www.redcrossblood.org or contact Organizer Steve Shapero by calling 406-890-5040
Echo Lake residents lament three-week CenturyLink outage following winter storm
A multi week telecommunications blackout has proven the last straw with CenturyLink for more than a few residents of the Echo Lake area, who say the company has underserved them for years. Residents of the small community near Bigfork saw internet and phone services restored last week after a three-week outage, the result of the Nov. 2 winter storm that caused widespread damage in the region. But the rural area has seen problems with phone and internet beyond winter weather, and many who live there have criticized CenturyLink’s customer service, saying there was little communication about when the issues would...
June M. Anderson
June M. Anderson, 94, of Bigfork, Montana, passed away on November 9, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. June was born on March 21, 1928 to Esker (Mutt) Moore and Gertrude (Shorty) Moore in Craig, Colorado. She came into the world prematurely, and was placed in a shoebox by the wood stove to keep her warm. With little confidence that she would survive, no birth certificate was even issued. But as we know, June was determined and strong willed from the very beginning and she thrived. Brothers Vaughn and Jack were born soon after and their family was complete. Junes' family followed...
Lyle Keith Whiteman
Lyle passed away November 6, 2022 in Kalispell, MT. He was born June 25, 1946, in Coeur d’Alene, ID; Adopted to Wesley and Mary Whiteman of Cataldo, ID. Lyle grew up in Cataldo and graduated from Kellogg High School in 1964. Lyle attended and graduated from Montana State University in Bozeman, MT with a degree in education in 1969. It was here he met the love of his life, Marcia Pfannsmith. They married January 28, 1967. Shortly after graduating Lyle and Marcia moved to Brady, MT where Lyle started teaching and coaching. After...
Pedestrian death in Lakeside still under investigation
The death of a pedestrian who was struck by at least one vehicle in Lakeside on Nov. 12 remains under investigation, officials with Montana Highway Patrol said Wednesday. Authorities pronounced Curtis David Cain, 57, of Lakeside dead at the scene, said Trooper Robert Hensley, who is overseeing the agency’s investigation into the fatal encounter. He said the call came in about 9 p.m., and local emergency responders reached the stricken man before he arrived. Cain was reportedly struck while walking southbound on U.S. 93 in Lakeside. Hensley said authorities believe Cain had left work at a local restaurant and was headed home...
