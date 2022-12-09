How is the Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule formed?Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away opponents. This may be jumping the gun a bit as we are only in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start looking ahead to what the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule will look like. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we will know their home and away opponents by the time the 2022 regular season wraps up.

