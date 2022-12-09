Read full article on original website
Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson impressed with Detroit Lions defense
On Sunday, a familiar face was in the house as former Detroit Linos TE T.J. Hockenson returned to Ford Field for the first time since being traded to the Minnesota Vikings. Back on November 1, the Lions traded Hockenson to the Vikings in exchange for some extra draft capital. Prior to getting traded, Hockenson was part of a Lions team that had what was quite possibly the worst defense in NFL history. But, the Lions’ defense has been playing much better as of late, and Hockenson notices.
Detroit Red Wings could soon be getting a reinforcement
This morning at practice for the Detroit Red Wings, forward Robby Fabbri could be seen wearing a normal practice jersey, meaning he is no longer wearing his blue non-contact jersey. This week's hottest stories. Fabbri is expected to return next month roughly sometime after the 1st of the year. Fabbri...
markerzone.com
PREDATORS PLACE FORMER FIRST-ROUND PICK ON WAIVERS
According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Nashville Predators have placed 2017 first-round pick Eeli Tolvanen on waivers for the purpose of assigning him to the American Hockey League. Tolvanen, 23, has been a mainstay in Nashville's lineup since the 2020-21 season. In 13 games this season, Tolvanen has four points...
Detroit Lions could catch massive break vs. New York Jets
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions are now 6-7 on the season, and quite a few people are starting to talk about the playoffs. In order to make that happen, the Lions will likely have to win each of their remaining four games, and it all starts by going on the road and beating the New York Jets. Speaking of that matchup, the Lions could catch a huge break in that game, as the Jets could end up being without one of their best players.
Detroit Lions fans react to HUGE statement win over Vikings
Heading into Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions had a chance to make a huge statement. With a win, they would not only move to within one game of .500 on the season, keeping their playoff hopes alive, but they would also prove that they are a force to be reckoned with in the NFC North for the foreseeable future. Well, the game just ended, and the Lions took care of business by defeating the Vikings at Ford Field. Following the conclusion of the game, Detroit Lions fans took to social media to react.
Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread released
Following their 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday afternoon at Ford Field, the Detroit Lions have now won five of their last six games, and they are 6-7 on the season. With the win, the Lions have kept their 2022 NFL Playoff hopes alive, though, chances are they are going to have to win out to get in. Up next for the Lions is a road matchup against the New York Jets. The Detroit Lions vs. New York Jets opening point spread has now been released.
The Vikings Big Problem in DET Was Quite Simple
The Detroit Lions defeated the Minnesota Vikings for the second time in their last 11 tries on Sunday, winning the NFC North bout 34-23. The Vikings intense-game luck ran out, as the franchise has tended to find pathways to triumph in gritty games. But Sunday at Detroit was a different animal. Minnesota’s typical 2022 mojo didn’t bubble to the surface. Such is life.
Detroit Red Wings announce 2 roster moves prior to matchup vs. Wild
It has been an interesting season so far for the Detroit Red Wings. Heading into the year, expectations were low, but, up to this point, they have been playing above what most people thought they would be. Despite injuries, the Red Wings are right in the playoff picture. Just moments ago, the Red Wings announced they have made a pair of roster moves prior to tonight’s game against the Minnesota Wild.
Steven Kampfer Recalled from Grand Rapids to bring Defensive Depth
The Detroit Red Wings announced today that they had recalled defenseman Steven Kampfer from the Grand Rapids Griffins. They have placed defenseman Robert Hagg on injured reserve retroactively to December 8th. This week's hottest stories. Steven Kampfer Brings Defensive Help. Robert Hagg got hurt in the Red Wings’ loss to...
Dylan Larkin sustains injury, out Wednesday night
Dylan Larkin left tonight’s game for the Detroit Red Wings in their 1-0 loss against the Carolina Hurricanes after sustaining an injury to his hand while blocking a shot. Derek LaLonde announced Larkin will be out for Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Wild. Losing Larkin is a big loss to this Red Wings team as he is the teams leading point scorer with 27 points. This season he has 10 goals and 17 assists. LaLonde said they would be calling someone up from Grand Rapids to replace Larkin. Joe Veleno finished the game centering the first line replacing Larkin.
Photographer snaps perfect image of Penei Sewell doing the unthinkable
It was 3rd & 7 for Penei Sewell and the Detroit Lions with just 2:00 remaining in the game. The ball was spotted on the 42-yard line, and a very important decision had to be made. Either run the ball, hoping to pick up enough yards for a first down, or reach into the old back of tricks and find a play that involves throwing the ball to an offensive lineman. As we now know, the Lions decided to do the latter, and it ended up working exactly as planned.
Detroit Pistons G Cade Cunningham done for the season
Prior to the 2022-23 NBA regular season, the hope was that Cade Cunningham, after an outstanding rookie campaign, would take another step forward for the Detroit Pistons. In 12 games during the 2022-23 season, Cunningham is averaging 19.9 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 6.1 assists. This comes after he averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists during his rookie campaign with the Pistons. Unfortunately, the Pistons will be without their star player for the rest of the season, as he has decided to have surgery on his injured shin.
Report: Blue Jays Would Need "[Juan] Soto-Type Package" in Trade For Reynolds
The Blue Jays are a logical trade destination for outfielder Bryan Reynolds, but the price is high, reports Ken Rosenthal.
Vikings May Have Potential DC Replacement Already in the Building
By all accounts, Ed Donatell was allowed to travel home with the team following the awful loss to the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Although he now commands the worst defense on a yards-per-game average in the NFL, he won’t immediately be fired. There could be an in-house replacement, however.
Aidan Hutchinson declares what Detroit Lions fans have been dying to hear
The last time the Detroit Lions were truly a contender, Aidan Hutchinson was not even a twinkle in his parent’s eyes. In fact, the last time the Lions won a playoff game was all the way back in 1991 when they destroyed the Dallas Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome. Yours truly was at that game, and there was a feeling of electricity and a belief that the Lions would finally win a Super Bowl. That was over 30 years ago, and since then, a phrase has been uttered way too often to describe the Lions. That phrase, of course, is Same Old Lions.
Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks: Following Week 14 win over Vikings
Following their Week 14 win over the Minnesota Vikings, the Detroit Lions have now moved to 6-7 on the season, and their playoff hopes remain alive. Of course, the more games the Lions win, the lower their draft slot will go, though, we are completely fine with that at this point. As far as the Los Angeles Rams go (we care about them because the Lions get their first-round pick), they won in Week 14, which hurts the Lions in terms of their draft position. Below are the Detroit Lions 2023 NFL Draft picks prior to Monday Night Football.
Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away Opponents following Week 14
How is the Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule formed?Detroit Lions 2023 Schedule: Home/Away opponents. This may be jumping the gun a bit as we are only in Week 15 of the 2022 NFL regular season, but it is never too early to start looking ahead to what the Detroit Lions 2023 schedule will look like. Of course, we will not know what the Lions’ week-by-week schedule will look like until next spring sometime (it came out on May 12th this year), but we will know their home and away opponents by the time the 2022 regular season wraps up.
James Houston sets Detroit Lions record vs. Vikings
If you have not yet become familiar with Detroit Lions DE James Houston, you are about to. When the Lions selected Houston in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, not too many people projected him as a player who would make an impact as soon as he stepped onto the field. After missing the first 10 games of the season as he recovered from an injury, Houston has come in and turned some heads in three consecutive weeks.
Detroit Lions playoff odds take big jump following win over Vikings
It may have been a “hat and t-shirt game” for the Minnesota Vikings, but the Detroit Lions had other plans as they took care of business by defeating the Vikings 34-23 in front of a very loud crowd at Ford Field. With the win, the Lions, who started off the season with a 1-6 record, are now 6-7, and they are still alive in the NFC playoff picture. Thanks to FiveThirtyEight, we not only are able to see the Detroit Lions playoff odds, but we are also able to see how those odds increase or decrease depending on certain scenarios.
