rajah.com
Dustin Rhodes Talks Vince McMahon Pitching Him His Goldust Gimmick
Pro wrestling legend and AEW Star Dustin Rhodes recently appeared on the "Talk Is Jericho" podcast to discuss a number of topics such as how former WWE Chairman and CEO Vince McMahon presented to him his Goldust gimmick by mentioning that it is an androgynous character and it is somehow related to Adrian Street and Adrian Adonis as well as how he just agreed with everything Vince told him the first time.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Reveals Why He Was Very Jealous Of WWE Legend The Rock
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as how he took it upon himself to keep WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's feet on the ground and how doing that was very important to him because he was very jealous of The Rock for being able to do everything and also for being the total package and he did that by verbally abusing him and taking shots at him in the ring.
rajah.com
NJPW Announces Lineup For Their Show On AXS TV This Week
An announcement was recently made by New Japan Pro Wrestling that their show on AXS TV this week will feature IWGP United States Champion Will Ospreay putting his IWGP United States Title on the line against Shota Umino and the final NJPW Match of professional wrestling legend Keiji Mutoh (The Great Muta) from the company’s Historic X-Over special PPV in collaboration with STARDOM.
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Chris Jericho’s Proposal To Include Pro Wrestling In The Olympics
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as top AEW Star Chris Jericho's proposal to the official Olympics committee to include professional wrestling in the Olympics. Jim Cornette said:. “The International Olympic...
rajah.com
Former WWE Star Reveals He Was Originally Known As The Rock Before Dwayne Johnson
Former WWE Star and UFC Hall of Famer Ken Shamrock had a conversation with Wrestling Shoot Interviews on a variety of topics such as how he was originally known as The Rock before Dwayne Johnson began to use it and how it was even in his UFC and WWF contracts.
rajah.com
Sasha Banks Talks About Wrapping First Film Project, Keeping Busy Outside Of Wrestling
"The Boss" recently appeared on a charity stream to benefit Family Giving Tree. Sasha Banks (Mercedes Varnado) joined Bayley on her Instagram Live and spoke about wrapping her first movie project as well as how she has been remaining busy outside of the pro wrestling industry. Featured below are some...
rajah.com
AEW Announces Chris Jericho Segment For Winter Is Coming 2022
Ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming annual special event this Wednesday night, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader has been announced for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program. The announcement reads as follows:. Following a win by Claudio Castagnoli in their incredible title match at ROH Final...
rajah.com
Cathy Kelley Talks WWE Return
During her recent chat with Kristian Harloff of The Big Thing podcast, Monday Night Raw backstage interviewer Cathy Kelly explained how her return to WWE came about. Check out the highlights below. On the reason why she decided to leave WWE:. “You know, I really wanted room for growth. And...
rajah.com
Matt Hardy Reveals IMPACT Had Plans Of Him Becoming The TNA World Champion As "Broken" Matt
Current AEW Star and pro wrestling legend Matt Hardy recently took to an episode of his "Extreme Life of Matt Hardy" podcast, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how if he and his brother Jeff Hardy had re-signed with TNA back in the day, then he would have a bigger role with creative and they would have made him the TNA World Champion as "Broken" Matt Hardy.
rajah.com
Eric Bischoff Reveals Unlikely Wrestling Legend Responsible For nWo Name
It wasn't any of the original members of the group, or even the man in charge of the company at the time. Eric Bischoff recently spoke during his 83 Weeks podcast about the formation of the nWo. During the chat, the former WCW Executive Vice President explained how Larry Zbyszko was responsible for the nWo name.
rajah.com
Adam Pearce Announces That He Has Rescinded Bobby Lashley's Storyline Termination
-- WWE official Adam Pearce posted a video this afternoon in which he discussed the Bobby Lashley situation by concluding that Lashley's storyline termination has been rescinded. While Pearce maintained that Lashley putting his hands on WWE officials was unacceptable and will need to be addressed, he also apologized for letting his emotions get the better of him when announcing Lashley's firing. Pearce then noted that he and Lashley will meet later this week to discuss the incident and the ramifications and how they can move forward.
rajah.com
WWE News: Kylie Rae Makes Huge Announcement After Main Event Taping, Top 10 Raw Moments (Video)
-- Kylie Rae made a pretty big announcement on Wednesday. Coming off of the heels of her recent appearance at a WWE Main Event taping, Kylie Rae, who performed on the show as Briana Ray, posted the following statement on Twitter:. -- In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, the Top...
rajah.com
Roxanne Perez Talks NXT Women's Title Win (Video)
Moments after she deafeated Mandy Rose to become the new NXT Women's Champion, WWE posted an exclusive video, featuring Roxanne Perez.
rajah.com
Karrion Kross Talks About Getting To Work With Rey Mysterio: "I'm Over The Moon ..."
Karrion Kross is "over the moon" to be working with Rey Mysterio. The WWE Superstar recently spoke about working with the masked wrestling legend during a sit-down interview with DJ Peter Rosenberg. Featured below is an excerpt from the discussion where he talks about working with the future WWE Hall...
rajah.com
Titus O'Neil Talks About Wanting To Be The Shaquille O'Neal Of WWE
Titus O'Neil is a big Shaquille O'Neal fan. During a recent appearance on the Dad Edge podcast, the WWE global brand ambassador spoke about his desire to be the Shaquille O'Neal of WWE in the past. Featured below are some of the highlights. On how much he admires Shaquille O’Neal:...
rajah.com
WWE News: Wendy Choo Shares Heartwarming Message, Retro WCW Clash (Video)
-- A blast from the past has surfaced on WWE's official YouTube channel!. Overnight, WWE added the entire Starrcade '96 battle between WWE Hall Of Famer Jushin “Thunder” Liger and current Smackdown Superstar Rey Mysterio to the promotions list of YouTube content. Check out the footage below:. Two...
rajah.com
Shane Taylor Talks About His ROH Final Battle Performance, Wants Singles Match With Keith Lee
Shane Taylor recently appeared as a guest on Ron Funches' One Fall program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the wrestling veteran spoke about his ROH Final Battle 2022 performance, as well as how he wants a singles match against Keith Lee. Featured below...
rajah.com
William Regal Explains Why WCW Talents Were Hesitant To Wrestle Fit Finlay
During the latest recording of Stories With Brisco and Bradshaw, Wiliam Regal explained why Finlay's style of wrestling had WCW roster members "scared to death." Check out the comments from Regal below:. “When he came over in 1996, he came for three months the first time and the only person...
rajah.com
Some Talent Who Have Come Back to WWE Reportedly Underwhelming Officials
-- Ever since Triple H came into power within WWE over the summer, the company has been busy restocking their roster specifically concentrating on bringing back wrestlers who were previously released under the old Vince McMahon regime. While some have obviously panned out and performed well, the WrestleVotes account claims that there are a handful of talent who have "underperformed" and "severely underwhelmed" Triple H and other officials since returning. No names were mentioned.
