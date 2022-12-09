Read full article on original website
AEW Announces 6 Matches For Tonight's Episode Of Dark
AEW recently announced the full card for tonight's episode of Dark, which features 6 matchups such as Trustbusters' Slim J and Jeeves Kay vs. Eddie Kingston and Ortiz, Kip Sabian vs. Tony Deppen, Jericho Appreciation Society's Tay Melo vs. Miranda Vionette and "The Reality" Zack Clayton vs. Steve Peña.
AEW Announces Chris Jericho Segment For Winter Is Coming 2022
Ahead of the AEW Dynamite: Winter Is Coming annual special event this Wednesday night, the Jericho Appreciation Society leader has been announced for the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program. The announcement reads as follows:. Following a win by Claudio Castagnoli in their incredible title match at ROH Final...
AEW Dark Livestream: Kip Sabian, Tay Melo, Kingston & Ortiz In Action (Video)
AEW Dark (12/13) * The Trustbusters (Slim J & Jeeves Kay) vs. Eddie Kingston & Ortiz. * Matt Hardy & Private Party (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. Dean Alexander, Rhett Titus, & Rosario Grillo. * The Factory (QT Marshall, Lee Johnson, & Cole Karter) vs. Joe Keys, Chris Steeler,...
Tony Khan Talks About Trent Seven's Status Following AEW Rampage Debut
Where can fans expect to see Trent Seven after his All Elite Wrestling debut on AEW Rampage this past Friday night?. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan spoke about this during the ROH Final Battle 2022 post-show media scrum. "He’s been in Texas, he obviously wrestled on ‘AEW Rampage’ last...
AEW Set To Hold Dark Tapings This Saturday At Universal Studios In Orlando
It was recently announced by All Elite Wrestling (AEW) that they will be holding their next set of TV Tapings for their weekly AEW Dark show, which airs on the company's official YouTube channel each and every Tuesday nights at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the U.K., Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com, this Saturday, December 17th inside Soundstage 19 at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida.
WWE Monday Night Raw Preview For Tonight (12/12/2022): Milwaukee, WI.
WWE RAW PREVIEW (12/12/2022) * WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY vs. Candice LeRae. * Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley to determine the new #1 contender to RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair. * Bobby Lashley vs. Seth Rollins to determine the new #1 contender to WWE United States...
AEW Rampage Viewership Up Huge From Last Week's Show, Draws Highest Total Audience Since October 21
Showbuzz Daily reports that this past Friday's episode of AEW Rampage on TNT was able to draw a total of 457,000 viewers, with a 0.11 rating in the key 18-49 demographic. This is up 26.59% from this past week’s 361,000 viewers. This past Friday's 0.11 rating is up 37.5%...
AEW Set For Sacramento Debut
All Elite Wrestling is heading west during the early portion of 2023. On March 8th, AEW will set up shop in Sacramento, where the promotion will tape an episode of Dynamite, along with a follow up edition of Rampage. The tapings will take place at the city's Golden 1 Center,...
Opening Betting Odds Released For MJF vs. Ricky Starks At AEW Dynamite's Winter Is Coming Special
All Elite Wrestling is set to hold their Winter Is Coming Dynamite special tomorrow, December 14 from inside the Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas and it will be headlined by AEW World Champion MJF defending his AEW World Championship and Dynamite Diamond Ring against "Absolute" Ricky Starks. Betting odds...
Winner Take All Ladder Match Announced For Next Week's WWE Monday Night Raw
A "Winner-Take-All" ladder match has been announced for next week's WWE Monday Night Raw. During this week's three-hour WWE on USA Network television program, a segment took place involving Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis and The Miz. The segment saw a match made for next week's red brand show, where The...
Spoilers For This Week's Episode Of WWE NXT LVL Up
WWE recently held television tapings for their NXT LVL Up Show from inside the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. NXT LVL Up airs each and every Fridays at 10PM ET on Peacock and the WWE Network immediately following WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Below are the full spoiler results from...
Nyla Rose, Vickie Guerrero Address Low-Rider Ring Entrance At AEW Full Gear 2022
What did Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero think of their memorable ring entrance at AEW Full Gear 2022?. During a recent episode of the "Excuse Me!" podcast, the two spoke about their low-rider entrance at the annual All Elite Wrestling pay-per-view. Featured below are some of the highlights where they...
MLW Announces New Singles Match For Their Blood & Thunder Event
Major League Wrestling (MLW) recently announced, via a press release, that Real1 (nZo) will be facing Microman at their Blood & Thunder Event on Saturday, January 7th, 2023 from inside the legendary 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The PPV, which will also be an MLW Fusion TV Taping, will air on beIN SPORTS nationwide on cable and dish and the PPV Event will also be streaming on Pro Wrestling TV and in over 60 countries around the world.
WWE Announces NXT New Year's Evil For January 10 On USA Network
NXT New Year's Evil 2023 is on the horizon. During the year-end NXT Deadline 2022 premium live event on Saturday night, WWE announced the details for NXT New Year's Evil 2023. Scheduled for January 10, 2023 and airing on the USA Network, NXT New Year's Evil will air on the USA Network as the third annual year-starting special.
WWE NXT Results (12/13/2022): Capitol Wrestling Center, Orlando, FL.
WWE NXT is back with the latest installment of their Tuesday night program. On tap for tonight's edition of the weekly two-hour WWE NXT on USA Network television show is NXT Deadline 2022 fallout, New NXT Tag Team Champions The New Day find out what’s next for them and more.
WWE Holiday Tour Results (12/11): Kalamazoo, Michigan
WWE recently had their RAW Live Holiday Tour Event, which emanated from inside the Wings Event Center in Kalamazoo, Michigan. The show saw reigning WWE United States Champion Austin Theory defend his WWE United States Title against Seth "Freakin" Rollins in the main event. Below are the results from the...
Tessa Blanchard Names Dream Opponents From WWE, AEW
If Tessa Blanchard could work with anyone in the ring, who would it be?. The women's wrestling star recently answered this question during a new Captain's Corner interview, naming some talents from WWE and AEW in the process. “People ask me this all the time. There are some people I...
