Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Alabama receiver transferring to UCF, joining former teammate and Gus Malzahn
Alabama wide receiver Christian Leary has chosen Central Florida as his new school after entering the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month. Leary, an Orlando native, will return home and play for Gus Malzahn, who led UCF to a 9-4 record and Military Bowl appearance this season. Leary becomes the...
WSFA
Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5
HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
Alabama freshman receiver latest to enter transfer portal
Alabama freshman wide receiver Aaron Anderson entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, he confirmed on Twitter. Anderson was the No. 35 overall prospect in 247 Sports’ composite rankings for the 2022 recruiting class, and the fourth-rated receiver in the nation. He was the top-rated of Alabama’s six freshmen receivers who joined the team this season.
Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out
The panel provides their takes on what helped the Crimson Tide take down Houston on the road.
Eye catchers from All-Gas 7-on-7 tryouts
MONTGOMERY, Ala. - It was a dreary day in Montgomery but that didn’t stop some of Alabama’s best from participating in Sunday’s All-Gas 7-on-7 tryouts held at Trinity Presbyterian High School. Headlined by multiple Power Five commitments and a handful of ascending prospects in the Yellowhammer State,...
Movement In The Wide Receiver Room: Three-and-Out
The panel discusses the current state of the wide receivers from Alabama, including who's in the portal and who is staying.
wdhn.com
Geneva head football coach resigns
GENEVA, Ala. (WDHN) — Geneva High School’s head football coach Les Sanders has resigned. Sanders lead the Panthers to a 40-42 overall record over the last eight seasons. Sanders tells WDHN he does not yet have a plan for after retirement. Sanders has a 80-62 overall record in...
Daily Aztec
Budding rockstar Hannah Geller shares her journey into psychedelic rock
Any casual observer of what is going on around San Diego State University quickly catches on to the common noises around campus: the careless chattering of passing herds of partygoers, the crunching of beer cans on the street, the dull thudding of somebody’s music, which suddenly disappears as soon as someone in a uniform knocks on the door.
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille holds groundbreaking in Troy
Some rainy weather couldn’t dampen the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy on Dec. 12. Members of the state government, Troy City Council, Pike County Commission, City of Troy employees, Pike County residents and representatives from Baumhower’s Victory Grille were all on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
luvernejournal.com
BREAKING NEWS: Missing Highland Home teenager returns home
Local law enforcement reported a Highland Home teen has returned home after a missing child alert had been issued via social media. The Crenshaw County Sheriff’s office initially received a report late Friday, alerting them Jerrika Carter, a 15-year-old Black female, left the area of Lavon Lane in Highland Home and had not returned home.
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
WSFA
1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Prattville Police Seeking Two Suspects in Theft at T-Mobile
Prattville police need your help identifying two suspects wanted for theft at T-Mobile. Police say the theft happened Saturday, November 26, at the store at 2259 Cobbs Ford Road. Investigators say the two suspects went into the store and used a victim’s personal information to purchase three sets of Apple...
WSFA
Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
wdhn.com
A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
WSFA
Suspect charged with attempted murder in October Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to an October Montgomery shooting, according to the Montgomery Police Department. Bennie Humphrey Jr., 30, is now charged with attempted murder. Investigators say the shooting happened around 7 p.m. on Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of...
WSFA
2 arrested after months-long investigation into Greenville gambling operation
GREENVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A months-long investigation into illegal gambling has resulted in the arrests of two people and the seizure of multiple devices, guns and drugs, according to the Greenville Police Department. The department’s Special Response Team executed a search warrant Thursday evening on a residence on South Pine...
WSFA
Montgomery hotel to be converted to garden-style apartments
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An extended stay hotel in east Montgomery will be converted to garden-style apartments. Sonesta ES Suites, located at 1200 Hilmar Court near Carmichael Road, was built as a Residence Inn by Marriott in the 1990s. The Montgomery Planning Commission on Thursday unanimously approved a request to rezone the lot from commercial to multi-family residential.
Comments / 0