WSFA
Bama hoops knocks off another No. 1 team; enters AP Top 5
HOUSTON (WSFA) - The No. 8 Alabama men’s basketball team is on fire, taking down yet another No. 1-ranked team in the nation. Houston was overcome by the Tide by a score of 71-65 on Saturday. Two weeks earlier, it was No. 1 North Carolina who would fall to...
Alabama Basketball Takes Down Another No. 1: Three-and-Out
The panel provides their takes on what helped the Crimson Tide take down Houston on the road.
wtvy.com
Rehobeth names new head football coach
REHOBETH, Ala. (WTVY) -- A homecoming of sorts for Toby Greene. Greene has been named the head coach of the Rehobeth Rebels football program. He has spent the last two seasons as Northside Methodist Academy’s football coach and led the team to a 4-6 record in the team’s first year in the AHSAA in 2022.
Troy Messenger
Baumhower’s Victory Grille holds groundbreaking in Troy
Some rainy weather couldn’t dampen the groundbreaking ceremony held at the future site of Baumhower’s Victory Grille in Troy on Dec. 12. Members of the state government, Troy City Council, Pike County Commission, City of Troy employees, Pike County residents and representatives from Baumhower’s Victory Grille were all on hand for the groundbreaking ceremony.
WSFA
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
lakemagazine.life
Stars fell on Eclectic
Elizabeth “Betty” Stricker noticed the signs when she moved to a farm right outside of Eclectic several years ago. Cut to the shape of a star, the signs boldly declared, “Stars fell on Eclectic,” and were scattered throughout the town. Stricker remembers feeling so welcome at the time, mostly because of the signs and their genuine reminder that Eclectic is special. She wanted to know why: Why is the town of Eclectic was so special? and what makes the inscription so much more than a slogan?
WSFA
Nashville-style hot chicken chain coming to Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Nashville-style hot chicken chain is coming soon to Montgomery. With a unanimous vote, the Montgomery City Council last week approved a restaurant retail liquor license for Hangry Joe’s Hot Chicken. Located at 2701 Eastern Boulevard, the new restaurant will join retailers including T.J. Maxx,...
Troy Messenger
Local law enforcement responds to false report of active shooter at CHHS
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, law enforcement from around the area responded to a report of an active shooter at Charles Henderson High School but that report was false. Troy City Schools Superintendent Cynthia Thomas confirmed that the report was false and all students and faculty are safe at CHHS and that the school system is thankful for law enforcement’s response.
Phenix City double homicide suspect escaped a possible murder conviction in 2015 bar shooting when witness refused to testify
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — The man in custody for the Phenix City riverwalk double homicide has been in the Russell County Court system before. Damon Daniels Jr., 29, had a prior criminal history that resulted in a 2019 Russell County Circuit Court conviction and an Alabama prison sentence. Daniels was convicted in a 2015 […]
One man dead, another critical after shooting in Alabama business area
A shooting in Alabama’s capital left one person dead and another critically wounded, a local TV station reported. WSFA-TV reported an active scene at an AutoZone 2501 East South Boulevard, which is in the vicinity of where Montgomery police said the shooting occurred. Since the police typically do not name businesses involved in crimes, it’s possible the shooting occurred at the auto parts store.
alabamanews.net
PHOTOS: Troy Police Seeking Three Female Theft Suspects
Troy police need your help identifying three females suspected of theft at Walmart. Police say they were called to the Walmart on U.S. Highway 231 at about 6PM on Monday, December 5. Investigators say the three females stole a large amount of merchandise and left the store going in an...
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
wtvy.com
Governor Ivey appoints new Coffee County Commissioner
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey made new statewide appointments on December 7, and among those was the selection of a new Coffee County Commissioner for the Third District. In a letter sent by the Governor, she appointed Alvin Moore III to the position, and he will serve...
wtvy.com
After raping Dothan real estate agent this man will stay behind bars
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A man described as a serial rapist and convicted of the brutal attack on a Dothan real estate agent was denied parole, though he has served nearly 40 years. The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles rejected Carrol Joe Driskell’s latest freedom attempt last week.
wdhn.com
A new bbq restaurant opens in Slocomb
SLOCOMB, Ala. (WDHN) — The smell of barbeque was in the air in Geneva County, as a new restaurant is in town. Tin Pig in Slocomb opened its doors to the public this afternoon. The owners opened up a little early as the line began to build. James McMiller,...
WTVM
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
elmoreautauganews.com
Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft in Prattville
Prattville – Police Investigating a Felony Retail Theft. The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft and seeks the public’s help in. identifying the two suspects. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of two unknown subjects wanted for a theft. investigation. The offense occurred, Saturday, November 26,...
wtvy.com
Wreck in Level Plains leaves car in river
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A wreck that occurred in Level Plains this evening has left at least one person dead. The incident took place on the bridge on Highway 84 and Tank Hill Road. In a Facebook post, the Level Plains Police Department said that the vehicle was in the river.
wdhn.com
Police looking for suspects in Enterprise shooting
ENTERPRISE, Ala (WDHN)— Enterprise police are looking for suspects involved in a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning. Around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, December 11, officers with the Enterprise Police Department responded to shots fired call at Release Lounge. According to the EPD, multiple shots were fired in the parking...
