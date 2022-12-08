Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2008, a 16-year-old girl disappeared during a sleepover. Years later, her mother discovered a shocking journal entry.Fatim HemrajBerkeley, CA
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MissouriKristen WaltersSaint Louis, MO
Remaining Calm in an Angry World: How Some CopeBrian LeeSaint Louis, MO
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City ProposedC. HeslopSaint Louis, MO
Fast-growing food chain opening new location in Illinois this weekKristen WaltersEdwardsville, IL
Two Missouri Cities Named Among The 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
The Creepy True Story of the Missouri House with Screaming Walls
If you think your house has issues, be glad it's not as bad as a Missouri house that has walls that scream. It's a creepy true story that has made it one of the most infamous paranormal buildings in the state. If you've never heard of "The Screaming House" in...
RFT (Riverfront Times)
Dolly Parton-Themed Dance Party Was Beyond Compare [PHOTOS]
Three of the best things in the world came together over the weekend: Dolly Parton, disco and dance parties. The Dolly Disco touring dance party was at St. Louis’ Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161, thepageant.com) on Saturday. Billed as a “Dolly-Parton Inspired Country Western Disco Dance Party,” the night lived up the hype as folks danced their cares away to country songs, with a heavy emphasis on all things Dolly.
News Talk 1490
St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
KSDK
5 at 75: St. Louis sees one of coldest winters on record in 1989
St. Louis saw some of the coldest temperatures in the history of the area in December 1989. At one point, the wind chill hit -37° at St. Louis Lambert.
$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed
There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
This burger chain just opened its 14th St. Louis restaurant. Here's why it's eyeing more.
LAKE ST LOUIS, Mo. — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers on Monday opened its newest location at 1021 Southern Ridge Lane in Lake St. Louis, as the fast-casual restaurant chain continues its rapid, nationwide expansion. The Wichita, Kansas-based company is on track to open almost 40 new dining...
St. Louis May Get 8 Inches Of Snow
Or maybe nothing. You know, usual Missouri weather things
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible
Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
stlpublicradio.org
VA urges veterans potentially exposed to hazardous toxins to apply for PACT Act benefits
Many St. Louis area veterans may qualify for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits under the PACT Act. The new law, which Congress passed this summer, expands benefits and health care for veterans who have been exposed to hazardous toxins like radiation, smoke, toxic air, Agent Orange and burn pits. The VA St. Louis Health Care System is hosting an event to encourage veterans to apply for those benefits.
kjluradio.com
Washington man charged with trafficking Fentanyl & meth in protected location
Charges are filed against a Franklin County man, recently arrested under suspicion of peddling Fentanyl and methamphetamine. Chase Raithel, 40, of Washington, was charged last Friday with distribution of a controlled substance in a protected location and second-degree drug trafficking. He’s being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond. Raithel...
WXIA 11 Alive
Customer shot St. Louis KFC employee after being told store ran out of corn, police say
ST. LOUIS — Police are working to identify a suspect who they said shot a KFC employee Monday evening after being told the business was out of corn. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened at around 6:30 p.m. at the KFC restaurant on 5020 Delmar Blvd.
Prosecutor seeking to free Mo. inmate accused of hiding evidence
KANSAS CITY (AP) —Missouri's attorney general asked a judge to sanction St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner, accusing her of concealing evidence in her effort to vacate the conviction for a man who has spent nearly 30 years in prison for murder. Lamar Johnson was convicted in 1994 of...
kjluradio.com
Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000
A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
Jefferson County man shot while confronting car clouters
Deputies in Jefferson County are searching for suspected carjackers who shot a man who attempted to confront them.
myleaderpaper.com
Two hurt in traffic crash on Hwy. 67
A De Soto woman and a Bonne Terre resident were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident that occurred Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11, on Hwy. 67 south of Festus and north of Olympian Village. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Madonna Sitzes, 68, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022...
myleaderpaper.com
OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023
As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
mymoinfo.com
Scammers posing as Sheriff’s Deputies are still trying to get you
(Hillsboro) Jefferson County residents are still getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The caller makes statements to the residents stating they missed jury duty or have an active warrant. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.
kjluradio.com
Man facing multiple charges after head butting Franklin County deputy
A Franklin County man is facing numerous charges after he head butts a deputy. John Busse, 34, of Leslie, was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting arrest, second-degree property damage, and stealing. The investigation into Busse began Saturday when a...
