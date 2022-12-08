A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO