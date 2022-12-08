ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolly Parton-Themed Dance Party Was Beyond Compare [PHOTOS]

Three of the best things in the world came together over the weekend: Dolly Parton, disco and dance parties. The Dolly Disco touring dance party was at St. Louis’ Delmar Hall (6133 Delmar Boulevard, 314-726-6161, thepageant.com) on Saturday. Billed as a “Dolly-Parton Inspired Country Western Disco Dance Party,” the night lived up the hype as folks danced their cares away to country songs, with a heavy emphasis on all things Dolly.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
News Talk 1490

St. Louis To Consider Reparations For Black Residents

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has signed an executive order to create a reparations commission that will “recommend a proposal to begin repairing the harms that have been inflicted” by slavery and segregation, ABC News reported. Jones made...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
C. Heslop

$500 Per Month For Families In One Missouri City Proposed

There is a push in one Missouri city to help low-income families. Inflation has made affording expenses hard for many Americans in 2022. This struggle will continue into next year. Experts say the worst is behind us, but inflation is not going away. The area set aside $5 million to provide monthly financial relief for families.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks From Missouri Possible

Some low-income families in Missouri could soon get monthly stimulus checks of up to $500. If approved, these stimulus checks are specifically for residents of St. Louis, Missouri. The proposal to send these monthly stimulus checks from Missouri has been approved by the zonal committee, but it still needs to clear several steps before it becomes a law.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
stlpublicradio.org

VA urges veterans potentially exposed to hazardous toxins to apply for PACT Act benefits

Many St. Louis area veterans may qualify for toxic exposure-related health care and benefits under the PACT Act. The new law, which Congress passed this summer, expands benefits and health care for veterans who have been exposed to hazardous toxins like radiation, smoke, toxic air, Agent Orange and burn pits. The VA St. Louis Health Care System is hosting an event to encourage veterans to apply for those benefits.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kjluradio.com

Elderly Franklin County woman bilked of almost $25,000

A Peruvian national is facing criminal charges in Franklin County after he attempts to swindle almost $25,000 from an elderly woman. Paul Chahal-Roeriuez, 27, was arrested last Thursday after his second attempt to steal money from a recently-widowed victim in Villa Ridge. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says Roeriuez contacted the victim that day, telling her he was her grandson and needed $9,800 cash to be released on bail. The victim told deputies she was advised to withdraw the money, then wait for a driver to pick it up.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Two hurt in traffic crash on Hwy. 67

A De Soto woman and a Bonne Terre resident were hurt in a two-vehicle traffic accident that occurred Sunday afternoon, Dec. 11, on Hwy. 67 south of Festus and north of Olympian Village. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Madonna Sitzes, 68, of Bonne Terre was driving a 2022...
DE SOTO, MO
myleaderpaper.com

OUTDOORS: State adds new firearms deer hunting opportunities for 2023

As firearms deer hunting opportunities in Missouri are winding down for 2022, hunters in Jefferson County and other areas have a few new chances to say “wait till next year.”. The state Conservation Commission last week approved dates and new regulations for next season. The primary schedule stays the...
MISSOURI STATE
mymoinfo.com

Scammers posing as Sheriff’s Deputies are still trying to get you

(Hillsboro) Jefferson County residents are still getting phone calls from someone claiming to be a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy. The caller makes statements to the residents stating they missed jury duty or have an active warrant. Sheriff’s Office Spokesman Grant Bissell says this is a scam, and don’t fall for it.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Man facing multiple charges after head butting Franklin County deputy

A Franklin County man is facing numerous charges after he head butts a deputy. John Busse, 34, of Leslie, was taken into custody over the weekend and charged with third-degree assault of a special victim, resisting arrest, second-degree property damage, and stealing. The investigation into Busse began Saturday when a...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, MO

