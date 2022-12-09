ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Draper, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Utah driver recounts two recent crashes during snowy commute

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — The continual snow fall and dropping temperatures is making for slick roads. Mike Schmidt might know that better than most these days. Schmidt has been in two recent crashes during snowy commutes. “You know it’s a little bit unpredictable,” Schmidt said. Every day...
SANDY, UT
kjzz.com

Uintah School District starting late on Tuesday due to snow

NAPLES, Utah (KUTV) — The Uintah School District will be delaying its start time on Tuesday due to weather conditions. Superintendent Rick Woodford announced that the late start was due to the forecast for additional snow overnight. As a result, all schools in the district would begin two hours later than normal on Tuesday.
UINTAH, UT
kjzz.com

Utah couple waiting since October for moving company to deliver belongings

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A moving company still has not delivered furniture and belongings to a Utah couple after they’ve been living in the state for two months. Cade and Kyra Peirce moved across the country from Atlanta to the Salt Lake City area in the first week of October. Cade lost his job, so they had to move quickly and somewhat unexpectedly.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Carlson scores career-best 27 points; Utah routs UTSA 91-70

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Branden Carlson scored a career-high 27 points, grabbed eight rebounds and blocked four shots as Utah rolled past UTSA 91-70 on Tuesday night for its fifth straight win. Carlson was 10 of 14 from the floor and made 6 of 7 free throws. Marco...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy