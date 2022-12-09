Read full article on original website
Related
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Marketmind: Thank you, next
A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Ankur Banerjee. With the market on edge after hawkish rhetoric from the Fed, the stage is set for the Bank of England and the European Central Bank to deliver 50 basis point interest rate hikes and chart their path in the fight against irrepressible inflation even as their economies teeter towards recession.
How Fed's series of rate hikes could affect your finances
The Federal Reserve's move to raise its key rate by a half-point brought it to its highest range in 14 years
UN nature talks teeter on brink as ministers arrive for home stretch
Hopes of sealing a historic "peace pact with nature" at a United Nations biodiversity summit will soon rest on the world's environment ministers, arriving in Montreal for the final phase of talks beginning Thursday. But its success still hangs in the balance after disagreements over the thorny issue of biodiversity financing led to a walkout by negotiators from developing nations overnight Tuesday and a temporary pause in talks.
China recalls six diplomats over Manchester violence: UK
China has removed six diplomats from the UK, including its consul-general in Manchester, after they were accused of assaulting a Hong Kong protester in the northern English city, Britain said Wednesday. Senior ruling Conservative lawmakers had accused consul-general Zheng Xiyuan, one of China's most senior UK diplomats, of being at the Manchester scene and ripping down posters during the peaceful protest.
shiftedmag.com
Starting a Business vs. Investing: Which Is Better?
There are many different paths that you can take when it comes to your career. You can start your own business, or you can invest in someone else’s business. Both of these options have their own set of pros and cons, and it can be difficult to decide which is the best option for you. In this article, we will compare starting a business vs. investing and help you decide which route is the best for you!
China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift
China says it will stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they've become "impossible" to track with mass testing no longer required
shiftedmag.com
Grow Your Nest Egg with These Investment Ideas
Making investments is a great way to grow your nest egg. If you’re looking for some investment ideas, you’ve come to the right place! In this blog post, we will discuss a few different types of investments that you can make. We’ll also provide some tips on how to get started. So whether you’re just getting started or you’re looking for new investment opportunities, read on for some helpful information!
Comments / 0