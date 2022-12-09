ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants coach on if Saquon Barkley will play vs. Eagles: 'I hope so'

By Field Level Media
 4 days ago
Dec 4, 2022; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley (26) following the game against the Washington Commanders at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley's availability is in question for Sunday's game against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles due to a neck injury.

Barkley popped up on the injury report Thursday following limited participation in practice. Coach Brian Daboll said prior to Friday's practice that it was no guarantee Barkley plays on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

"It's Week 14, and his neck is a little sore," Daboll said. "It's just a long season. We'll see where he is today."

When asked if Barkley will play on Sunday, Daboll said, "I hope so."

The Giants' full injury report will be released later on Friday.

Barkley, 25, has not missed a game this season. Barkley is fourth in the NFL with 1,055 rushing yards. He's averaging 4.4 yards per carry and has eight touchdowns with 40 receptions for 241 yards.

The Giants (7-4-1) trail the Eagles (11-1) by 3.5 games in the division. Sunday is the first of two games between the teams, who play again in Week 18 in Philadelphia (Jan. 8). --Field Level Media

