Detroit News
Red Wings looking to change lack of success in overtime
Detroit — The Red Wings spent time during Monday's practice working on three-on-three situations, for overtime. It's no surprise, really, considering Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas in overtime, and the Wings' 1-4 record in overtimes this season (1-2 in the shootout, 2-6 overall). Those are valuable points left on...
Detroit News
Capitals star Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick
Chicago — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago. Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he sent a rebound over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third.
Detroit News
In the hunt: A look at the Lions' playoff chances with 4 games remaining
Detroit — For at least a few more weeks, December football matters in Detroit. The Lions (6-7) dumped the Minnesota Vikings, 34-23, at Ford Field Sunday to improve their playoff standing, while the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) and New York Giants (7-5-1) both hurt their positioning with losses. Seattle lost...
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit News
Lions mailbag: Looking at a future for Jared Goff, others in Detroit
Allen Park — It's been a while. I took a needed, month-long break from social media, but that also disrupted my primary source for questions to write these Detroit Lions mailbags. But I'm back on Twitter, coinciding with the team's late-season surge, so let's see what's on your mind:
NCAA quadruple-header coming to United Center for Legends of Basketball Showcase
The inaugural Legends of Basketball Showcase will give Chicago college basketball fans a look at some different teams this weekend, as well as some of the legends associated with their schools. The event will be held at the United Center.
Detroit News
Niyo: Pistons won't have to tank to find silver lining in Cade Cunningham's absence
Detroit — Troy Weaver called this “ground zero” back in September, and he meant it in the best way possible. The Pistons’ general manager was talking about his “restoration” project in Detroit reaching a new stage, with the foundation laid and the substructure settling into place.
Detroit News
Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see
Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
Knicks And Bulls Injury Reports
The New York Knicks and Washington Wizards have announced their injury reports.
Detroit News
Tigers' new prospect Justyn-Henry Malloy comes with a hitting acumen beyond his years
Detroit — Even on Monday, five days after he saw what Tigers president Scott Harris had said about him the night of the trade, the words still made him pause a beat to catch his breath. “Those are some strong words,” Justyn-Henry Malloy said on a Zoom call with...
Detroit News
Lions players applaud 'gutsy' Dan Campbell after win over Vikings
Detroit — Detroit Lions players paused, trying to think of a family-friendly way to describe their head coach and his handling of two critical situations in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. None of them could. "Dude's got some n-ts on him, bro," said second-year right tackle Penei...
Detroit News
Wojo: Lions' sudden uprising no longer surprising, as they upend first-place Vikings
Detroit — They unloaded everything, scoring on big plays and small plays, in usual and unusual ways. So sure, why not clinch one of the biggest victories in recent Lions lore by tossing the ball to the 335-pound offensive tackle and letting him rumble for the final first down. As Penei Sewell caught it and dove for the necessary yardage, the sellout crowd roared like we’ve rarely heard.
Detroit News
Tigers adding LED lighting to Comerica Park; helicopters removing original fixtures
Detroit — The Detroit Tigers' roster rebuild remains a work in progress. But the ballclub is taking a significant step toward upgrading its 22-year-old stadium, which this winter will see the installation of state-of-the-art LED panels. A helicopter was brought to Comerica Park on Monday morning to start removing...
Detroit News
The News' Justin Rogers, Bob Wojnowski analyze Lions' win over Vikings
The good times continue to roll for the Lions. We discuss what the 34-23 victory means for the team's playoff hopes and long-term outlook.
