Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Red Wings looking to change lack of success in overtime

Detroit — The Red Wings spent time during Monday's practice working on three-on-three situations, for overtime. It's no surprise, really, considering Saturday's 3-2 loss to Dallas in overtime, and the Wings' 1-4 record in overtimes this season (1-2 in the shootout, 2-6 overall). Those are valuable points left on...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Capitals star Alex Ovechkin reaches 800 career goals with hat trick

Chicago — Washington Capitals star Alex Ovechkin became the third NHL player to reach 800 career goals when he scored three times Tuesday night at Chicago. Ovechkin scored on his first two shots, beating Blackhawks goaltender Petr Mrazek 24 seconds into the game before stuffing one home on a power play with 11:46 left in the first period. The 37-year-old winger then completed his 29th career hat trick when he sent a rebound over a sprawled Mrazek 6:34 into the third.
WASHINGTON, DC
Detroit News

In the hunt: A look at the Lions' playoff chances with 4 games remaining

Detroit — For at least a few more weeks, December football matters in Detroit. The Lions (6-7) dumped the Minnesota Vikings, 34-23, at Ford Field Sunday to improve their playoff standing, while the Seattle Seahawks (7-6) and New York Giants (7-5-1) both hurt their positioning with losses. Seattle lost...
DETROIT, MI
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Detroit News

Lions mailbag: Looking at a future for Jared Goff, others in Detroit

Allen Park — It's been a while. I took a needed, month-long break from social media, but that also disrupted my primary source for questions to write these Detroit Lions mailbags. But I'm back on Twitter, coinciding with the team's late-season surge, so let's see what's on your mind:
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Vikings' T.J. Hockenson: Lions' defensive turnaround awesome to see

Detroit — When former Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson got word he had been traded the first day of November, he only had a couple of hours to say his goodbyes to his teammates and coaches before catching a flight to Minnesota to start the next chapter of his career with the Vikings.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Detroit News

Lions players applaud 'gutsy' Dan Campbell after win over Vikings

Detroit — Detroit Lions players paused, trying to think of a family-friendly way to describe their head coach and his handling of two critical situations in Sunday's 34-23 win over the Minnesota Vikings. None of them could. "Dude's got some n-ts on him, bro," said second-year right tackle Penei...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Wojo: Lions' sudden uprising no longer surprising, as they upend first-place Vikings

Detroit — They unloaded everything, scoring on big plays and small plays, in usual and unusual ways. So sure, why not clinch one of the biggest victories in recent Lions lore by tossing the ball to the 335-pound offensive tackle and letting him rumble for the final first down. As Penei Sewell caught it and dove for the necessary yardage, the sellout crowd roared like we’ve rarely heard.
Detroit, MI

