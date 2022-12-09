Read full article on original website
TMZ.com
Qatari Photographer Khalid al-Misslam Dies While Covering World Cup
Another tragedy has struck the 2022 FIFA World Cup ... Qatari photographer Khalid al-Misslam suddenly passed away while covering the famous soccer event on Saturday. A local Qatari outlet reports al-Misslam -- who worked for Al Kass TV -- collapsed during the Saturday games and died later in the local hospital.
