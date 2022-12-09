Read full article on original website
Severe Storms Rip Through North Texas Causing Damage and InjuriesLarry LeaseGrapevine, TX
NFL owners will vote on $295 million renovations to AT&T Stadium next week in IrvingJalyn SmootDallas, TX
Keller ISD Trustees Approves Policy Change to Arm Some Employees with GunsLarry LeaseKeller, TX
Billionaire golfer Tiger Woods to open PopStroke putting courses in Houston and DallasJalyn SmootHouston, TX
Dallas Fort Worth airport has more complaints than any other US airport. What's your experience at DFW?Ash JurbergFort Worth, TX
Thousands Participate in 51st Dallas Marathon
Thousands turned out to watch the 51st annual BMW Dallas Marathon on the final day of a weekend that saw 14,000 runners participate in events at the BMW Dallas Marathon Festival. The various events took place throughout downtown Dallas and surrounding neighborhoods during a festival weekend from Friday, December 9,...
Plano Football Coach Resigns
After three seasons as head football coach and athletic coordinator for Plano Senior High School, Coach Todd Ford will leave the district. This is Ford’s 27th year in education. Ford, who joined the district in 2020, announced his departure from Plano ISD in an official statement on December 12....
Arlington Renegades Introduce New Uniforms
The XFL’s Arlington Renegades have introduced their new uniforms for the 2023 season set to begin in February. Under Armour partnered with the XFL to produce unique uniforms for each of the league’s eight teams ahead of the reboot season. Additionally, the Renegades debuted a new logo, a...
Dallas Area Schools Advance to State Finals
The Dallas area will have three teams competing for UIL state football championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week. Duncanville (6A-I), DeSoto (6A-II), and South Oak Cliff (5A-II) — all within 12 miles of each other in the southern section of Dallas County — each captured semifinal wins over the weekend.
North Texas Cities Ranked Among Happiest
Americans across the country have been flocking to North Texas lately. A recent study suggests they will be much happier doing so. Fintech company SmartAsset has ranked two North Texas cities among the happiest in the United States, with Frisco and Plano landing at fifth and sixth, respectively. New York-based...
Fort Worth Mexican eatery around since 1930s named best traditional restaurant in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — When it comes to traditions, there aren’t many states out there that withhold them to such high standards as the Lone Star State does. As one of the most diverse states in the country, there are traditions beyond the state and even the U.S. that reside deep within Texas’ borders.
Monty Bennett Speaks on Plight of Dallas
Local philanthropist and hospitality real estate industry leader Monty Bennett spoke to the Metroplex Business & Civic Association Monday about the City’s and citizens’ responsibility to address crime, homelessness, vagrancy, education, and other issues affecting Dallas. Bennett reminded the audience of Dallas’ history and expressed his love for...
5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb
Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area. Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas...
Goldman Sachs Doubles Down on Dallas
The second-largest bank in the country is bullish on Dallas. Now, Goldman Sachs is betting big on Dallas with the announcement of a massive new office, expanding its presence in the city. The 900,000-square-foot, $500 million project is the largest in Dallas in decades. While Goldman Sachs maintains offices in...
Parking Regulations Stifle Development | Part 1
In 1970, singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell wrote, “They paved paradise and put up a parking lot.” The song was reflective of a trend that was common at the time. Just a few years earlier, the City of Dallas had passed its own ordinance mandating minimum parking requirements for new construction.
Holiday Drone Light Show in North Texas
A North Texas company is using drones to take holiday light displays to the next level this season. Preston Ward and Rick Boss work for the two-year-old drone show company Sky Elements, which utilizes hundreds of drones to put on light shows and will hold over 30 shows around the country in December.
Women Found Strangled In Texas: Is A Serial Killer Attacking Black Women In Fort Worth?
Victims Of Unsolved Ft. Worth, Texas MurdersPhoto byFt. Worth Police Department. Fort Worth, Texas is the fifth largest city in Texas and as home to more than 900,000 people, the city is ranked as the 13th-largest city in the United States, according to their government website. Known for the culture and southern hospitality of the city, Ft. Worth has a dark side. Interstate 35 runs over 700 miles from Kansas, through Texas, to the Mexican border. Between 1976 and now, a serial killer or killer has preyed on this stretch of highway. Many of the cases received media and national attention, while others remained unheard of. The following is a list of black women who were found strangled, beaten, and/or asphyxiated in Ft. Worth, Texas from 1977 through 2003. Their brutal murders remain unsolved.
Severe Weather Expected in North Texas
A line of thunderstorms is expected to develop along a cold front on Tuesday morning, according to the National Weather Service. These storms are expected to be severe, possibly producing strong winds, hail, and tornadoes. This same weather system is the cause of winter storm warnings and flood warnings in...
Did you win? 2 $100,000 winning Powerball tickets sold in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Dallas Cowboys escaped an embarrassing upset at the hands of the Houston Texans on Sunday, but that wasn’t the only win being celebrated in the Lone Star State over the weekend. The Texas Lottery reports two $100,000 winning Powerball tickets were sold somewhere in...
3 tornadoes reportedly touch down in North Texas
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — There are reports that at least 3 tornadoes touched down in North Texas Tuesday morning. One of them was reported Northwest of Fort Worth close to the campus of TCU. Students on campus were sent a warning to seek shelter. In the Dallas suburb...
'Rental Navigators' Have Provided Vital Help to Dallas Residents Facing Eviction During the Pandemic
While one recent report suggests that the City of Dallas is putting too much of its money into arresting, prosecuting and jailing its citizens, and not enough on providing what it calls Systems of Community Care, a different, new report says that Dallas is doing well in another area of need.
Former Dallas ISD superintendent Michael Hinojosa's lowest point
Michael Hinojosa's lowest point as the Dallas ISD superintendent wasn't the COVID pandemic. It was in 2008, when he had to lay off hundreds of teachers. Driving the news: Hinojosa recently spoke to The 74 Million about the biggest challenges he faced leading the district, his beef with charter schools and what he's up to now that he isn't Dallas' top education official.
Texas Residents Buying Smaller Homes
With the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate in the United States sitting well over double where it was one year ago, it seems Texans are opting to buy smaller, less expensive homes. A survey conducted by Opendoor discovered that roughly 38% of respondents in Texas were motivated to relocate to...
Judges ‘taking a sledgehammer’ to prison pipeline with school education program
DALLAS -- The jury room was like a scene out of the movie "12 Angry Men." On the first vote, twelve high school students were ready to convict the defendant in a mock trial of strangling his girlfriend. But then one young man seated next to the corner of a...
First Alert Weather: Damaging winds and hail move into DFW overnight
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A First Alert Weather Day has been issued as damaging winds and hail is expected to move into North Texas during the morning commute.What we are watching: Damaging winds and hail the primary threats, quick spin tornadoes a small risk.The weather-worry starts after midnight. The winds will really start to howl overnight and during the morning:We'll see the threat start after midnight in our west, northwest area of North Texas:By early morning and up to noon, the risk is over North Texas:We are expecting a line of strong storms to arrive in the Metroplex during the...
