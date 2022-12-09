Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge General Store in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensDanbury, NC
Water main break highlights infrastructure problems in GreensboroEdy ZooGreensboro, NC
Family Dollar Allegedly Closed After FireBryan DijkhuizenGreensboro, NC
4 Great Burger Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasGreensboro, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Related
publicradioeast.org
School board votes down parent request to remove book from school library
“Life is Funny” by E.R. Frank is one of more than 12,000 books at the Northern Guilford High School library. The novel follows the lives of 11 diverse teenagers who struggle with various issues, and it is not part of any required curriculum. The Guilford County Board of Education...
Booker T. Washington High School in Reidsville celebrates 100 years
REIDSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — 100 years of hope, love and accomplishment that changed lives. That’s what one Piedmont Triad high school is celebrating. Booking T. Washington High School in Reidsville is a special place, celebrating a special milestone: its 100th anniversary. Donald Gorham is the mayor of Reidsville and a graduate of Booker T. Washington […]
thestokesnews.com
Lemons among 33 completing first week of training
Stokes County Sheriff Joey Lemons recently finished Week One of the North Carolina Sheriffs’ Association’s Sheriffs’ Leadership Institute (SLI). Lemons was one of 33 participants in this year’s training. The institute is a four-week long program completed over the course of 18 months. Graduation for this...
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro neighborhood celebrates their tight-knit community with luminaries and Christmas carols
The Dunleath neighborhood does this every year. They said it's a way to help fund more community events all year round.
wfmynews2.com
Greensboro City Council signs off on a free home repair program for low-income households
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaking roof, flooring, HVAC issues, and even a weak home foundation are all costly repairs we dread needing for our homes. A new program called Home Repair GSO is offering to take the financial burden off homeowners. Eunika Smalls with Greensboro’s Housing and Neighborhood Development...
Mount Airy News
Paid firefighter program ‘a home run’
The Jot-Um-Down Volunteer Fire Department was selected to add a paid member of staff onto its ranks after the Surry County board of commissioners approved a plan from the Surry County Fire Council to create a small number of paid firefighters to aid the volunteer fire stations across the county. (Photo: Jot-Um-Down VFD)
WXII 12
The American Red Cross is encouraging people to make a fire safety plan this winter
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winter is the time of year when the risk of fires increases, and the American Red Cross says when there's a home fire, every second counts. "In most cases, you might only have about two minutes to escape," says Heather Frazee, the executive director for the Piedmont Triad American Red Cross.
wataugaonline.com
Special Weather Statement for Watauga County, NC, Ashe County, NC, Wilkes County, NC – December 11, 2022
NCZ001>003-018-019-VAZ009-010-012-013-015>017-111500- Ashe-Alleghany NC-Surry-Watauga-Wilkes-Smyth-Bland-Wythe-Pulaski- Grayson-Carroll-Floyd- Including the cities of West Jefferson, Sparta, Dobson, Boone,. Wilkesboro, Marion, Bland, Wytheville, Radford, Pulaski,. Independence, Whitetop, Troutdale, Volney, Galax, and Floyd. 551 AM EST Sun Dec 11 2022. …Patchy fog this morning in the higher elevations…. Watch for areas of fog this morning especially along...
Who was Eugene Hairston, Guilford County’s only recorded lynching victim?
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Since learning about Eugene Hairston in 2018, the Guilford County Community Remembrance Project has tasked itself with finding him. It’s taken years of research. Because of poor record keeping, inconsistent newspaper records and the fact that he was a Black man, it has been difficult to find information about Hairston and […]
‘Just devastating’; 3 children under age 5 dead after fire on Grimsley St. in Greensboro, officials say
GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Three young children, all under age five, are dead in Greensboro. Dwayne Church with the Greensboro Fire Department confirmed that first responders were called to a fire at a house on Grimsley Street in Greensboro, just off West Gate City Boulevard near the Greensboro Coliseum, just before 8 a.m. Monday. They […]
Fire at Frontier Spinning Mills sparks investigation
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Multiple agencies were called out to a fire Sunday at Frontier Spinning Mills on Shakey Road in Mayodan. According to a Rockingham County spokesperson, a call was received in the 9-1-1 center at around 8:36 p.m. Sunday night about an HVAC fire. Officials said the...
Shifting lands and homes: High Point neighbors deal with erosion from creek
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One day earlier this year, the clouds had started to form, and the forecast called for showers late in the day and into the next day. The threat of a sizeable storm was coming, and Jerry and Elaine Huddy were a bit nervous. “I don’t like...
My Fox 8
Know the signs of a strain, sprain or broken bones on this week’s House Call
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — There are a lot of ways we can injure ourselves!. Dr. Michael Fitch, a doctor with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist, sits down to talk about strains, sprains and broken bones and how to take care of them.
Sunset Hills "Running of the Balls" 5K raises money to feed local families
GREENSBORO, N.C. — There are few places in Greensboro more festive than the Sunset Hills neighborhood. Most nights, folks come out to enjoy the décor. But, for just one night, the lights mean a little bit more. As 4,000 people came dressed in their holiday best to hit...
Greensboro area considers another social district on State Street
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Pretty soon, you might be able to walk around State Street in Greensboro with alcohol. The city is considering opening its second social district. Downtown kicked off the idea earlier this year and a map of what the State Street social district would look like is already available.
FOX8 News Team makes appearance at Thomasville Christmas Parade
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — The FOX8 News Team made an appearance at the Thomasville Christmas Parade on Saturday. The parade festivities began at 10:30 a.m. with free face painting and balloon animals for kids being offered. The parade itself began at 11 a.m. and featured a special guest, NASCAR driver Timmy Hill, as the grand […]
Richard Childress’ winery, Alamance Foods set to expand after state awards grants
RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – Five governments in the Triad are among 14 dividing nearly $3 million in the most recent set of grants approved by the North Carolina Rural Infrastructure Authority that are designed to bring jobs and private investment to the state. Gov. Roy Cooper approved these payments to invest in the reuse and […]
More North Carolina deer test positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, officials stress importance of continued testing
Two more deer in North Carolina have tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease, according to state wildlife officials.
860wacb.com
North Wilkesboro Woman Placed In Alexander County Custody
Malena Nicole Cornett, age 28 of North Wilkesboro, is being held in the Alexander Cuunty Detention Center under a secured bond of $5,000. She was arrested Thursday in Alexander County and charged with larceny. Cornett has a court date listed for January 9th, 2023 in Taylorsville.
WXII 12
Winston-Salem crash closes part of U.S. 52 for hours
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Part of U.S. 52 is back open in Winston-Salem after a crash that caused a fuel spill early Saturday morning. The crash happened on U.S. 52 northbound between E. Hanes Mill Road and Bethania-Rural Hall Road before 5 a.m. Saturday; authorities closed that section of the highway for hours. Drivers were diverted onto E. Hanes Mill Road during the closure.
Comments / 0