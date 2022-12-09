ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

KTBS

People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves

Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
LOUISIANA STATE
Kicker 102.5

Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?

When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
ARKANSAS STATE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Poorest City in Kansas

The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
KANSAS STATE
1070 KHMO-AM

Vacant Illinois Bank Has Money Left Inside – Would You Take It?

Explorers take us inside a former Illinois bank now abandoned and found money left inside. If this was you would you take the money?. I am not sure how guarded and secure this former bank is, but explorers decided to take a chance to risk getting arrested to investigate the former bank. The building itself is (I'm sure) at one time an elegant bank with high ceilings and decor that is left. But as they were looking through the former bank they came across some money left behind.
CHICAGO, IL
iheart.com

Federal Funding Headed for Louisiana Coastal Restoration Projects

Federal grants totaling nearly $9 million are among nearly 90 grants announced by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA to protect communities from climate change. The $8.8 million will be bumped to $9.3 million in Louisiana, thanks to matching money from local sponsors. Federal officials say the grants...
LOUISIANA STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi

Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
MISSISSIPPI STATE
The Independent

Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race

The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.Saturday's runoff election for a seat on Louisiana's Public Service Commission pits Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate who wants to require utilities to reach net-zero emissions, against Lambert Boissiere III, 57, a New Orleans Democrat who has held the position for nearly 18 years and is backed by the state’s...
LOUISIANA STATE
