People Are Leaving Louisiana in Droves
Across the country, hundreds of thousands of companies have established remote work policies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. No longer bound to an office, millions of Americans are now free to relocate without having to consider proximity to their employer - and some clear trends are emerging. A...
What States are People from Louisiana Moving to the Most?
If you were going to move away to another state from your home here in Louisiana what state do you think you'd likely move be moving to? That's a question the website Stacker.com asked and they discovered that when people do leave Louisiana, they usually don't move too far. The...
Flee Louisiana as Soon as Practical
A recent analysis reveals that Louisiana is the worst state to live in.
Who Owns The Most Land In The Natural State Of Arkansas?
When it comes to land in Arkansas I am a landowner. I own a paltry six-tenths of an acre, but who owns the most land in the natural state of Arkansas?. The United States has a population of 331.9 million people that occupy just a small part of the 2.43 billion acres of land. Arkansas makes up 34.035 million of those acres. Arkansas is 29th in the nation in terms of total acres and fifty-six percent of Arkansas's total land is forest land.
Why Is the Mississippi River Drying Up?
"This drought affects all sectors of society," Mississippi River expert Alexander Loucopoulos told Newsweek.
Fourth Stimulus Check Updates: Up To $2,000 Payments Likely To Go Out In Four States – See If You're Qualified
Kentucky, Montana, North Carolina, and Pennsylvania residents could join more than a dozen states already offering stimulus money to their citizens. The Commonwealth Journal stated that individual taxpayers in Kentucky might get a $500 one-time payment in 2023, while households and joint filers could receive $1,000.
This Is the Poorest City in Kansas
The consumer price index has climbed steadily nearly every month for the last two and a half years, hitting a multi-decade high of 9.1% in June 2022. Though inflation has since cooled, dropping to 7.7% in October, the CPI remains at historic highs, and Americans across the country are feeling the pinch – particularly those […]
BET
Black Louisiana Voters 'Embarrassed’ By State’s Failure To Pass Anti-Slavery Amendment
Louisiana voters failed to pass a constitutional amendment during the November election that would have eliminated slavery and forced indentured servitude in the state—leaving many Black voters confused and embarrassed. According to an NBC News report, many voters—including some Black voters—voted against the amendment because it lacked clarity....
This Is Louisiana's Most Popular Pie
Wisevoter gathered a list of the top pie flavors in each state.
Vacant Illinois Bank Has Money Left Inside – Would You Take It?
Explorers take us inside a former Illinois bank now abandoned and found money left inside. If this was you would you take the money?. I am not sure how guarded and secure this former bank is, but explorers decided to take a chance to risk getting arrested to investigate the former bank. The building itself is (I'm sure) at one time an elegant bank with high ceilings and decor that is left. But as they were looking through the former bank they came across some money left behind.
Florida Rep. Maxwell Alejandro Frost, America’s first Gen Z Congressman, can’t find an apartment in Washington
Maxwell Alejandro Frost had a rent application rejected weeks ahead of being sworn in.
Is North Dakota the best place to live in the United States? No, but it’s the 6th
BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — When it comes to discussion about the best state to live in, many people will easily say that it’s their own. And while we appreciate the love of one’s home state, the truth is that not every state that makes up America can be the same. Depending on what one needs […]
Walmart agrees to $3.1 billion settlement with Iowa and other states
Iowa is among several states and local governments that have reached a $3.1 billion settlement with Walmart over the retail giant's role in the nationwide opioid overdose crisis. The new settlement is the latest result of a long line of lawsuits filed by state and local governments across the U.S....
iheart.com
Federal Funding Headed for Louisiana Coastal Restoration Projects
Federal grants totaling nearly $9 million are among nearly 90 grants announced by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation and NOAA to protect communities from climate change. The $8.8 million will be bumped to $9.3 million in Louisiana, thanks to matching money from local sponsors. Federal officials say the grants...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Mississippi
Mississippi is one of the lowest-lying states in the United States. Located in the American South, Mississippi shares borders with the Gulf of Mexico, Alabama, Louisiana, Tennessee, and Arkansas. The state’s western border is defined by the twisting course of the Mississippi River. Mississippi has no true mountains; it has a vast coastal plain replete with rich soil and swampland. But every state has a high point, even Mississippi. The question is: just how high is the highest point in Mississippi?
Climate concerns give national attention to Louisiana race
The election for a seat on a typically obscure regulatory commission in Louisiana, a state with a front row seat to the effects of climate change, has gained national attention as major utility companies and outside political action committees pour hundreds of thousands of dollars into the race.Saturday's runoff election for a seat on Louisiana's Public Service Commission pits Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old progressive policy advocate who wants to require utilities to reach net-zero emissions, against Lambert Boissiere III, 57, a New Orleans Democrat who has held the position for nearly 18 years and is backed by the state’s...
