Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Holiday Bowl Parade live stream | December 28
SAN DIEGO — As part of the Holiday Bowl festivities in San Diego, the bayside streets of downtown San Diego will be taken over by balloons, bands, and floats in the Holiday Bowl Parade on Dec.28. A long-standing tradition of the Holiday Bowl, this family-friendly event brings together world-class...
Worried about online apartment scams? Here is what one CBS 8 producer found out
SAN DIEGO — The Craigslist apartment listing seemed too good to be true. It was in the exact complex I had been searching for in North Park, and for half the price of any other listing I had seen. It even had all utilities included. That was the first...
San Diego artist spreads holiday cheer with Norfolk Pine Tree ornaments
CORONADO, Calif. — A San Diego artist is hoping your Christmas tree has room for one more ornament. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Coronado where holiday inspiration is falling from the sky. Money may not grow on trees, but for Minnie Ruiz holiday cheer does. "Oh, I love Christmas, I love Christmas," said Minnie who oozes holiday spirit. "Very festive, bubbly, outgoing I mean I come from New York, so I have that personality," said Minnie.
What was that? Reports of earthquake-like vibration reported across San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People across San Diego reported an earthquake-like vibration Tuesday evening. Reports began trickling into the CBS 8 newsroom around 3:53 a.m. of n earthquake felt in San Diego County. "Was there just an earthquake in San Marcos," one viewer asked CBS 8. An earthquake map updated...
San Diego man designs look-alike Border Patrol truck
SAN DIEGO — A man in San Diego is turning heads on the road and social media with his truck, but it’s not because of the make and model of the car – it's what’s on it. Jacob McGennis, 25, dubbed his truck “THOT PATROL.”
Thrifting is growing in popularity this holiday season in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — If you're looking for ways to save this holiday season, secondhand shopping could help your wallet. Experts said more people are shopping at thrift stores to buy their gifts. Browsing the aisles at the new Salvation Army Thrift Store in Otay Mesa, not many shoppers wanted...
'Plug those openings' | Pest control expert explains Downtown San Diego rat explosion
SAN DIEGO — Last week, CBS 8 reported about people in San Diego reporting a major uptick in rats downtown. A local pest control company explained what factors might be causing people to see more of them out on the streets. "Usually this starts to be a busy time,...
SDPD: South American gang targeting high-end homes back at it again
SAN DIEGO — San Diego Police said a gang that's been targeting high-end homes is back at it. They’re known as the “South American Theft Group.” It’s believed since last year, they've broken into dozens of homes throughout the county. And just within the last...
Inside the next phase of research into benefits of eelgrass in San Diego Bay
SAN DIEGO — It was just over a year ago CBS 8 told you about a study the Port of San Diego doing with the Maritime Administration to look at Carbon sequestration through Eel grass in the bay. The report came back with some very positive information, so much...
Building in Chula Vista causing controversy for allocation of funds to renovate into art space
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Abandoned and decaying. That's what the former building on 50 North 4th Ave looks like, ever since YMCA shut down its building more than four years ago. It also sits within view of people living in tents near Eucalyptus Park, but soon the city owned...
Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?
CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
San Diego City Council votes to ban wood bonfires outside of city approved pits
SAN DIEGO — The San Diego City Council voted to ban all wood bonfires on city beaches on Tuesday, unless the fire is in a designated pit. The newly approved ordinance comes months after it was first proposed by Councilmember Joe LaCava in May. The policy becomes final in...
Chula Vista plastic surgeon charged with manslaughter still in practice
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Chula Vista plastic surgeon that is now awaiting trial for manslaughter in the death of a 36-year-old patient, Megan Espinoza, during a routine breast augmentation surgery is still practicing. Dr. Carlos Chacon and a lead nurse at the Divino Plastic Surgery in Bonita were...
Homeless living in RVs have only 1 safe parking lot option in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — People living out of their RVs have fewer safe places to park in San Diego County. A parking lot in Encanto stopped accepting oversized vehicles, and now there is just one location allowing RVs in the entire county. In San Diego, it's illegal for RVs to...
Weekend Watch December 9-11 | Things to do in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — There is plenty to do around San Diego County this weekend. Saturday, December 10th at 5 p.m. This FREE, all ages, dog friendly event is open to the public, and all are encouraged to attend. The event features an ugly sweater contest, live music, food and...
NASA's Orion capsule arrives in San Diego after historic mission
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — NASA's Orion capsule arrived in San Diego early Tuesday morning. The historic Artemis I Mission ended Sunday as Orion splashed down off the coast of Baja California. Crews loaded the capsule onto the USS Portland, which arrived at Naval Base San Diego Tuesday. The...
Tesla barrels into fire hydrant outside Eastlake Chick-fil-A
CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Tesla was sent barreling into a fire hydrant Tuesday morning in Chula Vista just in front of a Chick-fil-A. First responders were dispatched to reports of a crash around 7 a.m. in the 2000 block of Eastlake Parkway, according to Sergeant Anthony Moline with Chula Vista Police Department.
Walmart grants holiday surprise to deserving family in Tierrasanta
SAN DIEGO — The prices of gifts are higher this year, but many holiday budgets are lower. That's a challenge for parents who want to make the holidays special for their kids. Some are doing away with gifts for each other to save money. But for one local family...
New report finds military spending has added jobs and money to San Diego’s economy
SAN DIEGO — Karamia Martinez manages Floyd's 99 Barbershop in Pacific Beach and she says they do around 100 military haircuts per week. "They are the easiest to please because they get haircuts all the time! A military haircut includes tight and clean on the edges," said Martinez. "I...
Storm pounds San Diego | Winter Storm Warning in place for mountain communities
SAN DIEGO — The winter storm brought a band of heavy rain and mountain snow to San Diego County on Sunday as a cold front moved southeast across the region. A winter storm warning was issued from 6 p.m. Sunday to 10 p.m. Monday for the San Diego County mountains and a beach hazard warning for the coastal areas until 4 p.m. Monday.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0