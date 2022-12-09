ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

CBS 8

Holiday Bowl Parade live stream | December 28

SAN DIEGO — As part of the Holiday Bowl festivities in San Diego, the bayside streets of downtown San Diego will be taken over by balloons, bands, and floats in the Holiday Bowl Parade on Dec.28. A long-standing tradition of the Holiday Bowl, this family-friendly event brings together world-class...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

San Diego artist spreads holiday cheer with Norfolk Pine Tree ornaments

CORONADO, Calif. — A San Diego artist is hoping your Christmas tree has room for one more ornament. In this Zevely Zone, I went to Coronado where holiday inspiration is falling from the sky. Money may not grow on trees, but for Minnie Ruiz holiday cheer does. "Oh, I love Christmas, I love Christmas," said Minnie who oozes holiday spirit. "Very festive, bubbly, outgoing I mean I come from New York, so I have that personality," said Minnie.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Pink 'Spoon Worms' wash up on Coronado beaches | What are they?

CORONADO, Calif. — Thousands upon thousands of little pink, slimy critters have been stirring up conversation on social media as beachgoers in Coronado have been asking, ‘What are they?’. For this Earth 8 report, CBS 8’s Brian White headed out to Coronado Beach to see them firsthand and...
CORONADO, CA
CBS 8

Tesla barrels into fire hydrant outside Eastlake Chick-fil-A

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A Tesla was sent barreling into a fire hydrant Tuesday morning in Chula Vista just in front of a Chick-fil-A. First responders were dispatched to reports of a crash around 7 a.m. in the 2000 block of Eastlake Parkway, according to Sergeant Anthony Moline with Chula Vista Police Department.
CHULA VISTA, CA
