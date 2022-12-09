Read full article on original website
California Waffle Factory Fined $85K Over Toxic Gas LeakMona LazarSan Jose, CA
Select Santa Clara County families to receive $1,000 a month for 24 months in new guaranteed income programBeth TorresSanta Clara County, CA
4 Great Pizza Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
San Mateo judge unexpectedly denies remote court access to group of court watchers and mediaRobert J HansenSan Mateo County, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
passporttoeden.com
Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area
Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
Gilroy Dispatch
Garlic titan Don Christopher dies
Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
travellens.co
16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA
Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
NBC Bay Area
Officials Warn of Deadly Cold, Urge Unhoused People to Find Shelter
Most of the Bay Area work up to freezing temperatures and frosted windshields. But for some, this kind of cold can be deadly. San Jose police is investigating a death outside a 7-eleven on North Winchester in the city, but think the cold weather could be a factor. With frost...
tpgonlinedaily.com
Capitola’s ‘Beached’ Festival
Editor’s note: In case you wondered about the 2022 Nautical Parade results, here they are!. On Sept. 24 and 25 the Capitola Beach Festival again provided a weekend in Capitola Village filled with traditional and new family activities for the “Marvel of it All.”. The Festival team cheered...
Chef-owner behind San Francisco restaurant Dear Inga dies at 41
The chef-owner died last month after complications with cancer.
Stunning stretch of private coastal Bay Area land to become a public park
Over 6,000 acres of coastal land is to be protected and opened to the public.
Everyone deserves a decent place to live: Help Sierra & Taj build their new family home
In recent years, the housing crisis in Santa Cruz County has worsened to an unprecedented level. The stark increase in the county’s home prices has made it impossible for the majority of families to purchase any sort of reliable accommodation. The increased tension surrounding the lack of affordable housing...
sfstandard.com
Cirque du Soleil Will Return to Bay Area for the First Time in Three Years
Next August, the famed troupe Cirque du Soleil returns to the Bay Area for the first time in three years with the production of Corteo, a carnival-like show that centers a clown imagining their own funeral in a space between heaven and earth. The largest contemporary circus company in the...
NBC Bay Area
Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland
A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
How San Francisco’s legendary It’s-It ice cream was almost lost to history
"People are going to know what you're talking about: cookies, ice cream and chocolate."
Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
East Bay woman feeds unhoused people every week, now she is facing homelessness
Sharon Alexander is set to be evicted at the end of January.
KTVU FOX 2
No, it's not the North Pole. These snowy pics are in Santa Clara County
MT. HAMILTON, Calif. - No, these snowy photos are not from the North Pole. They were taken by Photographer Jonathan Rivas of Aio Filmz early Monday morning at the Lick Observatory on Mt. Hamilton in Santa Clara County, at about 4,000 feet high. Mt. Hamilton often gets a dusting of...
Coldest temperatures of the year so far could come to the Bay Area tonight
"It's kind of a bone-chilling wet cold."
sfstandard.com
Asian American With Hollywood Fame and SF Roots To Lead Chinese New Year Parade
An Asian American actor will lead San Francisco’s upcoming Chinese New Year parade ushering in the Year of the Rabbit. A year after Daniel Wu served as the grand marshal, the title for 2023 goes to Rich Ting, who spent some of his youth in San Francisco and went on to become an Asian American Hollywood celebrity.
4 top pho spots in San Jose, CA
From the most variety to the best flavorful meats, we break down some of the top phở restaurants in San Jose, CA.
ksro.com
Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area
The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
Snow returns to some of the highest peaks in San Francisco Bay Area
More rain, small hail, and lightning is in the forecast for the Bay Area, while light snowfall has been visible at some of the region's highest elevations.
