passporttoeden.com

Here’s Where To See Christmas Lights In The Bay Area

Wreaths, gingerbread houses, garlands, nutcrackers, Santa, reindeer, snow, and Christmas trees wrapped in a string of lights all make me think of the most wonderful time of the year. Where can you see holiday decorations and vibrant Christmas lights in the Bay Area? Everywhere from Los Gatos to San Francisco. And there’s also no better time like the present (no pun intended) to visit!
Gilroy Dispatch

Garlic titan Don Christopher dies

Don Christopher, who grew a handful of acres into an internationally recognized brand—and whose philanthropic work provided young people with a path toward education and established Gilroy as the world’s garlic epicenter—died surrounded by his family on Dec. 12. He was 88. Christopher, a third generation farmer,...
GILROY, CA
KRON4 News

King Tides coming to Bay Area Christmas weekend

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — King Tides are hitting the Bay Area soon, the Port of San Francisco announced on Twitter. The tides are expected to be extra-high in the City by the Bay on Dec. 23 and 24. The tides are an annual event that happens when the moon, Earth and sun align so the […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Gilroy, CA

Gilroy is a city in Santa Clara County, Northern California. The southernmost part of the city belongs to the San Francisco Bay Area; their local economy has many Mexican and Asian influences. There are a lot of great attractions in the city, complemented by its diverse food culture. Gilroy has...
GILROY, CA
tpgonlinedaily.com

Capitola’s ‘Beached’ Festival

Editor’s note: In case you wondered about the 2022 Nautical Parade results, here they are!. On Sept. 24 and 25 the Capitola Beach Festival again provided a weekend in Capitola Village filled with traditional and new family activities for the “Marvel of it All.”. The Festival team cheered...
CAPITOLA, CA
NBC Bay Area

Burglars Break Into ‘Curry Up Now' Locations in San Jose, Oakland

A Bay Area restaurant chain was hit by burglars at two locations over the weekend. Managers at "Curry Up Now" said that someone broke into the San Jose restaurant Saturday and the Oakland location Sunday. According to the managers, the thieves smashed windows, broke into cash registers and even cut...
SAN JOSE, CA
KRON4 News

Alameda City Hall Christmas tree no longer on display

ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) – The City of Alameda has changed its holiday decorations and the Christmas tree will no longer be on display outside city hall. City leaders said they have been working for years to try and make their decorations equitable and inclusive of all cultures and faiths. They felt the best way to […]
ALAMEDA, CA
ksro.com

Mask Mandates Coming Back in Select Places in the Bay Area

The Bay Area, like other regions across the state, is experiencing a tripledemic. That includes a rise in flu, COVID-19, and RSV cases. Masking requirements are coming back, but UCSF infectious disease expert Monica Gandhi tells NBC Bay Area it’s not necessary. “We have a lot of good evidence...
BERKELEY, CA

