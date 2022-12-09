Read full article on original website
Kicker Casey Legg announces retirement from football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A dream that turned into reality for West Virginia kicker Casey Legg has come to an end. Legg announced he will not return as the Mountaineers’ kicker and will retire from football altogether. “I am officially retired,” Legg said. “A moment that sticks out in...
West Virginia Loses Naim Muhammad to Transfer Portal
For West Virginia’s second loss to the Transfer Portal on Tuesday, Naim Muhammad announces he is departing the program. Muhammad fond a role as Spear depth in 2022, picking up five total tackles and two assists in five games played. He only played sparingly during his four years in Morgantown, but did see time in the 2021 Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
North Texas Names Next Head Coach, Ends Speculation of Graham Harrell Leaving WVU
Any speculation about North Texas hiring West Virginia offensive coordinator Graham Harrell as the Mean Green’s next head coach can now end. North Texas has announced Washington State offensive coordinator Eric Morris will be their next head coach. Harrell’s name was brought up in rumors for the North Texas job due to his past tenure at the school. There was also an interesting aspect to the possibility of a WVU coach leaving for Denton, Texas soon after the Mountaineers hired the program’s new athletic director Wren Baker away from North Texas.
Bob Huggins Hall of Fame Enshrinement to be Celebrated Against Buffalo
WVU head coach Bob Huggins’ Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame enshrinement will be celebrated pregame against Buffalo on Sunday. Huggins was the third West Virginia alumni to be inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame back in September. “I’m forever grateful to be enshrined with the basketball legends...
Marshall garnering major transfer portal interest
KENT, OH (WBOY) – Morgantown grad Marcellus Marshall underwent a breakout junior season at Kent State this year, earning First Team All-MAC honors after starting all 12 games at offensive tackle. With the NCAA transfer portal opening last week, Marshall has been very busy, entering his name into the portal and quickly earning buzz on […]
Mountaineers Schedule Visit with 2023 3-Star RB DJ Oliver
West Virginia knows all too well the difficulty in managing a roster in this era of college football, but the Mountaineers are also well aware they need to always be on the look out for quality players. This often even means going after quality players, even if they play a...
Hard-nosed guard duo anchors WVU hoops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — From Joe Mazzulla to Jevon Carter, tough guards have headlined the Bob Huggins era of West Virginia basketball. In 2022, Huggins has the perfect guard duo to fit this bill: Kedrian Johnson and Joe Toussaint. The veteran duo tag teams the defensive backcourt and could shape the Mountaineers up to be one of the toughest teams in the Big 12 to score on.
Former Players Blast Neal Brown
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers continue to lose players to the transfer portal – today, Jasir Cox and star wide receiver Kaden Prather – and former players are now speaking out against head coach Neal Brown. Former West Virginia wide receiver T.J. Simmons, who...
Rodney Gallagher Admits Neal Brown Key to Staying Committed; Plans to Bring Change to WVU
Soon after Rodney Gallagher calmed the nerves of Mountaineer Nation by confirming his commitment to the West Virginia football program, WVSN reached out to the 4-star athlete so WVU fans could hear right from the man himself. Gallagher, now in the midst of wrapping up his high school basketball career,...
Buffalo at WVU hoops: Tip time, where to watch and more
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia men’s basketball hosts Buffalo in a non-conference game on Sunday. Here’s everything you need to know about the clash:. Radio: Find your affiliate of the Mountaineer Sports Network. Series history: Tied 2-2 since 1918. Last meeting: UB 99, West Virginia 95 at...
WVU Football Commit Rodney Gallagher Scores 1,500th Point in High School Basketball Career
West Virginia football commit Rodney Gallagher scored his 1,500th point for Laurel Highlands basketball in their 75-59 win on Friday night. Gallagher is a 4-star recruit for WVU head coach Neal Brown but is continuing to play basketball during his senior season. Gallagher, a 6-foot point guard, led Laurel Highlands...
WVU vs PITT was the first football game ever broadcast on radio
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Today, we can watch and listen to football games virtually everywhere. Smartphones, TVs, and radios give us the ability to take live professional and college football anywhere. It wasn’t always like that, though, as football was not always broadcasted to the world. On October...
The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll
You might recall pepperoni roll day at school. It was the one time everyone ate hot lunch because the pepperoni rolls were too good to pass up. Or, maybe you sold pepperoni rolls as a fundraiser for a sports team or the high school band. Maybe your family even handmade pepperoni rolls to eat at home.
Public Comment On Corridor H, Parsons To Davis, Ends Monday
Public comment on the 10-mile Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is due Monday, Dec. 12. The segment is one of three remaining in West Virginia to complete the road, which is part of the Appalachian Development Highway System. Finishing the highway is a top priority for state and...
Hoax calls put schools on high alert and a 7News investigation continues into I-70: Here are the week’s top headlines
(WTRF) – Here’s a look back at the week’s top headlines. Multiple West Virginia schools were placed on high alert this week after receiving threats about school shootings. Those calls turned out to be a hoax. WV Dept. of Homeland Security continues to investigate multiple false threats of violence to WV schools The West Virginia Department […]
MSN says this is West Virginia’s best hole-in-the-wall restaurant
MSN released a list of the "most brilliant hole-in-the-wall restaurant" in each state, and it features a Marion County deli.
West Virginia woman says she was injured after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounder
A West Virginia woman says she was injured after she took a bite out of a Quarter Pounder from McDonald’s. According to the West Virginia Record, Chyanne Parker of Marshall County said she found a metal washer inside her Quarter Pounder with Cheese and filed a complaint against the McDonald’s Corporation and the Moundsville McDonald’s. Parker […]
MUB closes out Moutaintop beverage work, looks to WestRidge- Chaplin Hill
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – With the help of the Morgantown Utility Board(MUB), Mountaintop Beverage is a major step closer to beginning production. The state-of-the-art beverage manufacturing facility in the Morgantown Industrial Park is expected to be fully operational by the end of the year and employ about 300. MUB General...
16-Year-Old Football Player Shot Dead By His Home In Western Pennsylvania
A community is mourning the loss of a popular football player who was shot dead on Tuesday, Nov. 29. 16-year-old Amari Altomore of Monessen died at Allegheny General Hospital following the shooting at 8:10 p.m. at 649 S. 14th St., according to a report from the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office. The cause and manner of death are under investigation.
13 new construction projects coming to I-79 next year
The West Virginia Division of Highways announced on Tuesday that 13 new bridge projects on I-79 are coming to north central West Virginia.
