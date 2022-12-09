Read full article on original website
Charles Perkins
4d ago
So, let me get this straight, both the missing mint mark and the "One Cent" stamped twice is needed for the coin to be worth $7000. Hmm, ok so if I have one of the two what's that worth, $3500? Just wanting to make sure before tossing it back into the piggy.
Alabama Beware Of Seafood Contaminated With Cocaine
Now… How have I NEVER heard of this before? I wonder if anyone else has? I have asked around and no one has said yes, I have heard about this. This makes me wonder how many people have possibly failed a drug test and it may be because of their diet, not actual drug use…Is that possible? I mean, they always say you are what you eat. With the end of the year right around the corner, we know that almost every holiday party will have this dish on the table.
wbrc.com
End of the Trail
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All good things must come to an end and so it is with our regular weekly visits called Absolutely Alabama, but after more than a quarter century of introducing you to the people and places in our state, we take one last look back. We’ve packed...
It’s beginning to look like a cold Christmas for Alabama
Hope Santa’s bringing you a warm coat for Christmas. Early trends are pointing to a blast of air straight from the North Pole just in time for Christmas, and Alabama could be on the receiving end of below-average temperatures. NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center released its latest 8- to 14-day...
Visit the Snowiest Town in Georgia
Dahlonega is the county seat of Lumpkin County, Georgia, in the United States. Dahlonega is located at the north end of Georgia highway 400, the freeway which connects Dahlonega to Atlanta.
TikTok ban, illegal street racing, alcohol delivery: Down in Alabama
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has called for a stop to the use of the social app TikTok on government devices and networks. One person has been detained so far in an automobile incident that injured 16 people on Friday night in East Birmingham. The Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board no...
Unique Getaway in Mississippi: Stay in a Silo Farmhouse Airbnb
Tired of doing the same old thing during the holiday season? Create a new experience for you and your family. Have you ever slept in a Silo? You can now. A vessel that is typically found on a farm that stores grain has been converted into the most unique Airbnb.
Severe weather risk increases for Alabama on Wednesday
The risk for severe weather in Alabama on Wednesday has increased. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center early Tuesday added -- and now expanded -- a Level 3 out of 5 or “enhanced” severe weather risk for southwest Alabama and expanded a lower-level threat for strong storms farther into the state.
WSFA
Alabama women convicted for feeding, trapping stray cats
WETUMPKA, Ala. (AP) — Two Alabama women have been convicted of misdemeanor crimes because they fed and trapped stray cats. Wetumpka Municipal Judge Jeff Courtney on Tuesday found 85-year-old Beverly Roberts guilty of criminal trespassing and disorderly conduct. The 61-year-old Mary Alston was found guilty of criminal trespassing and interfering with governmental operations.
4 Great Pizza Places in Alabama
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Two Georgia Cities Named Among 'Most Obese' In America
Wallethub put together a list of the most obese cities across the country.
9 Alabama license plates being redesigned
Nine Alabama license plates are being redesigned. According to the Alabama Department of Motor Vehicles, the redesigned plates will be available starting Jan. 1. Designs for the specialty plates have not been released. Redesigned plates will include:. Educator. Retired Educator. Fighting Cystic Fibrosis. Fraternal Order of Police. Mending Kids Heart.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama 5-Star freshman wide receiver enters transfer portal
Alabama football’s freshman wide receiver and former five-star recruit, Aaron Anderson has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reports. Anderson was a five-star recruit coming out of Edna Carr High School in Louisiana during the 2022 recruiting cycle. He only saw playing time in one game this season due to a lower leg injury.
This Town in Mississippi Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Mississippi, you should add the following town to your list.
Alabama Residents Now Have Until May 7, 2025, to Get a REAL ID Driver's License - a 24 Month Extension - In Order to Fly
Alabama residents now have until May 7, 2025, instead of May 3, 2023, as previously required by the Dept. of Homeland Security (DHS), to get a REAL ID driver's license or ID. That is what is needed in order to board a plane in the U.S. at that time.
WHNT-TV
Multiple North Alabama schools receive 'hoax' shooter threats | 12 p.m. Update
Jemison High School in Huntsville, West Morgan High School, Scottsboro High School and Wilson High School were all victims of what authorities are saying is a possible hoax. Multiple North Alabama schools receive ‘hoax’ shooter …. Jemison High School in Huntsville, West Morgan High School, Scottsboro High School...
Opinion | Concealed Carry: Why A Woman Should Think Twice About Carrying A Gun In Her Purse
This is an opinion article. Please consult your local law enforcement agency for current gun laws in your state and/or local area. Alabama is officially becoming a "Constitutional Carry" state as of January 1, 2023. This means that a state issued gun permit from the Sheriff's Office will no longer be required for a legal gun owner 21 years or older in Alabama to carry a firearm concealed on their person or in their vehicle. This new law makes it easier than ever for women to carry a weapon on their person for self protection - but, how that weapon is carried can sometimes defeat the whole purpose of having one. For example, a lot of women naturally choose to carry their firearm where they carry everything else: in their purse. While concealment in a purse may seem like the most logical choice, it can often be one of the worst - even with the specially made conceal carry handbags. I am pro-gun myself and pro-concealed carry for women, especially - but I'm also of the mindset that if you can't carry safely and responsibly as a woman, you shouldn't carry at all. Please take a look at the following scenarios about concealed carry and why a woman should think twice about carrying a gun in her purse.
alreporter.com
PARCA: Alabama second-lowest in state, local tax collection per capita
A recent analysis of state and local tax data by the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama showed that in 2020, the second-lowest state and local tax collection per capita were Alabama, all while the state had among the highest sales tax in the U.S. The analysis, which used the...
Upworthy
High school picks a boy as its homecoming queen for the first time
Editor's note: This article was originally published on October 29, 2021. It has since been updated. A Missouri high school student made history, this homecoming season, by becoming the first male student to be crowned Homecoming Queen during the school's homecoming game this week. "It was literally like a dream," the student, Zachary Willmore, told KOMU 8. "It was just really special to me." A video of the ecstatic moment when Willmore won the title went viral across social media after it was posted to Twitter and YouTube. In the footage, people in the vicinity are heard going wild with cheers when the teen's name is announced and he adorns the homecoming sash on the field in front of the crowded bleachers.
ABC 33/40 News
Alabama man among 3 convicted in 7-year poaching investigation in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — An Alabama man is one of 3 charged in what officials call one of the 'largest poaching cases in Wyoming history.'. (Note: The story below contains a photo embed that some may find disturbing). The Wyoming Game & Fish Department says the arrests come after a...
Alabama Medical Cannabis License Application evaluators wanted
MOBILE, Ala. — Alabama is accepting applications for Medical Marijuana licenses, and the University of South Alabama is looking for professionals to review, evaluate and score applications for medical cannabis business licenses in Alabama. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has partnered with USA to coordinate the review, evaluation, and...
