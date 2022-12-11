High school football state championship scoreboard

Mill Creek is the top team in Class 7A and there’s no doubt about it after the Hawks piled up 70 points on Carrollton in Saturday night’s state championship game at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. Mill Creek won 70-35.

Sandy Creek beat Cedar Grove 21-17 for the Class 3A crown Saturday and Ware County handled Warner Robins 38-13 in Class 5A.

Three state champions were crowned Friday. Thomson defeated Fitzgerald 32-27 to capture the Class 2A title while Benedictine edged Cedartown 14-13 in the Class 4A title game. The Class 6A title went to Langston Hughes, which defeated Gainesville 35-28.

Three flag football and two Class A champions were crowned during Day 1 action on Thursday. Blessed Trinity, Lithia Springs and Southeast Bulloch won flag football titles while Bowdon and Prince Avenue Christian won in Class A.

Here’s the complete rundown of state championship week:

Thursday

Flag Division 1: Southeast Bulloch 13, Harris County 0

Flag Division 2: Lithia Springs 14, Central-Carroll 0

Flag Division 3: Blessed Trinity 19, Milton 13

Class A Division 1: Prince Avenue Christian 52, Swainsboro 34

Class A Division 2: Bowdon 39, Schley County 31

Friday

Class 2A: Thomson 32, Fitzgerald 27

Class 4A: Benedictine 14, Cedartown 13

Class 6A: Langston Hughes 35, Gainesville 28

Saturday

Class 3A: Sandy Creek 21, Cedar Grove 17

Class 5A: Ware County 38, Warner Robins 33

Class 7A: Mill Creek 70, Carrollton 35

