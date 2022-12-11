ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carrollton, GA

High school football state championship scoreboard

By AJC Sports
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZavI4_0jdOUEWp00

Mill Creek is the top team in Class 7A and there’s no doubt about it after the Hawks piled up 70 points on Carrollton in Saturday night’s state championship game at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium. Mill Creek won 70-35.

Sandy Creek beat Cedar Grove 21-17 for the Class 3A crown Saturday and Ware County handled Warner Robins 38-13 in Class 5A.

Three state champions were crowned Friday. Thomson defeated Fitzgerald 32-27 to capture the Class 2A title while Benedictine edged Cedartown 14-13 in the Class 4A title game. The Class 6A title went to Langston Hughes, which defeated Gainesville 35-28.

Three flag football and two Class A champions were crowned during Day 1 action on Thursday. Blessed Trinity, Lithia Springs and Southeast Bulloch won flag football titles while Bowdon and Prince Avenue Christian won in Class A.

Complete high school football coverage

Here’s the complete rundown of state championship week:

Thursday

Flag Division 1: Southeast Bulloch 13, Harris County 0

Flag Division 2: Lithia Springs 14, Central-Carroll 0

Flag Division 3: Blessed Trinity 19, Milton 13

Class A Division 1: Prince Avenue Christian 52, Swainsboro 34

Class A Division 2: Bowdon 39, Schley County 31

Friday

Class 2A: Thomson 32, Fitzgerald 27

Class 4A: Benedictine 14, Cedartown 13

Class 6A: Langston Hughes 35, Gainesville 28

Saturday

Class 3A: Sandy Creek 21, Cedar Grove 17

Class 5A: Ware County 38, Warner Robins 33

Class 7A: Mill Creek 70, Carrollton 35

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia high school football championship ends in controversy over disputable touchdown call

A Georgia high school football championship game was mired in controversy on Saturday as it appeared that officials erred when they ruled a play at the goal line a touchdown. The game in question was between Sandy Creek and Cedar Grove High Schools in the Georgia Class 3A championship. Sandy Creek was down 17-14 in the fourth quarter with 59 seconds remaining in the game.
TYRONE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

GHSA Football State Championship Saturday Roundup

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cedar Grove won the battle, but Region 5 rival Sandy Creek won the war after beating the defending champion Saints 21-17 in the Class 3A championship game at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta. After a 1-yard touchdown run from Travis Franklin...
ELLENWOOD, GA
iheart.com

Georgia H.S. Team Has Championship Stolen From Them

So many great H.S. Football Championships in Georgia over the weekend but one terrible call ruined Championship hopes for Cedar Grove H.S. For some athletes, the High School football championship is one of the great achievements in the sport they'll ever see. Terrible officiating stole those hopes and dreams from one team on 3rd and goal in the 4th quarter with less than :59 left on the clock. Twitter exploded after that game showing all the angles and the obvious terrible call that was made to give Sandy Creek the win.
ELLENWOOD, GA
CBS Sports

WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
ELLENWOOD, GA
dawgpost.com

Are The Georgia Bulldogs Trending For A 5-star Target?

ATHENS - The Early Singing Day period starts in just nine days, and the Georgia Bulldogs are trying to secure the No. 1 class in the country for the 2023 cycle. After speaking with sources over the weekend, don’t be surprised if Kirby Smart and his staff close strong once again and push for the top spot.
ATHENS, GA
saturdaydownsouth.com

Colton Hood, CB out of Georgia, flips from Big Ten to SEC commitment

Colton Hood, a 3-star cornerback out of McDonough, Georgia (Eagles Landing Christian Academy), has announced a commitment to play in the SEC. Hood committed to Auburn on Sunday after he was recruited by Zac Etheridge and Wesley McGriff. He’s rated the No. 60 cornerback in the country, and the No. 56 player in the state of Georgia, according to the 247Sports Composite.
MCDONOUGH, GA
The Comeback

Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett

They say “it just means more” when it comes to SEC football and it would stand to reason that a Tennessee fan paying a bot farm to shame Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett’s Heisman candidacy would be a great example of that. As soon as Bennett was announced as one of the four finalists for the Read more... The post Tennessee fan went to great lengths to shame Stetson Bennett appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Atlanta, GA
