The Future of Classic Rock Tours: One or Two Surviving Members…or None?
In the last few years, CJ Strock, a talent agent who worked with the later incarnation of the Allman Brothers Band, faced an unusual dilemma. As seen in catalog and merch sales, a market still existed for the Allmans, their quintessentially Southern rock & roll, and their improvisational live shows, but the band itself didn’t exist: They formally gave their last performances in 2014, and Gregg Allman died of liver cancer three years later. With an eye toward introducing new fans to the band, Strock had an idea — essentially a new Allmans. He reached out to musician clients who were...
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com
Play All Night!: Duane Allman and the Journey to Fillmore East
An erudite, exuberant look at the early Allman Brothers Band. In the 1960s and 1970s, Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was home to the storied FAME recording studio, its founder and producer Rick Hall, and its impeccable house musicians, the Swampers. Clarence Carter, Wilson Pickett, and Aretha Franklin cut records at FAME, as did the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd (who gave the Swampers a shout-out in “Sweet Home Alabama”).
Linda McCartney Once Revealed She and Paul Were Afraid to Talk to Ringo Starr
Paul McCartney and his wife, Linda, cherished their friendship with Ringo Starr so much that they were afraid to have an important talk with him.
Throwback To Travis Tritt’s Killer 1994 ACM Awards Performance Of “Foolish Heart”
Oh, to re-live country music from 1994. The year of “Summertime Blues,” “Watermelon Crawl” and “Indian Outlaw,” and also the peak of Travis Tritt and his “Foolish Pride” track, which he performed at the annual Academy of Country Music Awards. That year’s...
Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency
After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
On this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980, Beatles founder and music icon John Lennon murdered in NYC
John Lennon, a beloved member of The Beatles, was killed in New York City on this day in history, Dec. 8, 1980. The location of his death is a global pilgrimage site to this day.
‘The Beatles’: Ringo Starr Would Only Room With 1 Bandmate on Tour
Ringo Starr reveals one issue The Beatles had when they performed on tour. Only one of Starr's bandmates would share a hotel room with him on the road.
Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time
I’m pretty convinced a more talented father/son duo doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world of music. And though Willie and Lukas Nelson have teamed up quite a few times over the years for different projects, and Lukas covers his dad’s songs quite often on his own, their cover of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” is my abolsute favorite. Granted, it’s an absolutely stunning song in and of itself, and the Pearl Jam version is top-notch, but there’s just something about the […] The post Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Marty Stuart Shares ‘Country Star,’ His First New Single in 5 Years [LISTEN]
Marty Stuart is back with his first new single since the release of his acclaimed 2017 record Way Out West. Released today (Nov. 17), "Country Star" is a groovy, high-energy boot stomper with all the elements of an instant classic. Accompanied by veteran musicians Kenny Vaughan, Harry Stinson and Chris...
Mick Jagger Had a ‘Spoilt Attitude’ and Said the ‘Most Absurd, Stupid Things’ After Bill Wyman Left the Rolling Stones, According to the Bassist
With 60 years of albums, tours, and personnel changes behind them, The Rolling Stones have said many things, some of which were ludicrous.
Twisted Sister to be inducted into Metal Hall of Fame by Steve Vai and Mike Portnoy
Twisted Sister's classic lineup will take their place in the Metal Hall of Fame in 2023 — and they'll be inducted by stars they influenced
A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway
We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best
In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley
Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
Watch the Trailer for the New Tanya Tucker-Led Christmas Special ‘A Nashville Country Christmas’
Tanya Tucker, the 64-year-old rowdy Texan, is starring in a romantic Christmas tale. The holiday trailer recently dropped, so you can catch your first glimpse of the new movie. It’s called “A Nashville Country Christmas.” And Tucker is playing a true-to-life character. She’s a country music star in the movie....
Ringo Starr Had the Most Ringo-Like Response to a Near-Death Experience in Mexico
Ringo Starr had the most Ringo-like response to his near-death experience in Mexico.
Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92
Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
George Harrison Like the Idea of Being in a Band With Ringo Starr, Elton John, Jeff Lynne, and Eric Clapton
George Harrison liked the idea of being in a band with fellow rock stars, Ringo Starr, Elton John, Jeff Lynne, and Eric Clapton.
20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable
It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
