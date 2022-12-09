ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Rolling Stone

The Future of Classic Rock Tours: One or Two Surviving Members…or None?

In the last few years, CJ Strock, a talent agent who worked with the later incarnation of the Allman Brothers Band, faced an unusual dilemma. As seen in catalog and merch sales, a market still existed for the Allmans, their quintessentially Southern rock & roll, and their improvisational live shows, but the band itself didn’t exist: They formally gave their last performances in 2014, and Gregg Allman died of liver cancer three years later.  With an eye toward introducing new fans to the band, Strock had an idea — essentially a new Allmans. He reached out to musician clients who were...
GEORGIA STATE
washingtonindependentreviewofbooks.com

Play All Night!: Duane Allman and the Journey to Fillmore East

An erudite, exuberant look at the early Allman Brothers Band. In the 1960s and 1970s, Muscle Shoals, Alabama, was home to the storied FAME recording studio, its founder and producer Rick Hall, and its impeccable house musicians, the Swampers. Clarence Carter, Wilson Pickett, and Aretha Franklin cut records at FAME, as did the Rolling Stones and Lynyrd Skynyrd (who gave the Swampers a shout-out in “Sweet Home Alabama”).
ALABAMA STATE
Outsider.com

Miranda Lambert Talks Setting Her Arms on Fire During Las Vegas Residency

After announcing additional dates for her Las Vegas residency, Miranda Lambert noted three of her favorite moments from the high-energy show. This week, tickets go on sale for the second Miranda Lambert: Velvet Rodeo The Las Vegas Residency show at Zappos Theater. In the meantime, Brendan and Lambert are enjoying touring Sin City and sharing their favorite moments of her shows in Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Whiskey Riff

Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time

I’m pretty convinced a more talented father/son duo doesn’t exist anywhere else in the world of music. And though Willie and Lukas Nelson have teamed up quite a few times over the years for different projects, and Lukas covers his dad’s songs quite often on his own, their cover of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” is my abolsute favorite. Granted, it’s an absolutely stunning song in and of itself, and the Pearl Jam version is top-notch, but there’s just something about the […] The post Willie And Lukas Nelson’s Duet Of Pearl Jam’s “Just Breathe” Is One Of The Greatest Covers Of All-Time first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Time Out New York

A Frank Sinatra musical is being developed for Broadway

We're surprised it took this long given his legacy, but a musical inspired by Frank Sinatra's life and career is officially being developed for Broadway, with the late artist's youngest daughter, Tina Sinatra, and archivist Charles Pignone serving as producers on behalf of Frank Sinatra Enterprises. According to an official...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Ultimate Classic Rock

Jeff Lynne and ELO Albums Ranked Worst to Best

In their heyday, Jeff Lynne and Electric Light Orchestra earned plenty of accolades – from fans, industry figures and their peers: John Lennon (we think approvingly) referred to them as the "son of Beatles." Randy Newman wrote an entire song about them, 1979's "The Story of a Rock and Roll Band."
American Songwriter

Watch Tenacious D Nail “Wicked Game” Cover Along with Beatles Medley

Tenacious D is known for its lively rock songs and its blend of comedy and heavy metal, played through acoustic guitars. But the band, comprised of Jack Black and Kyle Gass, performed two epic covers for SiriusXM: a rendition of Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and a medley of Beatles songs. And they nailed them both. See videos of the music below.
The Guardian

Jim Stewart, founder of Stax Records, dies aged 92

Jim Stewart, founder of influential southern soul label Stax Records, has died aged 92. Stax confirmed the news on social media this morning, writing that Stewart “passed away peacefully earlier today, surrounded by his family”. As the founder of Stax, Stewart was responsible for signing and nurturing the...
TENNESSEE STATE
BuzzFeed

20 Downright Fascinating Things I Learned This Week, From Details About John Lennon's Death To The Fact That Wine That Sunk With The Titanic Might Still Be Drinkable

It comes as no surprise to me that Dolly Parton is so talented that she can use her nails as an instrument. During a 2019 appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Parton revealed that a sound effect on her hit song "9 to 5" was achieved by tapping her signature acrylic nails together. "They make noise that kind of sounds like a typewriter," she told Fallon.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy