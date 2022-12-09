Read full article on original website
Orange Park man arrested on Blanding Boulevard for aggravated assault, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Middleburg man arrested outside of The Parkland apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
‘Off the books’ pay scheme nets 4-year sentence for Jacksonville manDon JohnsonJacksonville, FL
Have the Northern Lights Ever Been Visible in Florida? Will They Be Visible Again?L. CaneFlorida State
Increased security at 3 Clay County schools, government offices due to police activityZoey FieldsClay County, FL
wjct.org
Jacksonville redistricting process raises questions of Sunshine Law violations
According to the version of events that Jacksonville’s city lawyers told a federal court, the City Council passed a redistricting map last month that carefully considered many factors: The council wanted a map that was “as logical and compact a geographical pattern as possible,” one that honored planning district boundaries, major roads and waterways, one that considered socioeconomic demographics and one that maintained Republicans’ advantage.
wjct.org
Budweiser Clydesdales will trot across the First Coast
The famed Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Northeast Florida. Two of the giant horses will appear at five Winn-Dixie stores:. Tuesday, Dec. 13, from 5–7 p.m., 703 Chaffee Road, Jacksonville. Wednesday, Dec. 14, from 5–7 p.m., 8560 Argyle Forest Blvd., Jacksonville. Thursday, Dec. 15, from 5–7 p.m., 1209...
wjct.org
Maple Street Biscuit Co. adding locations with caution
Maple Street Biscuit Co. opened three new restaurants during parent company Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc.’s first quarter. However, Cracker Barrel CEO Sandra Cochran is expressing caution about the pace of expansion for the chain that started in Jacksonville. The two new restaurants in Texas and in Georgia...
wjct.org
Rents are actually starting to decline in Jacksonville
Relief may be coming for long-suffering renters in Jacksonville. Two new studies show that rent increases are slowing. The asking price for a new lease in Jacksonville actually declined in November, one study found. The price for new renters here fell 1.85% to $1,582 per month, the Redfin real estate...
wjct.org
Florida's mental health crisis; declining immunization rates; Jags win in Nashville
The nation’s young people are in crisis. Florida hospitals are jammed this winter with children and young adults visiting emergency rooms after suspected suicide attempts. Research conducted by the CDC finds that nearly 45% of high school students were so persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 that they were unable to engage in regular activities. Of those surveyed, nearly 1 out of every 5 seriously considered suicide, and 9% of the teenagers tried to take their lives during the previous 12 months.
wjct.org
Homicides, homelessness and health care; safe holiday shopping; Going Green; a good read for the holiday
Jacksonville could soon take steps to address homelessness, a lack of affordable housing and inequitable access to health care. That’s after the City Council this week will receive a 57-page report from its Special Committee on Critical Quality of Life Issues. At the same time, the endless drumbeat of...
wjct.org
Affordable senior apartments proposed in West Jacksonville
The Vestcor Cos. Inc. is proposing 90 affordable apartments in West Jacksonville for adults age 55 and over. Jacksonville-based Vestcor wants to develop the $23 million Melissa Grove on 7.5 acres at northwest Lenox and Lane avenues, south of Normandy Boulevard. City site development plans show it at 1232 Lane...
wjct.org
Holiday cheer floats (small) boats thanks to radio-controlled club
Jacksonville's ORCAS radio controlled boat club took to the waters of a pond in the San Marco area on Sunday night for their annual lighted boat parade — Snoopy, Santa Claus and more on detailed miniature boats. The ORCAS patrolled a Jacksonville lake Sunday night. But no worries: It...
wjct.org
Sugar Factory sets opening date at Markets at Town Center
There’s now a date for Jacksonville customers looking for $46 tropical cocktails, Instagrammable walls and couture lollipops. Sugar Factory American Brasserie said in Twitter post it plans to open Dec. 26 at The Markets at Town Center. "JACKSONVILLE, we're coming back for you baby!" it says in the post.
wjct.org
Gas prices plunging as holiday travel arrives
As the busy holiday travel season begins, gas prices are now 11 cents lower than a year ago, and they could sink below $3 per gallon by Christmas. Prices in Florida have dropped for 31 straight days, for a total of 41 cents. The average price in Jacksonville was $3.13 on Monday — 13 cents lower than last week and far below the record $4.89 in June.
