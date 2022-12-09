The nation’s young people are in crisis. Florida hospitals are jammed this winter with children and young adults visiting emergency rooms after suspected suicide attempts. Research conducted by the CDC finds that nearly 45% of high school students were so persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 that they were unable to engage in regular activities. Of those surveyed, nearly 1 out of every 5 seriously considered suicide, and 9% of the teenagers tried to take their lives during the previous 12 months.

