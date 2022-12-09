Read full article on original website
Kenny Pickett gets horrible injury news
Bad news for the Pittsburgh Steelers as starting quarterback Kenny Pickett is out of the Baltimore Ravens game and is in concussion protocol. Pickett appeared to be ok and returned to the field later, but then was ruled out by the team. Backup Mitchell Trubinsky entered the game and matched the team downfield to take Read more... The post Kenny Pickett gets horrible injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Bucs' Todd Bowles, Saints' Dennis Allen Not Believed to Be on 'Shaky Ground'
Two NFC South coaches are reportedly in a solid position when it comes to job security ahead of the 2023 season. "I do not get the sense that the two other disappointing coaches in the NFC South, Tampa Bay's Todd Bowles and New Orleans' Dennis Allen, are on shaky ground, but it wouldn't surprise me if both of them (assuming they're kept) made the kinds of coaching staff changes they didn't make when they ascended to their posts last offseason," Dan Graziano of ESPN wrote Wednesday.
NFL Rumors: Sean Payton, Frank Reich, Leslie Frazier, More Linked to Panthers HC Job
The Carolina Panthers could win the NFC South with Steve Wilks as their interim head coach, but team owner David Tepper is keeping an eye on several names to take over on a permanent basis after this season. Per ESPN's Dan Graziano, Tepper wants to hire someone with previous head-coaching...
Jerry Jones: Texans' Davis Mills, Jeff Driskel 'Looked Like Brett Favre' vs. Cowboys
Jerry Jones was impressed with the performance of Houston Texans' quarterbacks Davis Mills and Jeff Driskel in the Dallas Cowboys' 27-23 win Sunday over their cross-state rivals. "Those quarterbacks looked like Brett Favre," he told reporters. "Both of them." Mills finished 16-of-21 for 175 yards and an interception. Driskel, who...
Cole Beasley Ends Retirement to Sign Bills Contract amid Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors
Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley is coming out of retirement to return to the Buffalo Bills. Buffalo announced Tuesday that it has signed Beasley to its practice squad, a move NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported was expected. The 33-year-old spent three seasons in Buffalo from 2019 to 2021 before going...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 15 Released
With four weeks remaining in the 2022 NFL regular season, five teams can clinch a playoff berth by the end of Week 15. The San Francisco 49ers can become the first team to claim a division title if they defeat the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday night. The Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings can win their divisions with a victory or with losses by the Los Angeles Chargers (vs. Tennessee Titans) and Detroit Lions (vs. New York Jets).
Hypothetical Trades Bears Must Consider in 2022 NFL Offseason
The Chicago Bears will be one of the most talked about teams on the NFL trade market this offseason. The Bears' first-round pick will be under plenty of focus because the franchise does not need a quarterback. As of now, the Bears are slated to pick third in the 2023...
Cardinals' Kyler Murray to Miss Rest of Season With Torn ACL Injury
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray will miss the rest of the season after an MRI confirmed he tore his ACL during Monday's 27-13 loss to the New England Patriots, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed on Tuesday. Murray was carted off with a non-contact injury during Arizona's Week 14 game against...
NFL Playoff Scenarios 2022-23 Week 15: Standings and Matchups to Watch
Get ready for a four-week sprint. The byes are officially in the rearview mirror, the contenders have started to separate themselves, and there are only four games remaining for teams to make one final postseason push. With that in mind, here is a look at the updated NFL standings and...
Predicting Landing Spots for Biggest Names in the Transfer Portal
One of the busiest intervals of the college football season is currently underway. The first window of the CFB transfer portal opened on Dec. 5, leading to over 1,000 early entries. While some of these prospects will serve as rotational pieces for new programs, there's a handful of budding stars in the market.
2022 B/R NFL Power Rankings: Where Does Every Team Stand Entering Week 15?
There's just one month left in the 2022 regular season, but while many division races are heating up, very little is settled. So far just one playoff spot has been locked up—the Philadelphia Eagles are in the postseason as at least a wild card after drubbing the Giants in New York.
Todd McShay 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young, C.J. Stroud, Will Levis Land in Top 6
Based on the current order for the 2023 NFL draft, ESPN's Todd McShay is projecting three of the first six picks will be quarterbacks. In his latest mock draft released Tuesday, McShay has Alabama's Bryce Young going No. 1 overall to the Houston Texans. He projects the Detroit Lions will use the No. 4 pick on Ohio State's C.J. Stroud, with Kentucky's Will Levis going to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 6.
Russell Wilson Ruled Out for Broncos vs. Chiefs After Suffering Concussion
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's contest against the Kansas City Chiefs after suffering a concussion early in the fourth quarter. Wilson had completed 23 of 36 passes for 247 yards, three touchdowns and one interception prior to exiting. He also had 57...
NFL Week 15 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 15 NFL schedule
There are 16 games on the NFL Week 15 schedule with all 32 teams in action. Check out the announcers, channels and times for every Week 15 NFL game. NFL Week 15 picks: 49ers vs. Seahawks | Colts vs. Vikings | Ravens vs. Browns | Dolphins vs. Bills | Falcons vs. Saints | Steelers vs. Panthers | Eagles vs. Bears | Chiefs vs. Texans | Cowboys vs. Jaguars | Lions vs. Jets | Cardinals vs. Broncos | Patriots vs. Raiders | Titans vs. Chargers | Bengals vs. Buccaneers | Giants vs. Commanders | Rams vs. Packers.
Fantasy Football Week 15 Waiver Wire: Best Free-Agent Pickups for the Playoffs
Week 15 marks the highly anticipated start of the fantasy football playoffs in most leagues. Pat yourself on the back if you were one of the fortunate managers to make it into the field, but you still have plenty of work to do before you can take home a title.
Rob Gronkowski: Tom Brady's 'Best Option' for 2023 May Be Broadcasting Job at Fox
Rob Gronkowski thinks it might be time to team up with Tom Brady again. Only this time, it would be in the media instead of on the field. "That may be the best option," Gronkowski told Mackenzie Salmon of USA Today (h/t Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk) when asked if Brady should perhaps join Fox next season. "He's definitely, you know, he's a free agent. He can weigh out every option, whatever team he wants to play for, or if he wants to go in that booth and come join me, and we can be, you know, the tag team champions in the world."
Clemson DE Myles Murphy Declares for 2023 NFL Draft; Won't Play in Orange Bowl
Clemson defensive end Myles Murphy will leave college early and jump to the pros. The junior told ESPN's Pete Thamel he will skip the Orange Bowl, forgo his final year of eligibility and declare for the NFL draft. B/R's NFL Scouting Department ranks Murphy as the No. 3 overall prospect in the 2023 class.
Carlos Correa Reportedly Agrees to 13-Year, $350M Contract with Giants
One year after waiting out the market, Carlos Correa has wasted little time finding a new home by agreeing to a deal with the San Francisco Giants. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, the 28-year-old will earn $350 million over 13 years from the Giants. Passan noted it is the largest contract in MLB history for a shortstop. The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal also added that Correa's deal is the fourth largest deal in league history.
B/R CFB Community: Which Non-CFP Bowl Game Will Be the Most Exciting?
The bowl season is beautiful just the way it is. Sure, college football is a jumbled mess at the moment. The transfer portal, coaching changes and NFL draft have all of us—even those of us who monitor these things for a living—plenty confused. But the matchups are still magnificent, and nothing will ever change that.
Report: Oklahoma, Texas May Leave Big 12, Join SEC in 2024; Decision Expected Soon
Texas and Oklahoma may be leaving the Big 12 for the SEC sooner than expected. Brett McMurphy of The Action Network reported the "climate is right" for the two powerhouses to get out of their SEC contracts ahead of the 2024 season. Texas and Oklahoma are currently slated to join the SEC in 2025.
