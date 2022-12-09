Read full article on original website
Car strikes support column at WinCo Foods
A car crashed into a support column at the WinCo Foods in the 4200 block of Coffee Road on Monday morning, December 12th.
Anti-vax teacher elected to serve on the same county board that fired her
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — An adamant anti-vaxxer has scored a huge win in the court of public opinion and received her vindication. The Kern County Board of Education swore in its new trustees. One of them was a teacher in Tehachapi for 20 years but she was fired just a few months ago but now […]
Government Technology
Bakersfield, Calif., Considers Tech Upgrades Related to Safety
(TNS) — A Bakersfield city committee dedicated to public safety discussed Monday potentially arming park rangers with tasers and body-worn cameras while also proposing placing gunfire detection technology at local schools. Councilman Chris Parlier, who represents Ward 7, amended his previous request to city staff about developing policies for...
City youth jobs program paying $23 an hour accepting applications
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A six-month city youth fellowship program paying $23 an hour is now accepting applications. In the Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship, participants will work 20 hours a week alongside city staff. A Youth Jobs Program news release says, “Fellows will shadow staff and help with administrative duties and analyses; assist […]
Bakersfield city, community discuss plans for $5.4 million dollar HUD grant
The U.S. Housing and Urban Development grant is meant to build low-income housing, provide rental assistance, and assist veterans and people fleeing domestic violence in order to reduce homelessness.
Bakersfield Californian
Safety concerns preceded oil well blowout
The idle oil well that blew out Dec. 2 north of California Avenue, badly injuring a Bakersfield oil field worker, twice prompted safety concerns earlier this year — first as part of a cluster of bores whose elevated pressure readings led to an emergency work order in May, then again after a rupture boomed at the site in June.
KQED
'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons
Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
BPD searching for a missing at-risk man, 25
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Derrick Richard Austin, 25. Austin was last seen Monday on Chandler Street at about 1 p.m., according to the police department. Austin is at risk because of a mental condition. The police department described Austin as 5 feet and […]
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA
Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
Wasco house fire leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
The Kern County Fire Department (KCFD) responded to a house fire in Wasco that left one person dead on Sunday, December 11th.
legalexaminer.com
Accident in South Bakersfield CA Leaves Woman Seriously Injured
A 24-year-old woman was sent to a local Bakersfield hospital with major injuries following a car accident that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday night, December 11, 2022. The accident, which took place at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts Road in South Bakersfield, CA, involved the 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, reported KBAK/Fox58.
Two wanted in fraud investigation
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a fraud investigation following an incident at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police released surveillance images of the men. One is described as white and in his late 40s with a tattoo sleeve on his lower right […]
New Bakersfield councilmember Manpreet Kaur looks to make history
Manpreet Kaur is now the first Sikh-Punjabi woman to be elected to the Bakersfield City Council. She spoke to 23ABC about how historic this opportunity is for the entire community.
California Central Valley Holocaust Memorial opens to the public in Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today more than a hundred people gathered to see the unveiling of the Central Valley Holocaust Memorial at the Chabad of Bakersfield. The Central Valley Holocaust Memorial took longer than a decade to bring to reality. Organizers say it’s the first of its kind in the region. “The creation of this […]
KCSO investigating fatal shooting in Northwest Bakersfield
The Kern County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a homicide investigation is underway on Cranbrook Avenue in Northwest Bakersfield.
Bakersfield Now
Jaywalking and bicycle laws take effect Jan. 1
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Californians will soon be able to jaywalk without getting a ticket. As 2022 begins to wrap up, a number of new laws will take effect at the start of the new year including a new jaywalking and bicycle law. Kern County continues to struggle with pedestrians...
goldrushcam.com
National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County
December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
Bakersfield Californian
One found dead in Wasco home fire
A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
Community remembers elderly man lost in Wasco house fire
The Wasco community is mourning the loss of a local family man who died in a house fire over the weekend.
Measure L passes in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Measure L, which changes how local police and fire department chiefs are chosen, has passed in Kern County. The ballot measure passed with 52.4 percent of the vote. Under the old charter, chiefs must come from within departments. Measure L changed that. The measure presents an opportunity for the city’s growth […]
