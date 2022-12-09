ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Government Technology

Bakersfield, Calif., Considers Tech Upgrades Related to Safety

(TNS) — A Bakersfield city committee dedicated to public safety discussed Monday potentially arming park rangers with tasers and body-worn cameras while also proposing placing gunfire detection technology at local schools. Councilman Chris Parlier, who represents Ward 7, amended his previous request to city staff about developing policies for...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

City youth jobs program paying $23 an hour accepting applications

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A six-month city youth fellowship program paying $23 an hour is now accepting applications. In the Youth Jobs Program City Hall Fellowship, participants will work 20 hours a week alongside city staff. A Youth Jobs Program news release says, “Fellows will shadow staff and help with administrative duties and analyses; assist […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Californian

Safety concerns preceded oil well blowout

The idle oil well that blew out Dec. 2 north of California Avenue, badly injuring a Bakersfield oil field worker, twice prompted safety concerns earlier this year — first as part of a cluster of bores whose elevated pressure readings led to an emergency work order in May, then again after a rupture boomed at the site in June.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KQED

'We Need Care, Not Cages': California Criminal Justice Reformers Applaud Planned Closure of 2 State Prisons

Advocates for criminal justice reform are applauding California's recently announced plans to close two more of its state prisons. California City Correctional Facility in Kern County and Chuckawalla Valley State Prison in Riverside County, which together currently house nearly 4,000 incarcerated people, are slated to be shuttered by 2024 and 2025 respectively, along with the closure of certain facilities in six other prisons, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation announced Tuesday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KGET

BPD searching for a missing at-risk man, 25

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help searching for Derrick Richard Austin, 25. Austin was last seen Monday on Chandler Street at about 1 p.m., according to the police department. Austin is at risk because of a mental condition. The police department described Austin as 5 feet and […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Delano, CA

Delano is the second largest city in Kern County, California. Located just 31 miles from Bakersfield, it’s the center for growing table grapes. The city’s primary industry is agriculture, serving as a hub for farmer organizations and Mexican American political movements. Named after then-Interior Secretary Columbus Delano, the...
DELANO, CA
legalexaminer.com

Accident in South Bakersfield CA Leaves Woman Seriously Injured

A 24-year-old woman was sent to a local Bakersfield hospital with major injuries following a car accident that occurred around 10:20 p.m. on Sunday night, December 11, 2022. The accident, which took place at the intersection of South Union Avenue and Watts Road in South Bakersfield, CA, involved the 24-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, reported KBAK/Fox58.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Two wanted in fraud investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Two men are wanted in connection with a fraud investigation following an incident at the Best Buy on Rosedale Highway, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Police released surveillance images of the men. One is described as white and in his late 40s with a tattoo sleeve on his lower right […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Bakersfield Now

Jaywalking and bicycle laws take effect Jan. 1

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) —Californians will soon be able to jaywalk without getting a ticket. As 2022 begins to wrap up, a number of new laws will take effect at the start of the new year including a new jaywalking and bicycle law. Kern County continues to struggle with pedestrians...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
goldrushcam.com

National Weather Service Publishes 24 Hour Rain Totals for Locations in Kern County, Fresno County, Kings County, Madera County, Mariposa County, Merced County and Tulare County

December 12, 2022 - The weekend winter storm system dropped 0.82 of rain at the SST rain gauge in Mariposa by Midnight on Sunday. On Saturday the gauge recorded 2.36" by Midnight for a two day total of 3.18'. Additionally the SST Wind Gauge recorded gusts up to 25 mph...
MARIPOSA COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Californian

One found dead in Wasco home fire

A person was found dead inside a Wasco home where a fire broke out early Sunday morning, according to the Kern County Fire Department. The department's communications center received reports there was a fire in the 800 block of Filburn Avenue at about 12:45 a.m. and that someone was trapped inside, a fire incident narrative said.
WASCO, CA
KGET

Measure L passes in Kern County

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Measure L, which changes how local police and fire department chiefs are chosen, has passed in Kern County. The ballot measure passed with 52.4 percent of the vote. Under the old charter, chiefs must come from within departments. Measure L changed that. The measure presents an opportunity for the city’s growth […]
KERN COUNTY, CA

