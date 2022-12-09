Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. It wasn’t too long ago that we found how exactly how transformative it is to have proper tools, like a high-quality Dalstrong knife, in our kitchen. We had previously been cutting tomatoes with serrated butter knives and our steak with the tiny sharp knife that lived in our cutlery drawer. But when we started getting more serious about what we were eating, and how we were preparing it, we realized we needed to upgrade our arsenal with better kitchen knives. We first transitioned...

7 DAYS AGO