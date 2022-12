East Lansing — Things were busy in the transfer portal on Tuesday as Michigan State saw another player head out the door while adding a tight end. Redshirt linebacker Carson Casteel entered the portal, a team spokesman confirmed, continuing what has mostly been a one-way street for the Spartans with the portal. But soon after, Wisconsin tight end Jaylan Franklin, a former standout at Gibraltar Carlson, announced he had committed to Michigan State, becoming the second tight end in as many days to transfer in after Norfolk State’s Ademola Faleye, who announced on Monday he would become a Spartan.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 19 HOURS AGO