At the White House Tribal Nations Summit in Washington, D.C., President Biden vowed to protect Spirit Mountain, the sacred Nevada site known as Avi Kwa Ame by the indigenous Mojave people, and thousands of acres around it. While Biden has not yet designated the vast acreage a national monument, the President said at the November 30 summit, "I'm committed to protecting this sacred place that is central to the creation story of so many Tribes that are here today."

NEVADA STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO