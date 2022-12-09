Read full article on original website
Cortland readies for garbage change in January
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — In the new year, Cortland will have a new trash pick-up system in place. Mayor Scott Steve says everyone will be receiving new garbage and recycling totes prior to the change. The mayor has been answering a lot of questions about the change. Cortland’s blue...
Climate commission under consideration in Ithaca
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Ithaca aims to get more guidance on climate. The city is considering creating a Sustainability and Climate Justice Commission. Officials say it would help advance the Green New Deal. The commission would advise the city on waste reduction and renewable energy. Officials meet tonight at...
Tompkins County to accept terrorism protection funding
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — State funding is on the way to help Tompkins County fight terrorism. Nearly $100,000 is coming from the State Homeland Security Program. Officials say the money will improve protections against terrorism, and help the county prepare for emergencies. Legislators plan to accept the funding next...
Cayuga Medical Center recognized as Best Maternity Hospital by U.S. News & World Report
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A distinction of the highest honor for Cayuga Health. Cayuga Medical Center has been deemed a 2022-2023 Best Maternity Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. It’s one of just nine hospitals in the state to receive the designation. Fewer than half of the 650 hospitals that participated in the survey received it. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents in making decisions as to where to receive their care.
Tompkins County Jail sees fewer intakes
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Fewer inmates are entering the Tompkins County Jail. For the third straight month, intakes at the jail are down. In November, 58 people were brought in – down from 69 in October. Officials are considering sharing a facility with Cortland County. In related news,...
Ulysses considering pricier EMS contract
ULYSSES, N.Y. (WHCU) — A Tompkins County town might pay more for ambulance services next year. Ulysses is considering an EMS contract worth nearly $450,000. Compared to this year, that would be an eight percent higher cost. The town is also reviewing a contract for fire protection services worth...
Police: Ithaca man attacked roommate with hammer
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca man is accused of attacking his roommate with a hammer. The victim told officers he asked 53-year-old Edward Sumeriski to turn his music down around three o’clock Monday morning. A fight broke out between the two, and police say Sumeriski struck his roommate in the head with a hammer.
Submit your Trophy Buck here
It is time to send in your Big Buck…it’s the I like Big Bucks Sweepstakes. “I like Big Bucks Sweepstakes” is your chance to show off your trophy buck!. Make sure you don’t wait because there is a huge prize package on the line from our sponsors!
Cortland County man charged with assault
MARATHON, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Marathon man is facing charges. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Mill Street in the Village of Marathon on December 8th for a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested 19-year-old Jacob Foster after they say he struck someone with a weapon during a fight, causing injuries and damaging their glasses in the process. He faces felony assault and two misdemeanors in Marathon Town Court on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.
Report: Cortland County alcohol offenses nearly triple in November
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Officials in Cortland County are reporting a sharp rise in alcohol offenses. The Department of Emergency Response received 17 calls about alcohol in November. That’s nearly triple the number from October. The county also received 50 reports of disorderly conduct last month. inmates in...
TCAT reduces five routes, cancels two this week
The transit company says five routes will have reduced service, while Routes 14S and 83 won’t be running at all. The reductions have been announced weekly since mid-October. TCAT is struggling to recruit new drivers and mechanics. 10 (Commons/Cornell Loop): Eliminates late afternoon trips with the last trip departing...
Cortland Police make arrest in September burglary investigation
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) – A Cortland man is arrested after a 6-week investigation. 28-year-old Santo Oliver was arrested Friday by Cortland City Police in relation to a September burglary. Authorities responded to a reported theft at 78 Homer Avenue on September 29th and found that several items were stolen. It was discovered that one of those items was sold to a local pawn shop by Oliver. Santos was interviewed by authorities and arrested. He is charged with felony falsifying business records and misdemeanor possession of stolen property.
Cortland County to make decision on redistricting
CORTLAND, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cortland County is considering remapping its legislative districts. The county is currently divided into 17 parts. Officials might chop that number down to as little as 11. Maps that have 13 and 15 districts are also being considered. Officials aim to decide on a number...
Recently arrested Cortland County man picks up another felony while out on bail
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – A McGraw man is facing a felony charge of intimidating a victim or witness in the 3rd degree. The Cortland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 47-year-old Chester Burdick on December 8th. While out on bail from a recent arrest, they say he intimidated someone involved with that investigation. It was his second felony arrest in the span of one week. Burdick’s next scheduled court appearance is slated for December 19th at 11:00 a.m. in Cortlandville Town Court.
