ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – A distinction of the highest honor for Cayuga Health. Cayuga Medical Center has been deemed a 2022-2023 Best Maternity Hospital by U.S. News and World Report. It’s one of just nine hospitals in the state to receive the designation. Fewer than half of the 650 hospitals that participated in the survey received it. The annual evaluation is designed to assist expectant parents in making decisions as to where to receive their care.

SCHUYLER COUNTY, NY ・ 22 HOURS AGO